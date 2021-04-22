Railer soccer team falls to McPherson

Mark Schnabel
The Kansan
McPherson senior Kenzee Godwin, being chased down by Newton freshman Isabel Sandoval, scored three goals with two assists in a 10-0 win over the Railers. McPherson improves to 7-2, while Newton falls to 1-8.
Newton freshman Isabel Sandoval, right, is challenged by McPherson senior Belle Alexander during play Thursday at Fischer Field. Newton plays Tuesday at Derby.
McPherson junior Megan Everhart and Newton senior Valery Landrum chase down a loose ball during play Thursday at Fischer Field. Everhart scored three goals in a 10-0 McPherson win. McPherson plays Saturday at defending Class 4-3-2-1A champion Bishop Miege.
Newton freshman defender Italia Chavez-Arellano gets possession of the ball during play Thursday against McPherson.
McPherson junior Lauren Labertew, challenged by Newton freshman Margaret Bates, had three assists in a 10-0 Bullpup win over the host Railers.
Newton sophomore Emily Torres handles the ball during play Thursday against McPherson at Fischer Field.

The short-handed Newton High School girls’ soccer team lasted 52 minutes against McPherson Thursday in non-league play at Fischer Field, falling 10-0.

The game was called early on the 10-goal rule.

“The first half, we scored nine goals and they all came in a lot of different ways,” McPherson coach Chris Adrian said. “We’ve been working on our combination play, getting wide. We saw a lot of goals coming on overlaps and 1-2s, set pieces. We scored a few goals on corner kicks and free kicks. It was good to see. We had two goals from defenders, so it was pretty balanced when it came to scoring. Assist-wise, Lauren Labertew had an incredible game. I think she had four assists. Kenzee Godwin is playing with a ton of confidence right now. A lot of good things happened when she got the ball.”

“We have people missing and we have people injured,” Newton coach Scott Jantzi said. “Going up against a final-four team. We were unable to get things organized right away. They continue to improve. We just couldn’t handle the movement and the pressure. We had a hard time keeping our composure out there.”

Kenzee Godwin led McPherson with three goals and two assists. Megan Everhart scored three goals. Olivia Rodriguez scored a goal with two assists. Lexi Kynaston, Grace Witte and Sadie Law each had a goal. Lauren Labertew had three assists.

Newton goalkeeper Aketzali Solorio-Jimenez had 15 saves on 25 McPherson shots on goal. McPherson keeper Ella Buschbaum didn’t face a shot.

McPherson is 7-2 and in third place in the Class 4-3-2-1A West Regional standings. McPherson plays Saturday at 5-3 Bishop Miege, the defending Class 4-3-2-1A state champs.

“We’re going to see where we really stack up,” Adrian said.

Newton falls to 1-8, tied for 15th in the Class 5A regional standings. Newton plays Tuesday at 5-5 Derby.

“We’ll make our adjustments,” Jantzi said. “We play Derby and (Salina) South next week. Both are quality squads. We just have to get reorganized.”

McPherson;9;1;—;10

Newton;0;0;—;0

1. M Megan Everhart (Kenzee Godwin) 1:45

2. M Everhart (Olivia Rodriguez) 5:12

3. M Everhart (Godwin) 14:22

4. M Lexi Kynaston (Lauren Labertew) 17:52

5. M Grace Witte (Labertew) 19:03

6. M Sadie Law (unassisted) 20:36

7. M Godwin (unassisted) 24:58

8. M Rodriguez (unassisted) 31:38

9. M Godwin (Labertew) 35:00

10. M Godwin (Rodriguez) 51:24 Total shots — McP. 18-7—25, New. 0-0—0. Shots on goal — McP. 18-7—25, New. 0-0—0. Saves — McP.: Ella Buschbaum (W) 0-0—0. New.: Aketzali Solorio-Jimenez (L) 9-6—15. Corner kicks — McP. 4, New. 0. Fouls — McP. 6, New. 5. Offside — McP. 2, New. 3. Cautions — none.

JV — McPherson 4, Newton 0

Mark Schnabel can be reached at mschnabel@thekansan.com