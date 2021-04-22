Railer soccer team falls to McPherson

The short-handed Newton High School girls’ soccer team lasted 52 minutes against McPherson Thursday in non-league play at Fischer Field, falling 10-0.

The game was called early on the 10-goal rule.

“The first half, we scored nine goals and they all came in a lot of different ways,” McPherson coach Chris Adrian said. “We’ve been working on our combination play, getting wide. We saw a lot of goals coming on overlaps and 1-2s, set pieces. We scored a few goals on corner kicks and free kicks. It was good to see. We had two goals from defenders, so it was pretty balanced when it came to scoring. Assist-wise, Lauren Labertew had an incredible game. I think she had four assists. Kenzee Godwin is playing with a ton of confidence right now. A lot of good things happened when she got the ball.”

“We have people missing and we have people injured,” Newton coach Scott Jantzi said. “Going up against a final-four team. We were unable to get things organized right away. They continue to improve. We just couldn’t handle the movement and the pressure. We had a hard time keeping our composure out there.”

Kenzee Godwin led McPherson with three goals and two assists. Megan Everhart scored three goals. Olivia Rodriguez scored a goal with two assists. Lexi Kynaston, Grace Witte and Sadie Law each had a goal. Lauren Labertew had three assists.

Newton goalkeeper Aketzali Solorio-Jimenez had 15 saves on 25 McPherson shots on goal. McPherson keeper Ella Buschbaum didn’t face a shot.

McPherson is 7-2 and in third place in the Class 4-3-2-1A West Regional standings. McPherson plays Saturday at 5-3 Bishop Miege, the defending Class 4-3-2-1A state champs.

“We’re going to see where we really stack up,” Adrian said.

Newton falls to 1-8, tied for 15th in the Class 5A regional standings. Newton plays Tuesday at 5-5 Derby.

“We’ll make our adjustments,” Jantzi said. “We play Derby and (Salina) South next week. Both are quality squads. We just have to get reorganized.”

McPherson;9;1;—;10

Newton;0;0;—;0

1. M Megan Everhart (Kenzee Godwin) 1:45

2. M Everhart (Olivia Rodriguez) 5:12

3. M Everhart (Godwin) 14:22

4. M Lexi Kynaston (Lauren Labertew) 17:52

5. M Grace Witte (Labertew) 19:03

6. M Sadie Law (unassisted) 20:36

7. M Godwin (unassisted) 24:58

8. M Rodriguez (unassisted) 31:38

9. M Godwin (Labertew) 35:00

10. M Godwin (Rodriguez) 51:24 Total shots — McP. 18-7—25, New. 0-0—0. Shots on goal — McP. 18-7—25, New. 0-0—0. Saves — McP.: Ella Buschbaum (W) 0-0—0. New.: Aketzali Solorio-Jimenez (L) 9-6—15. Corner kicks — McP. 4, New. 0. Fouls — McP. 6, New. 5. Offside — McP. 2, New. 3. Cautions — none.

JV — McPherson 4, Newton 0

