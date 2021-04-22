Railer baseball team swept at Central

SALINA — The Newton High School baseball couldn’t the timely hits needed on the road Wednesday against Salina Central at Dean Evans Stadium.

Central won the first game 8-1 and the second game 5-4 in eight innings.

“In that first game, the two points I wanted to make was to do better at the plate and try to cut down on the free bases — walks and errors,” Newton coach Mark George said. “We were not securing the baseball and allowing their baserunners to move up. There was no big inning. They scored one or two runs in each inning. We allowed their leadoff batter to get on base in about every inning.

“In the second game, the guys did a much better job. We pitched well. We got a lot more quality at bats. There were still some things we needed to work on, but we fought a lot harder. Joe Slechta and Justin Zerger pitched well for us. We still need to get tougher and get quality at bats in those championship innings — the fifth, sixth and seventh. They were more opportunistic than we were.”

In the first game, Central scored in every inning, aided by four Railer errors. Newton scored its run in the second inning.

Central pitcher Kade Cyre allowed a run on five hits with two walks and three strikeouts.

Ben Schmidt took the loss for Newton, throwing four innings. Schmidt allowed three earned runs on six hits with four walks and four strikeouts. Griffin Davis finished the game.

Connor Myers-Elder and Collin Geihsler each had two hits for Central.

Down 4-2 in the second game with two outs in the top of the seventh, Luke Boston hit a two-run single.

Central drew two walks with one out in the bottom of the seventh, but pop fly and a line out ended the threat.

The Mustangs loaded the bases on two walks and a hit batter to open the bottom of the eighth. After an infield fly, Jaxon Kolzow drew a walk to end the game.

Geihsler drove in two runs for the Mustangs. Brooks Richardson and Caden Kickhaefer each had two hits with an RBI.

Owen Mick and Drew Barron each drove in a run for Newton.

Dakota Hogan struck out two in two innings for the win. Nick Clayson pitched six innings for the no-decision, striking out two.

Newton starter Joe Slechta threw 4.1 innings, allowing two earned runs on eight hits with a walk. Justin Zerger finished the game for the loss, allowing a run on five walks with three strikeouts.

Newton is 3-10 and hosts Campus at 4 p.m. April 30 at Klein-Scott Field.

“We’re going to get some time off to work on some things, then we have about seven games in 10 or 11 days,” George said.

First game

Newton;010;000;0;—;1;5;4

S.Central;112;121;x;—;8;7;2

Schmidt (L), Davis 5 and Boston; Cyre (W) and Richardson.

Second game

Newton;010;010;20;—;4;4;1

S.Central;200;020;01;—;5;8;4

Slechta, Zerger (L) 5 and Boston; Clayson, Hogan (W) 7 and Bolen.

