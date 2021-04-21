Sports briefs

TENNIS

Kansas Tennis Coaches Association

Prep boys’ team poll

Class 6A — 1. Shawnee Mission East (last week 1); 2. Blue Valley North (3); 3. Manhattan (2); 4. Blue Valley Northwest (4); 5. Blue Valley West (5). Others: Blue Valley; Topeka Washburn Rural; Olathe Northwest.

Class 5A — 1. Salina Central (1); 2. Maize South (2); 3. Maize (3); 4. Bishop Carroll (4); 5. Kapaun-Mt. Carmel (5). Others: St. Thomas Aquinas; NEWTON; St. James Academy.

Class 4A — 1. McPherson (1); 2. Topeka Hayden (2); 3. Independence (4); 4. Bishop Miege (3); 5. Buhler (5). Others: Parsons; Abilene; Chanute.

Class 3-2-1A — 1. Wichita Collegiate (1); 2. Kansas City Christian (2); 3. HESSTON (3); 4. Wichita Classical (5); 5. Conway Springs (4). Others: Sterling; Smoky Valley; Wichita Trinity Academy.

BOWLING

EASTGATE LADIES

5 Pin;88;32

Eastgate Lanes;73.5;46.5

Eastgate Chicks;70.5;49.5

Some Beaches;66.5;53.5

Spare Me;61.5;58.5

Ball Hugger;55.5;64.5

Ballard Aviation;53.5;66.5

High Single Game — Judy Brenzikofer, 207; High Single Series — Judy Brenzikofer, 564; High Team Game — Eastgate Lanes, 718; High Team Series — Eastgate Lanes, 1,960.

EASTGATE METRO

Hillsboro Ford;40;16

Todd’s Pro Shop;32;24

Gary’s Angels;32;24

Team America;32;24

Eastgate Lanes;31;25

Looney Tunes;27;29

WSU Shockers;25;31

Team Retired;22;34

Prestige Worldwide;22;34

One Left;17;39

High Single Game — Men: Pat Zenner, 256; Women: Sarah Villa, 187; High Series — Men: Clark Brubaker, 712; Women: Sarah Villa, 516; High Team Game — Team Retired, 1,033; High Team Series — Eastgate Lanes, 2,914.

EASTGATE V-8

Team Retired;45;19

Platinum PDR;40;24

It Doesn’t Matter;38.5;25.5

Give ‘Em 3;34;30

GGG;33.5;30.5

Ball Busters;28;36

We Need Some;28;36

High Single Game — Men: Daniel Kormarek, 276; Women: Tammi Frederick, 198; High Series — Men: Bryan Esau, 771; Women: Tammi Frederick, 506. High Team Game — It Doesn’t Matter, 1,082; High Team Series — It Doesn’t Matter, 3,009.

SILVER TOPS II

Winssome;68.5;35.5

Just Luck;62;42

3 G’s;62;42

Sassy 4;60;44

Curtis C’s;50.5;53.5

Teddy Bears;50;54

Die Hards;42.5;61.5

Foxes;34.5;69.5

High Single Game — Men: Ron Gilchrist, 257; Women: Barb Zenner, 224; High Single Series — Men: Ron Gilchrist, 648; Women: Barb Zenner, 559; High Team Game — Just Luck, 735; High Team Series — Just Luck, 2,096.

GOODWILL

Final Standings

Roofing Services;31,389

Bartel’s Cabinets;31,328

Arrowhead;31,204

All 3 Holes;31,303

Buggsy’s Raiders;31,278

A-Team;30,935

We B Gone; 30,668

Tee Pees;22,043

High Single Game — George Eason, Buggsy’s Raiders, 266; High Single Series — George Eason, Buggsy’s Raiders, 668; High Team Game — Bartel’s Cabinets, 1,047; High Team Series — Arrowhead, 2,929.

Bethel athlete takes honors

WICHITA — Bethel College freshman Daryn Batts has been named the Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference women’s field athlete of the week for the week ending Sunday.

At the Midwest Classic Saturday in Emporia, Batts finished fourth in the shot put at 12.47 meters and 12th in the discus in 31.99 meters.

Her mark in the shot put led all NAIA competitors at the meet and is ranked third in the KCAC this season.

Hesston grad takes KCAC honors

WICHITA — Hesston High School graduate Olivia Brubacher, a senior at Tabor College, was named the KCAC women’s tennis player of the week for the week ending Sunday.

Brubacher finished 3-0 in singles play at first singles and 3-0 in doubles play at first doubles with partner Lilianna White. Tabor lost all three dual meets 6-1.

For the season, Brubacher is 13-6 in singles play and 10-4 in doubles play.

Swather baseball sweeps Lyons

HESSTON — The Hesston High School baseball team claimed a pair of wins Tuesday against Lyons in Central Kansas League play.

Hesston won the first game 15-12 and the second game 11-3.

Tied 12-12 in the first game, Hesston scored three runs in the bottom of the sixth inning.

Owen O’Halloran, Kaleb Hansen and Tigean Lange each drove in two runs for Hesston. Brady Cox and O’Halloran each had two hits.

Brady Cox pitched the last 2.2 innings for the win.

In the second game, Hesston scored seven runs in the first inning and led 9-1 after three innings.

Brett Cox and Brady Cox each had two hits and two RBIs for Hesston. Brett Cox hit a home run.

Kael Shelite threw four innings for the win. Cody Wohlgemuth struck out five in three innings for the save.

Hesston is 10-1, 8-1 in CKL play, and plays Friday at Pratt.

First game

Lyons;102;351;0;—;12;11;7

Hesston;435;003;x;—;15;9;3

Stover, Scobee (L) 4, Berges 6 and Goforth; Bre.Cox, O’Halloran 4, Bra.Cox (W) 5 and Rhodes, Lange.

Second game

Lyons;001;011;0;—;3;8;3

Hesston;711;020;x;—;11;7;1

Diasio (L), Cox 1 and Bernhardt; Shelite (W), Wohlgemuth (S) 4 and Lange. HR — H: Bre.Cox.

Hesston splits with Lyons

HESSTON — The Hesston High School softball team split a home doubleheader Tuesday against Lyons.

Hesston won the first game 11-1. Lyons won the second game 12-10. The first game was called after six innings on the 10-run rule.

In the first game, Emily Schmidt pitched a complete-game win, allowing an unearned run on four hits with a walk and a strikeout.

Dylann Procopio struck out five in the loss.

Schmidt had three hits and three RBIs for Hesston. Cassie Albin had four hits and two RBIs.

In the second game, Lyons used a seven-run second inning to jump out 8-0.

Brianna Russell pitched a complete-game win for Lyons. Meg Werner took the loss for Newton.

Rayleigh Arriola had three hits and three RBIs for Lyons. Yanryle Ranirez had two hits and two RBIs.

Cassie Lange had five hits with an RBI for Hesston. Justice Large had three hits with an RBI. Liz Ecker drove in two runs.

Hesston is 5-7 and plays Friday at Pratt.

First game

Lyons;100;000;—;1;4;0

Hesston;405;011;—;11;13;1

Procopio and Varqas; Schmidt and Large.

Second game

Lyons;172;200;0;—;12;14;0

Hesston;005;220;1;—;10;17;4

Russell (W) and Varqas; Werner (L), Schmidt 2 and Large, Ecker.