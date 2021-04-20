Railer soccer squad blanked by South

The Newton High School girls’ soccer had a some stretches of good defense in a 6-0 loss to Maize South Tuesday in the opening of AV-CTL Division I play at Fischer Field.

South, 7-2-1, was led by Kyndal Ewertz with three goals and an assist. Kaylyn Truong scored two goals. Aubrey Sommer added a goal. Payten Hendershot had two assists.

“Those first 15 minutes were a struggle to get things adjusted,” Newton coach Scott Jantzi said. “We made some adjustments in the back and were able to slow them down. Maize South is always a team that can knock the ball around at a very quick pace. The ladies did fine. We were down to one sub because of injuries and players on vacation.”

Newton was outshot 26-3, 22-3 on goal. Adison Hendershot had three saves in goal for South. Aketzali Solorio-Jimenez had 16 saves for the Railers.

Newton gave up four goals in the first 13 minutes of play, but was able to hold for the next 52 minutes.

Newton was outshot 15-2 in the first half.

The Railers were able to even possession a little early in the second half. South scored a pair of goals in the last 25 minutes, the second coming on long direct kick.

Newton falls to 1-8 and hosts McPherson at 6:30 p.m. Thursday. McPherson is 6-2 after a 10-0 win over Mulvane-Udall Tuesday. Newton fell to the Bullpups 11-1 in the first round of the McPherson Invitational.

“We’ll make our adjustments tomorrow,” Jantzi said. “We’ll try to change the result we had earlier this season with McPherson. The girls are seeing better things every game. They’re getting there. It’s a learning process.”

M.South;4;2;—;6

Newton;0;0;—;0

1. MS Kyndal Ewertz (Adrianna Delgado) 7:02

2. MS Kaylyn Truong (Ewertz) 8:49

3. MS Truong (unassisted) 10:59

4. MS Ewertz (Payten Hendershot) 12:47

5. MS Ewertz (Rachel Riley) 64:36

6. MS Aubrey Sommer (P.Hendershop) 77:57

Total shots — MS 15-11—26, New. 2-1—3. Shots on goal — MS 14-8—22, New. 2-1—3. Saves — MS: Adison Hendershot (W) 2-1—3, New.: Aketzali Solorio-Jimenez (L) 10-6—16. Corner kicks — MS 8, New. 0. Fouls — MS 4, New. 9. Offside — MS 7, New. 0. Cautions — none.

JV — Maize South 9, Newton 0

