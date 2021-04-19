Sports Calendar

The Kansan

April 17 through 25, All times Central

NOTE: All competitions are subject to change. Check with www.thekansan.com, the Kansan sports Twitter page (@nksports) and the Kansan Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/TheNewtonKansan/) for the latest in cancellation and postponement announcements for area teams).

Check with individual schools about attendance procedures and ticket information.

Saturday, April 17

COLLEGE FOOTBALL — Bethel @ NAIA Playoffs TBA.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL — Kansas Wesleyan @ Bethel 1 p.m., Cloud County CC @ Hesston College 1 p.m.

COLLEGE BASEBALL — Hesston College @ North Central Missouri (2) 1 p.m., Wichita State @ Tulane 5 p.m.

COLLEGE TENNIS — Sterling @ Bethel 10 a.m.

COLLEGE TRACK — Bethel @ Midwest Classic, Welch Stadium, Emporia TBA.

COLLEGE SOCCER — Allen CC @ Hesston College (W 5 p.m., M 7:30 p.m.).

PRO HOCKEY — Tulsa @ Wichita 7:05 p.m.

PRO BASEBALL — Toronto @ Kansas City 1:10 p.m. (Bally Sports Kansas City).

PRO SOCCER — Sporting Kansas City @ New York Red Bulls 7 p.m. (Bally Sports Kansas City).

Sunday, April 18

COLLEGE BASEBALL — Wichita State @ Tulane 11:30 a.m.

COLLEGE GOLF — Hesston College @ Jayhawk Conference Championships 8 a.m.

PRO HOCKEY — Tulsa @ Wichita 4:05 p.m.

PRO BASEBALL — Toronto @ Kansas City 1:10 p.m. (Bally Sports Kansas City).

PRO BASKETBALL — Oklahoma City vs. Toronto @ Tampa 6 p.m. (Bally Sports Kansas City Plus).

Monday, April 19

PREP GOLF — Halstead, Berean Academy @ Sterling Inv. (Sterling CC) 1 p.m.; Hesston @ Wichita Collegiate Inv. (Cherry Oaks GC) 3 p.m.; Hesston @ Andover Inv. (Terradyne GC) 3 p.m.

PREP BOYS TENNIS — Newton @ Arkansas City Inv. 9 a.m.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL — Hesston College @ Neosho County CC 2 p.m.

COLLEGE GOLF — Bethel @ KCAC Championships (Buffalo Dunes GC, Garden City) 8 a.m.; Hesston College @ Jayhawk Conference Championships 8 a.m.

PRO BASEBALL — Tampa Bay @ Kansas City 7:10 p.m. (Bally Sports Kansas City).

PRO BASKETBALL — Oklahoma City @ Washington 7 p.m. (Bally Sports Kansas City Plus).

PRO INDOOR FOOTBALL — Arlington @ Wichita 7 p.m.

Tuesday, April 20

PREP TRACK — Hesston @ Halstead CKTL 4:30 p.m.; Berean Academy, Remington, Goessel @ Herington CKTL 4:30 p.m.; Sedgwick, Peabody-Burns, Burrton @ Fairfield CKTL 4:30 p.m.

PREP BASEBALL — Larned @ Halstead 4 p.m., Lyons @ Hesston 4 p.m., Moundridge @ Little River 3 p.m., Inman @ Remington 3 p.m.

PREP SOFTBALL — Larned @ Halstead 4 p.m., Lyons @ Hesston 4 p.m., Moundridge @ Little River 3 p.m., Inman @ Remington 3 p.m.

PREP BOYS’ TENNIS — Hesston @ Hillsboro Inv. 3 p.m.

PREP GIRLS’ SOCCER — Salina South @ Newton 6:30 p.m.

COLLEGE BASEBALL — Northern Oklahoma-Tonkawa @ Hesston College (2) noon.

COLLEGE GOLF — Bethel @ KCAC Championships (Buffalo Dunes GC, Garden City) 8 a.m..

PRO HOCKEY — Wichita @ Allen 7:05 p.m.

PRO BASEBALL — Tampa Bay @ Kansas City 7:10 p.m. (Bally Sports Kansas City).

PRO SOCCER — Kansas City NWSL @ Chicago Red Stars 7:30 p.m. (Bridgeview, Ill.) (Paramount+).

Wednesday, April 21

PREP BASEBALL — Newton @ Salina Central (Dean Evans Stadium) 4 p.m.

PREP SOFTBALL — Newton, McPherson @ Salina Central (@ Salina South) 2 p.m.

PREP GIRLS’ SWIMMING — Newton @ Salina South Diving Inv. 1:30 p.m.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL — Tabor @ Bethel 5 p.m.

COLLEGE SOCCER — Hesston College @ Pratt CC (W 5 p.m., M 7 p.m.).

COLLEGE TENNIS — Emporia State @ Bethel 3 p.m. (exhibition) 3 p.m.

PRO BASEBALL — Tampa Bay @ Kansas City 7:10 p.m. (Bally Sports Kansas City)

PRO BASKETBALL — Oklahoma City @ Indiana 6 p.m. (Bally Sports Kansas City Plus).

Thursday, April 22

PREP TRACK — Moundridge @ Council Grove Inv. 3:30 p.m.; Burrton @ Sterling Inv. 3 p.m.

PREP BOYS’ TENNIS — Newton @ Campus Inv. 3 p.m..

PREP GIRLS’ SOCCER — McPherson @ Newton 6:30 p.m.

COLLEGE BASEBALL — Hesston College @ Highland CC (2) 1 p.m.

PRO HOCKEY — Wichita @ Kansas City 7:05 p.m.

Friday, April 23

PREP TRACK — Bethel @ Campus Inv. 3 p.m.; Halstead, Hesston, Berean Academy, Sedgwick @ Conrad Nightingale Inv., Halstead 2:30 p.m.; Goessel @ Norwich Inv. 3 p.m.

PREP BASEBALL – Halstead @ Hoisington 4 p.m., Hesston @ Pratt 4 p.m., Moundridge @ Bennington 3 p.m., Canton-Galva @ Sedgwick 4:30 p.m.

PREP SOFTBALL — Halstead @ Hoisington 4 p.m., Hesston @ Pratt 4 p.m., Moundridge @ Bennington 3 p.m., Canton-Galva @ Sedgwick 4:30 p.m., Remington @ Sterling 4 p.m.

PREP GOLF — Newton @ Salina South Inv. (Salina Municipal GC) 3 p.m.; Halstead, Berean Academy, Goessel, Sedgwick, Burrton @ Remington Inv. (Valley Point GC, Valley Center) 3 p.m.

COLLEGE BASEBALL — Wichita State @ Cincinnati noon, 3 p.m.

PRO SOCCER — Orlando City SC @ Sporting Kansas City 6:30 p.m. (Fox Sports 1).

PRO HOCKEY — Wichita @ Kansas City 7:05 p.m.

PRO BASKETBALL — Washington @ Oklahoma City 7 p.m. (Bally Sports Kansas City Plus).

PRO BASEBALL — Kansas City @ Detroit 6:10 p.m. (Bally Sports Kansas City).

Saturday, April 24

PREP BOYS’ TENNIS — Newton @ Valley Center Inv. 9 a.m.; Hesston @ Wichita Collegiate TOC 8 a.m.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL — Bethel @ Ottawa 1 p.m.

COLLEGE BASEBALL — Highland CC @ Hesston College (2) 1 p.m., Wichita State @ Cincinnati 3 p.m.

COLLEGE TRACK — Bethel @ Tabor Inv. TBA.

COLLEGE SOCCER — Central (Neb.) CC-Columbus @ Hesston College (W p.m., M 7:30 p.m.).

PRO HOCKEY — Wichita @ Kansas City 7:05 p.m.

PRO BASEBALL — Kansas City @ Detroit 12:10 p.m. (Bally Sports Kansas City).

Sunday, April 25

COLLEGE BASEBALL — Wichita State @ Cincinnati noon.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL — Hesston College @ Fort Scott CC 1 p.m.

PRO BASEBALL — Kansas City @ Detroit 12:10 p.m. (Bally Sports Kansas City).

To area administrators: If your school's events are not listed, we still need your schedule. Please fax it to the Kansan at (316) 283-2471 or e-mail it to mschnabel@thekansan.com.

Schedules and TV listings subject to change without notice. TV channel numbers listed are for over-the-air broadcast (including HD virtual channels) unless noted. Cable and satellite channel numbers may differ. Some cable and satellite channels listed may require a subscription or may be pay-per-view (contact your cable or satellite company for more information). Items for the calendar need to be sent to the Kansan at least one week before publication. Schools should submit their athletic schedules to be included. For information, call the Kansan at (316) 804-7731.