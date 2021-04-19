Sports briefs

The Kansan

HC baseball drops 2

TRENTON, Mo. — The Hesston College baseball team dropped a pair of games to North Central Missouri College Sunday on the road.

Hesston lost 12-1 and 9-4.

The first game ended after five innings on the eight-run rule. North Central scored 10 runs in the bottom of the fifth to break open a 2-1 game.

Devin Catlin took the loss for Hesston. A Dawson Winter triple broke up the no hitter.

In the second game, North Central led 5-0 after two innings. Easton Unruh took the loss for Hesston. Kuay Kuhn went two for two hitting with two RBIs.

Hesston is 22-19 and hosts Northern Oklahoma-Tonkawa at noon Tuesday.

Lark softball claims sweep

HESSTON — The Hesston College softball team is on a four-game winning streak, sweeping Cloud County Community College Saturday at Bess Mullet Field in Hesston.

The Larks won the first game 10-9 and the second game 12-4. The second game was called after five innings on the eight-run rule.

In the first game, Marissa Harrison hit a two-run double in the bottom of the fifth to lead the Larks to the win. Harrison finished three for four hitting with a home run and three RBIs. Alexis Silvey went four for four with four RBIs.

Emily DeMartino threw 3.1 innings of relief for the win.

In the second game, Hesston scored six runs in the bottom of the fifth to end the game. Silvey finished three for four with four RBIs. Teri Stanton and Olivia Nava each drove in two runs.

Stanton pitched the win.

Thursday, Hesston downed Coffeyville Community College 8-6 and 7-4.

Hesston is 16-10, 8-6 in Jayhawk Conference Division II play.

HC men’s soccer falls

HESSTON — The Hesston College men’s soccer team fell to Allen County Community College 1-0 Saturday at Sieber Field.

Scoring details weren’t reported.

Wedesday, Hesston topped Garden City Community College 3-0. Lusanda Nyathi score a goal with two assists. Baldo Moreno and Ryusei Ogawa each had a goal. Tanner Unruh had five saves in goal for the shutout win.

Hesston is 4-2, 2-1 in Jayhawk Division II play. The Larks play at Pratt Community College at 7 p.m. Wednesday.

HC women’s soccer loses

HESSTON — The Hesston College women’s soccer team fell to Allen County Community College 7-1 Saturday in Hesston.

Scoring wasn’t listed.

Hesston was awarded a 1-0 forfeit over Highland Community College Thursday.

Hesston is 1-2 overall and in conference play. Hesston plays at 5 p.m. Wednesday at Pratt Community College.

Bethel track at Midwest Classic

EMPORIA — The Bethel College track team took a small contingent to the Midwest Classic Saturday in Emporia.

The Bethel women were 12th out of 14 teams. The Bethel men were 14th.

For the Bethel women, Daryn Batts placed fourth in the shot put in 12.47 meters (40-11). Lena Driscoll finished fifth in the discus in 37.30 meters (122-4). Kalyn Corley finished fifth in the hammer throw in 42.15 meters (138-3).

The Bethel men took sixth in the 4x400-meter relay in 3:36.11. Laytham Magana tied for sixth in the high jump at 1.75 meters (5-8 3/4).

Bethel competes Saturday at the Tabor Invitational.

Midwest Classic

Saturday

Emporia

Bethel results

WOMEN

Team scores — Emporia St. 156.50, Fort Hays St. 146.50, Cloud County CC 114, Iowa Western CC 83, Benedictine 63, Baker 51, Rogers State 39, Saint Mary 30, Central Methodist 25, Ottawa 15, Tabor 15, Bethel 13, Missouri Western 8, MidAmerica Nazarene 1.

400-m. dash — 13. Andres 1:02.97.

800-m. run — 22. Graber 2:33.40.

Shot put — 4. Batts 12.47 m. (40-11), 10. Driscoll 10.87 m. (35-8), 13. Corley 10.23 m. (33-6 3/4).

Discus — 5. Driscoll 37.30 m. (122-4), 12. Batts 31.99 m. (104-11), 16. Corley 28.52 m. (93-7).

Hammer throw — 5. Corley 42.15 m. (138-3).

MEN

Team scores — Emporia St. 200, Cloud County CC 127, Iowa Western CC 101, Baker 75, Fort Hays St. 72, Central Methodist 67, Saint Mary 35, Tabor 31, Benedictine 30, Rogers State 29, Ottawa 15, Missouri Western 14, MidAmerica Nazarene 10, Bethel 6.

200-m. dash — 19. DePreist 23.26.

400-m. dash — 11. Cupid 50.46.

800-m. run — 16. Magana 2:02.54, 30. Crager 2:14.81.

1,500-m. run — 13. Bartel 4:13.69, 27. Crager 4:32.36.

4x400-m. relay — 6. Bethel 3:36.11.

High jump — t6. Magana 1.75 m. (5-8 3/4).

Hesston native takes honors

WICHITA — Hesston High and Hesston College grad Liz Sowers was named the first Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference women’s flag football coach of the year for the 2021 season.

The sport is in its first year of KCAC competition.

Sowers led her team to an 11-1 record, 6-0 in KCAC play. The team has won five games by shutout. In the KCAC Invitational, Ottawa downed Kansas Wesleyan 34-6 and Midland 35-0.

With one regular-season game remaining, the Braves have qualified for the NAIA Invitational beginning May 4 in Atlanta.

Hesston softball falls

NICKERSON — The Hesston High School softball team fell to Nickerson 11-10 in eight innings Friday.

Hesston was leading the second game 22-15 when play was suspended in the bottom of the fifth inning.

In the first game, Sophia Walters had two hits and three RBIs for Hesston. Cassie Albin had two hits and two RBIs. Faith Elliot had four hits and an RBI. Emily Schmidt took the loss.

In the second game, Albin had two hits, including a home run, with five RBIs. Justice Large had three hits and four RBIs. Brynn Johnston had two hits and three RBIs.

Hesston hosts Lyons Tuesday.

Swather baseball sweeps

NICKERSON — The Hesston High School baseball team swept Nickerson Thursday in Nickerson.

Hesston won 9-6 and 14-1. The second game was called after five innings on the 10-run rule.

In the first game, Dalton Carey drove in three rins. Tigean Lange drove in two runs.

Owen O’Halloran pitched the win in relief of Kael Shelite. Cody Wohlgemuth pitched the save.

In the second game, Hesston scored eight runs in the top of the fifth.

Brady Cox struck out four in the win. Starter Wohlgemuth struck out three.

O’Halloran drove in three runs. Hesston had just two hits in the game, giving up one.

Hesston is 8-1, 6-1 in CKL play. Hesston hosts Lyons Tuesday.

Dragon baseball sweeps Smoky Valley

HALSTEAD — The Halstead High School baseball team swept Smoky Valley Thursday in CKL play in Halstead.

Halstead won both games 5-1.

In the first game, Chandler Drake threw a complete-game, two-hitter. Drake walked two and struck out eight. The run he allowed was unearned.

Kaden Hill had four hits and an RBI. Jackson Swift had two doubles and an RBI.

In the second game, Kaleb Wise threw 5.2 innings, allowing one run on five hits with 10 strikeouts. Dylan McDonald finished the game for the save, striking out two.

Adler Davison drove in two runs. Wise had two doubles and an RBI.

Halstead is 5-3 overall and in league play. Halstead hosts Larned Tuesday.