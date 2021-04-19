Railer track team sixth, eighth at Manhattan

The Kansan

MANHATTAN — The Newton High School boys’ track team finished sixth, while the Railer girls were eighth Thursday at the eight-team Manhattan Invitational at Bishop Stadium.

Manhattan won the girls’ competition at 139, followed by Lansing at 83 and Olathe South at 67.5. Newton scored 45 points.

The Manhattan boys won at 154, followed by Olathe South at 99 and Lansing at 77.5. Newton scored 55 points.

The Newton boys team of Simon Secor, Simon Hodge, Luke Schmidt and Gabe Gaeddert won the 4x800-meter relay in 8:29.05.

Aiden Kendall took second in the discus in 146-10. Kenyon Forest took second in the javelin in 155-3.

Santiago Castillo placed third in the 400-meter dash in 52.16.

The Railer girls were led by Hayley Loewen, who won the high jump in 5-2 and the triple jump in 36-4.

Alyssa Lujano took second in the pole vault at 7-6.

Abby Green took third in the discus in 97 feet.

Newton competes Friday at the Campus Invitational.

Manhattan Inv.

Thursday

Newton results

GIRLS

Team scores — Manhattan 139, Lansing 83, Olathe South 67.3, Topeka Seaman 63, Salina Central 61, Bishop Miege 46.5, Junction City 46, Newton 45.

100-m. dash — 9. Natalia Varpness 13.62, 10. Gracie Hendrickson 13.90.

200-m. dash — 11. Natalia Varpness 28.93.

400-m. dash — 5. Madelynn Hamm 1:06.24.

800-m. run — 6. Olivia Antonowich 2:33.50.

1,600-m. run — 16. Jaye Skinner 7:09.53, 17. Shae Cook 7:17.04.

3,200-m. run — 8. Aspen Schmidt 13:38.50, 11. Shae Cook 15:49.35.

300-m. LH — 4. Gracie Hendrickson 52.83.

4x100-m. relay — 5. Newton (Carly Anderson, Natalia Varpness, Gracie Hendrickson, Jaymie Murry) 53.35.

4x400-m. relay — 6. Newton (Olivia Antonowich, Gracie Hendrickson, Jaymie Murry, Madelynn Hamm) 4:26.82.

Shot put — 6. Carly Anderson 32-1 1/2, 9. Abby Green 31-4, 15. Enyisha Peterson 29-7.

Discus — 3. Abby Green 97-0.

Javelin — 8. Jaymie Murry 87-9, 9. Abigail Koontz 86-5, 12. Kati Blaylock 72-8.

High jump — 1. Hayley Loewen 5-2.

Pole vault — 2. Alyssa Lujano 7-6.

Long jump — 12. Jaymie Murry 14-6 1/2, 13. Madelynn Hamm 14-0.

Triple jump — 1. Hayley Loewen 36-4.

BOYS

100-m. dash — 5. Curt Clausen 11.51, 13. Rogello Payan 11.93.

200-m. dash — 7. Ben Crawford 23.68, 13. Rogello Payan 24.40.

400-m. dash — 3. Santiago Castillo 52.16, 18. Jason Catche 59.57.

800-m. run — 9. Simon Hodge 2:08.73, 11. Simon Secor 2:09.23, 13. Gabe Gaeddert 2:11.77.

1,600-m. run — 13. Kaden Anderson 4:54.70, 17. Juan-Pablo Salgado 5:02.78, 22. Drew Dillon 5:36.40.

3,200-m. run — 10. Luke Schmidt 10:44.00, 12. Alexander Barnett 10:50.42.

110-m. HH — 8. Tanner Dorrell 19.34.

300-m. IH — 4. Creed Ekerberg 43.56, 11. Tanner Dorrell 48.08.

4x100-m. relay — 7. Newton (Santiago Castillo, Curt Claussen, Kenyon Forest, Ben Crawford) 45.23.

4x400-m. dash — 4. Newton (Santiago Castillo, Ben Crawford, Creed Ekerberg, Gabe Gaeddert) 3:42.40.

4x800-m. relay — 1. Newton (Simon Secor, Simon Hodge, Luke Schmidt, Gabe Gaeddert) 8:29.05.

Shot put — 4. Davis Mick 46-1 1/2, 5. Aiden Kendall 45-9 1/2, 11. Mohammed Farah 41-3.

Discus — 2. Aiden Kendall 146-10, 4. Davis Mick 138-0.

Javelin — 2. Kenyon Forest 155-3, 6. Davis Mick 143-2, 7. Tanner Dorrell 141-11.

High jump — 5. Avery Gates 6-0.

Long jump — 13. Kenyon Forest 18-3, 19. Avery Gates 16-9.

Triple jump — 7. Creed Ekerberg 38-11.