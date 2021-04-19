BC men sweep Sterling, women fall

The Bethel College men’s tennis team claimed a 7-0 sweep of Sterling College Saturday at the Marty Ward Tennis Center, while the Thresher women fell to the Warriors 6-1.

Winning in singles play for the Bethel men were Michael Cech, Milan Bucek, Nolan Schrader, Tomas Quercia, Zachary Shima and Joaquin Pluis. Winning in doubles play were the teams of Cech and Schrader, Bucek and Jordan Singh, and Quercia and Shima.

Winning for the Bethel women were Halle Krehbiel in singles play, and the doubles team of Krehbiel and Aurora Domingo.

The Bethel men are 10-4, 5-3 in KCAC play. The Threshers finish KCAC play in fourth place. Bethel advances to the KCAC quarterfinals April 29 in Topeka.

The Bethel women are 2-13, 0-8 in KCAC play.

Bethel hosts NCAA Division II Emporia State at 3 p.m. Wednesday in an exhibition match.

WOMEN

Sterling 6, Bethel 1

SINGLES — Madison Thrasher S def. Aurora Domingo B 7-6 (7-5), 2-6, 7-5; Halle Krehbiel B def. Nicole Marin S 6-4, 6-2; Rachel Carlson S def. Nalea Payton B 6-4, 6-2; Kinzie Comley S def. Mia Loganbill B 6-1, 6-3; Kylah Comley S def. Jessica Larocque B 6-0, 6-0; April Swartz S def. Kaitlyn Shima B 6-0.

DOUBLES — Halle Krehbiel-Aurora Domingo B def. Madison Thrasher-Nicole Marin S 6-3; Kinzie Comley-Rachel Carlson S def. Kaitlyn Shima-Nalea Payton B 6-3; Kylah Comley-April Swartz S def. Mia Loganbill-Jessica Larocque S 6-1.

MEN

Bethel 7, Sterling 0

SINGLES — Michael Cech B def. Kyler Comley S 6-2, 7-6 (10-8); Milan Bucek B def. Shawn Alonzo S 6-2, 6-0; Nolan Schrader B def. Blake Gladson S 6-2, 6-0; Tomas Quercia B def. Hunter Lee S 6-0, 6-1; Zachary Shima B def. Kenan Comley S 3-6, 6-4, 10-8 TB; Joaquin Pluis B def. Zachary Hash S 6-2, 6-1.

DOUBLES — Michael Cech-Nolan Schrader B def. Kenan Comley-Kyler Comley S 6-4; Milan Bucek-Jordan Singh B def. Blake Gladson-Shawn Alonzo S 6-1; Tomas Quercia-Zachary Shima B def. Hunter Lee-Zachary Hash S 6-4.