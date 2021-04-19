Bethel softball snaps streak in split

The Kansan

The Bethel College softball team snapped a 10-game losing streak in a split with Kansas Wesleyan Saturday in KCAC play at Allen Wedel Field.

Bethel won the first game 3-2 to snap the streak. The Coyotes won the second game 11-6 in eight innings.

In the first game, Riley Johnson pitched four innings for the win, allowing two runs on six hits with four walks and a strikeout. Rachel Duer finished the game for the save, allowing one hit, one walk and a strikeout.

Carmen Angulo took the loss for KWU, allowing three runs on four hits with two walks and four strikeouts.

Bethel scored all three runs in the bottom of the first inning. Peyton Uznanski hit a one-run single and Emalee Overbay had a two-run single.

Kansas Wesleyan scored two runs in the top of the second. Carmen Angulo hit an RBI triple and scored on a Paola Cordova single.

Lauren Blue went two for two hitting for Kansas Wesleyan, the sole player in the game with more than one hit.

In the second game, Bethel scored a pair of runs in the first inning on an Amber Mott double. The Coyotes scored a run in the third inning on a Sydney Brown sacrifice fly. Paige Anderson added a two-run double in the fourth inning.

Bailea Crist tied the game with an RBI single in the bottom of the fifth inning.

KWU used five hits and three Bethel errors to score eight runs in the top of the eighth inning. Miranda Guerrero had a two-run single in the inning. Bailey Rivas hit a two-run triple in the inning.

Uznanski hit a two-run double for Bethel in the bottom of the eighth. The Threshers added a run on an error.

Angulo went the distance for the Coyotes for the win, allowing six runs on 10 hits with a strikeout.

Bethel’s Jackson Skylar went three innings, allowing three runs on seven hits with a walk and a strikeout. Riley Johnson finished the game for the loss, allowing five earned runs on six hits with two walks.

Overbay, Crist and Laura Pineda each went two for four hitting for Bethel. Brianna McGinnis and Anderson each went two for three for KWU. Guerrero went two for four. Blue was two for five.

Kansas Wesleyan is 16-16, 9-9 in KCAC play.

Bethel is 8-24, 5-13 in KCAC play, and hosts 11-27 Tabor at 5 p.m. Wednesday.

First game

Kan.Wes.;020;000;0;—;2;7;0

Bethel;300;000;x;—;3;4;1

Angulo (L, 12-11) and Turner; Johnson (W, 2-9), Duer (S, 1) 5 and Overbay. Time — 2:00.

Second game

Kan.Wes.;001;200;08;—;11;13;2

Bethel;200;010;03;—;6;10;4

Angulo (W, 13-11) and Turner; Jackson, Johnson (L, 2-10) 4 and Overbay. Time — 1:50.