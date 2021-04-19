LWC untracks Threshers in second half

The Kansan

COLUMBIA, Ky. — The Bethel College football team got the first half it wanted on the road against third-ranked Lindsey Wilson College in the first round of the NAIA playoffs.

The host Blue Raiders got its offense going in the second half to top the Threshers 42-10.

Bethel led 10-7 with 3:08 left in the first half. The Blue Raiders scored with 23 seconds left in the first half and added four unanswered touchdowns in the second half.

The 8-0 Blue Raiders were led by Cameron Dukes, who hit 11 of 18 passes for 144 yards with two touchdowns and an interception. Dukes also rushed for 51 yards with a touchdown. Jaylen Boyd had 15 carries for 120 yards and two touchdowns. Joshua Lewis had five catches for 96 yards and two touchdowns. Kobe Belcher added 46 yards rushing with a touchdown.

Bethel’s Zach Esau hit four of 12 passes for 108 yards with a touchdown and an interception. Camryn Harrison had the 59-yard touchdown reception. Harrison also had 39 yards rushing. Mason Murray led the rushing attack with 58 yards on 11 carries. Chantz Scurry had 14 carries with 54 yards.

It was the first game this season where Bethel failed to score a rushing touchdown.

Lindsey Wilson, 8-0, hosts 6-0 Concordia (Mich.) Saturday in the quarterfinals.

Bethel ends the season 9-2. The Threshers have 11 seniors listed on the roster, although under an NAIA ruling, they can have another year of eligibility because of the disruptions caused by the COVID-19 outbreak.

Bethel;3;7;0;0;—;10

L.Wilson;0;14;14;14;—;42

Scoring

1q. B DeMond 29-yd. field goal 5:51

2q. L Dukes 5-yd. run (Sauter kick) 11:50

2q. B Harrison 59-yd. pass from Esau (DeMond kick) 3:08

2q. L Lewis 4-yd. pass from Dukes (Sauter kick) 3:08

3q. L Lewis 80-yd. pass from Dukes (Sauter kick) 6:09

3q. L Boyd 1-yd. run (Sauter kick) 1:28

4q. L Boyd 36-yd. run (Sauter kick) 12:34

4q, L Belcher 3-yd. run (Sauter kick) :46

Team stats

;BC;LW

First downs;16;16

Rushing-yards;57-201;38-229

Passing yards;108;144

Comp-att-int;4-12-1;11-18-1

Punts-avg.;2-41.0;2-40.0

Fumbles-lost;0-0;0-0

Penalties-yards;5-54;1-5

Time of poss.;36:36;23:24

Individual stats

RUSHING — Bethel: Murray 11-58, Scurry 14-54, Harrison 10-39, Esau 10-21, Christiansen 6-18, Barnes 1-6, Schumpert-Street 3-3, Juarez III 2-2. Lindsey Wilson: Boyd 15-120, Dukes 6-51, Belcher 8-46, Clark 5-21, Dawson 1-2, Evans 1-0, Patterson 1-(-3), Sauter 1-(-8).

PASSING — Bethel: Esau 4-12-1, 108 yards. Lindsey Wilson: Dukes 11-18-1, 144 yards.

RECEIVING — Bethel: Harrison 1-59, Murray 1-24, Francis 1-13, Galliart 1-12. Lindsey Wilson: Lewis 5-96, Patterson 3-36, Cole Jr. 3-22.

Missed field goals — none. Attendance — 541.