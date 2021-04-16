Sports briefs

Bethel swept by Avila

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Bethel College softball team dropped a pair of games to Avila Wednesday in Kansas City, Mo.

Bethel lost the first game 7-1 and the second game 6-3.

In the first game, Avila pitcher Madison McKinney allowed just one earned run on five hits with nine strikeouts. Skylar Jackson took the loss for Bethel.

Mia Moreno and Emily Walton each drove in two runs for the Eagles. Chelsea Kurtz went three for four with an RBI. Trinity Morris hit a solo home run.

In the second game, Avila led 6-0 through four innings. Bethel scored three runs in the sixth inning.

Sam Smith threw four scoreless inning for the win, allowing one hit, three walks and a strikeout. Payton Walter struck out two in the seventh for the save.

Riley Johnson struck out five in five innings in the loss.

Cierra McGee drove in three runs for Avila. Morris hit a home run and drove in two.

Amber Mott went two for four for Bethel.

Avila is 17-14, 11-4 in KCAC play. Bethel falls to 7-23, 4-12 in KCAC play. Bethel hosts Kansas Wesleyan at 1 p.m. Saturday.

First game

Bethel;000;010;0;—;1;5;2

Avila;001;420;x;—;7;9;2

Jackson (L, 2-8), Duer 5 and Overbay; McKinney (W, 10-4) and Gearhart. HR — A: Morris (5). Time — 1:34.

Second game

Bethel;000;003;0;—;3;5;1

Avila;310;200;x;—;6;11;2

Johnson (L, 1-9), McMichael 6 and Overbay; Smith (W, 2-2), Rodgers 5, Walter (S, 4) 7 and Cole. HR — A: Morris (6). Time — 2:00.

BC player takes honors

IRVING, Texas — Bethel College senior quarterback Zach Esau was named to the National Football Foundation Hampshire Honor Roll.

The honor roll is open to players from all four divisions of the NCAA, along with the NAIA.

Criteria for the honor roll are:

“• Completed their final year of playing eligibility in Fall 2020 or Spring 2021; • Graduated players, who have remaining eligibility but will not return to

collegiate play (e.g. declared for NFL Draft or retired from football), may also be

nominated.

• Attained a minimum undergraduate cumulative GPA of 3.2 (4.0 scale); • Met all NCAA-NAIA-mandated progress towards degree requirements; and

• Been starters or significant contributors throughout the 2020-21 season.”

Esau is a four-year starter for the Threshers. He helped lead the team to a 9-1 season, a KCAC title and an NAIA playoff berth.

Bethel netters sweep Baker

BALDWIN CITY — The Bethel College tennis teams swept Baker University Thursday in Baldwin City.

The Bethel women downed Baker 4-3, while the men won 6-1. Individual match results were not reported.

Tuesday, the Bethel women fell to Ottawa 5-2, while the Bethel men fell 6-1.

The Bethel men are 9-4, 4-3 in KCAC play. The women are 2-12, 0-7 in KCAC play. Bethel hosts Sterling at 10 a.m. Saturday.

WOMEN

Bethel 4, Baker 3

Matches not reported.

Ottawa 5, Bethel 2

Singles — Patricia Eftenoiu (OU) def. Halle Krehbiel (BC) 6-3, 6-0; Julia Wienese (OU) def. Aurora Domingo (BC) 7-5, 6-2; Yana Goranova (OU) def. Nalea Payton (BC) 6-1, 6-0; Priyanshi Sharma (OU) def. Mia Loganhill (BC) 6-0, 6-0; Kaity Shima (BC) def. Tayler Alterman (OU) 1-6, 6-3, 10-6; Jessica LaRogue (BC) won by forfeit.

Doubles — Yana Goranova-Julia Wienese (OU) def. Halle Krehbiel-Aurora Domingo (BC) 6-1; Priyanshi Sharma-Patricia Eftenoiu (OU) def. Nalea Payton-Kaity Shima (BC) 6-1; Mia Loganhill-Jessica LaRogue (BC) won by forfeit.

MEN

Bethel 6, Baker 1

Matches not reported.

Ottawa 4, Bethel 3

Singles — Claudio Quinones (OU) def. Michael Cech (BC) 6-2, 7-5

Milan Bucek (BC) def. Marko Puric (OU) 6-2, 6-2

Blake Sprouse (OU) def. Nolan Schrader (BC) 5-7, 6-2, 6-3

Jhoel Quinonez (OU) def. Tomas Quercia (BC) 6-1, 6-1

Zachary Shima (BC) def. Luke Graham (OU) 7-6, 6-2

Joaquin Pluis (BC) def. Erik Czapinski (OU) 3-6, 6-3, 6-2.

Doubles — Claudio Quinones-Jhoel Quinonez (OU) def. Nolan Schrader-Michael Cech (BC) 6-2; Milan Bucek-Jordan Singh (BC) def. Blake Sprouse-Marko Puric (OU) 6-4; Erik Czapinski-Luke Graham (OU) def. Tomas Quercia-Zachary Shima (BC) 6-3.