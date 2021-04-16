Railer golfers cut score at home meet

The Newton High School boys’ golf team showed some improvement from its last meet, placing 14th Thursday at the 16-team Newton Invitational at Sand Creek Station.

Maize South and Bishop Carroll topped the team standings at 316. Great Bend was four strokes off the lead at 320. Garden City shot a 322 and Hays shot a 334.

Newton had a 408.

Ty Adkins of Hutchinson was top medalist with a one-under par 71, two strokes better than Kyle Kasitz of Maize South. Trent Sutherland of Arkansas City was third at 74.

The Railers cut 32 strokes off its last team score.

Newton was led by Caleb Koontz, who tied for 27th at 85.

Jacob Schmidt posted his personal best with a 99, his first time under 100 this season.

Ashton Castro and Clayton Smith each shot a 112. Brody Harper shot a 127. Alfie Montano shot a 140.

“Caleb is the only one that’s played varsity golf for us before,” Newton coach Joanie Pauls said. “Clayton and Alfie have played some JV for us. The rest are all new to golf. This is their first year out. They are learing quick and doing well. Jacob has been in the low teens and shot a 99 today. The other three turned it around from the front nine to the back nine. I think they were a little nervous being on their home course. They did a lot better on the back nine. They are making progress each tournament.”

Newton is off until April 23, when the Railers compete at the Salina South Invitational at the Salina Municipal Golf Course.

Newton Inv.

Thursday

Sand Creek Station

Par 72, 6,412 yards

Team scores — Maize South 316, Bishop Carroll 316, Great Bend 320, Garden City 322, Hays 334, Hutchinson 337, Salina Central 348, McPherson 349, Arkansas City 356, Valley Center 356, Winfield 371, Derby 373, Maize 392, Newton 408, Liberal 418, Salina South 446.

Top 20 — 1. Ty Adkins Hut. 71, 2. Kyle Kasitz MS 73, 3. Trent Sutherland AC 74, 4. Noah Holtzman BC 75, 5. Davan Smith DC 76, T5. Cole Streck GB 76, 7. Jack Stuckey BC 77, T7. Brantley Baldwin GB 77, 9. Jason Krannawitter Hys. 79, T9. Theo Juhl GC 79, T9. Jack Koskal GC 79, T9. Layton Love MS 79, T9. Braden Hoskins Hys. 79, 14. Grayson Murphy BC 80, T14. Jacob George Win. 80, 16. Grant Waggoner MS 81, T16. Brock Southern Hut. 81, T16. Cal Dunekack GB 81, 19. Keith Burr GC 82, T19. Cayden Cundiff GC 82.

Newton scores — T27. Caleb Koontz 85, 59. Jacob Schmidt 99, 73. Ashton Castro 112, T73. Clayton Smith 112, 82. Brody Harper 127, 87. Alfie Montano 140.

Mark Schnabel can be reached at mschnabel@thekansan.com