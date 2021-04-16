Bethel football team prepares for playoffs

It will be the top rushing offense in the nation against one of the top rushing defenses when the Bethel Thresher football team takes on Lindsey Wilson College at 12:30 p.m. Saturday in the round of 16 of the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics playoffs in Columbia, Ky.

Bethel is 9-1, while Lindsey Wilson is 7-0, winning the Bluegrass Division of the Mid-South Conference.

Bethel reached the playoffs as the winner of the Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference.

Bethel has 3,627 yards rushing in 10 games this season, while Lindsey Wilson has given up just 483 rushing in seven games.

The Blue Raiders are led by quarterback Cameron Dukes, who has hit 111 of 179 passes with 24 touchdowns and three interceptions. Dukes has 50 rushes for 214 yards and four touchdowns.

Jaylen Boyd leads the team in rushing with 78 carries for 368 yards and five touchdowns. Kobe Belcher has 53 carries for 301 yards and two touchdowns.

Terrill Cole Jr. leads the receivers with 33 catches for 609 yards and 11 touchdowns. Joshua Lewis has 17 catches for 353 yards and five touchdowns. Lewis also has 14 punt returns for 283 yards and two touchdowns.

Luke Bowman leads the defense with 45 total tackles, followed by Peyton Doles with 40 and Michael Leslie with 32.

The Raiders returned three fumbles for a touchdowns this season.

Zach Esau has hit 36 of 60 passes for 911 yards and 14 touchdowns with two interceptions. Esau also has 128 carries for 521 yards and 10 touchdowns.

Chantz Scurry has 174 carries for 791 yards and 12 touchdowns. Camryn Harrison has 40 carries for 478 yards and five touchdowns.

Brayden Francis leads the receivers with 13 catches for 407 yards and seven touchdowns. Tanner Galliart has 10 catches for 253 yards and three touchdowns.

Josh Seabolt leads the defense with 100 total tackles, including 9.0 sacks. Dominic Brown has 74 total tackles, while Ryan Clark has 51.

Trey Palmer has four interceptions. Brown has three fumble recoveries.

Mark Schnabel can be reached at mschnabel@thekansan.com