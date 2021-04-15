Railer soccer team edged by Goddard

The Newton High School girls’ soccer team is still suffering growing pains, falling to Goddard 2-1 Thursday at Fischer Field.

Marisa Martinez led the Lions with a goal and an assist, before leaving the game because of injury in the 26th minute.

Sophia Houser scored for the Railers in the 68th minute with an assist from Maria Lujano. Houser had several other scoring chances in the game.

“We changed things up from the way we’ve been doing,” Newton coach Scott Jantzi said. “This team allowed us to take one of our back five and move her up, so we were able to play a 4-3-3. We still need to work on that midfield positioning and for the forwards to check back to help out. The ladies did a fantastic job. This was the second of two games for the week. They played with some good energy.”

Newton was able to outshoot Goddard 7-6, 6-5 on goal. Kaylee Honse had five saves for Goddard. Aketzali Solorio-Jimenez had three saves for Newton.

Much of Newton’s attack came from the freshman class.

“It’s one of those things that’s going to come from experience,” Jantzi said. “A lot of these girls have not played soccer. Each game is a learning experience. Izzy (Sandoval) keeps doing what she does in the middle. We need to be able to link up with her. Once we figure that out, we’ll be much better.”

Newton created several chances early, but was unable to get off any shots. Goddard scored on its first two shots of the game — one on a long run by Martinez in the sixth minute and one on a Ashlyn Wcislo finish in the 24th minute on a Martinez cross.

Newton finished the half with a 3-2 advantage in total shots and a 5-2 advantage in corner kicks.

The first shot of the second half came on a Houser breakaway in the 60th minute, stopped by Honse at point-blank range. Goddard’s first shot of the second half came on a direct kick one yard outside of the of the penalty area, saved by Solorio-Jimenez.

Goddard improves to 4-3-1. Newton drops to 1-7 and hosts Maize South at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday to open AV-CTL I play. The Mavericks are 6-1-1 and ranked fourth in the Class 5A West Regional standings.

“We have Maize South and Mac,” Jantzi said. “Those will be two tough games.”

TUESDAY’S GAME — Newton fell to Andover 7-0 Tuesday in Andover.

“After coming off a good defensive stand in our last match, Andover's speed, organization, and skill got the best of us last night,” Jantzi said. “Aketzali Solorio-Jimenez had another good game as keeper and Izzy Sandoval continues to show well on the pitch. The ladies continue to give a strong effort overall. This experience will pay off in the future.”

Goddard;2;0;—;2

Newton;0;1;—;1

1. G Marisa Martinez (unassisted) 5:46

2. G Ashlyn Wcislo (Martinez) 23:45

3. N Sophia Houser (Maria Lujano) 67:17 Total shots — Gdd. 2-4—6, New. 3-4—7. Shots on goal — Gdd. 2-3—5, New. 2-4—6. Saves — Gdd.: Kaylee Honse (W) 2-3—5. New.: Aketzali Solorio-Jimenez (L) 0-3—3. Corner kicks — Gdd. 2, New. 5. Fouls — Gdd. 4, New. 9. Offside — Gdd. 2, New. 0. Cautions — Gdd.: bench 56:53.

JV — Newton 1, Goddard 1.

Mark Schnabel can be reached at mschnabel@thekansan.com