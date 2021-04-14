Buhler swimmers eighth, Hutchinson ninth at Newton Invitational

NEWTON — Reno County had two teams competing Tuesday at the Newton Invitational I girls’ swim meet at the Newton High School pool.

Andover won the team title at 236, followed by Derby at 225 and McPherson at 206. Buhler was eighth at 79, while Hutchinson was ninth at 64.

Buhler’s Madelyn Morrell finished second in the 200-yard freestyle in 2:15.91. Morrell was fifth in the 100-yard butterfly in 1:10.20.

Karlee Wiggins finished fourth in diving with a score of 144.20.

The highest finish for Hutchinson was the 400-yard freestyle relay team of Elise Williams, Makenzie Suppes, Isabelle Kongable and Belanna Bryant, which finished fourth in 4:45.71.

Mark Schnabel can be reached at mschnabel@thekansan.com