Railer swimmers conclude busy stretch

It’s been a busy few days for the Newton High School girls’ swimming team.

The Railers have competed in four meets since the season began April 2.

Newton concluded that run Tuesday by hosting the 13-team Newton Invitational at the NHS pool.

Andover won the team title with 236 points, followed by Derby at 225, McPherson at 206 and Salina Central at 137. Newton was sixth with 108 points.

“They swam as well as they could,” Newton coach Kim Powell said. “This was their third meet in six days. The girls are tired. The past couple of meets, girls swam in just one, two or three events. In this meet, the girls swam four. I was pretty happy with their races.

“Madi (Horton) swam well again. Libby Crawford had great races today. Elena Vanderweg did a great job today. Maryanne Ballinger, same thing a great job.”

Madison Horton took second in the 50-yard freestyle in 26.78 and second in the 100-yard backstroke in 1:06.78.

Lauren Anton took third in the 500-yard freestyle in 6:07.98 and fourth in the 200-yard individual medley in 2:29.71.

The team of Anton, Vanderweg, Crawford and Horton took third in the 400-yard freestyle relay in 4:18.63.

The team of Horton, Crawford, Anton and Ballinger placed fifth in the 200-yard medley relay in 2:15.24.

Newton gets eight days off before resuming competition April 21 at the Salina South diving meet, followed by the Great Bend Invitational April 30.

“We get a little bit of a break to recoup and work on some things,” Powell said.

Newton non-scorers

200-yd. medley relay — 17. Newton B (Kamryn Archibald, Kyndal Dorzweiler, Ylia Lopez, Elena Vanderweg) 2:44.12.

200-yd. freestyle — 16. Anna Harder 2:53.44, 21. Sarah Koehn 3:09.52.

200-yd. individual medley — 18. Kyndal Dorzweiler 3:32.96.

50-yd. freestyle — 25. Anna Harder 32.67, 26. Ylia Lopez 32.72. Newton exhibitions: Addison Penner 35.62, Kamryn Archibald 36.19, Rebekah Allen 36.27, Lindsey Warsnak 38.43, Leigh Jones 42.81, Karlyn Archibald 43.77, Evelyn Gaetner 45.93, Tamika Foster 1:05.50.

100-yd. freestyle — 16. Elena Vanderweg 1:08.47, 23. Ylia Lopez 1:11.74, 29. Sarah Koehn 1:17.75. Newton exhibitions: Addison Penner 1:19.94, Rebekah Allen 1:23.21, Preslee Ellerre 1:37.78, Katherine Herbel 1:41.96, Tamika Foster 2:57.22.

200-yd. freestyle relay — 24. Newton B (Addison Penner, Lindsey Warsnak, Rebekah Allen, Ellette Preslee) 2:32.98.

100-yd. backstroke — 25. Leigh Jones 1:53.36.

100-yd. breaststroke — 24. Lindey Warsnak 1:49.19, 28. Kyndal Dorzweiler 1:54.73. Karlyn Archibald 1:51.68-x.

400-yd. freestyle relay — 16. Newton C (Maryanne Ballinger, Preslee Ellette, Addison Penner, Katherine Herbel) 5:51.37-x.

Team scores vs. Salina South — McPherson 528, Manhattan 514, Newton 338, Valley Center 309, Salina South 256.

Team scores vs. Salina Central — McPherson 514, Manhattan 488, Salina Central 338, Newton 305, Valley Center 292.

Place vs. South-Place vs. Central

200-yd. medley relay — 5-6. Newton A (Horton, Crawford, Anton, Lopez) 2:17.05, 8-10. Newton B (Allen, Warsnak, Dorzweiler, Koehn) 2:49.58.

200-yd. freestyle — 2-2. Anton 2:16.06, 9-10. Vanderweg 2:55.15.

200-yd. individual medley — 9-9. Koehn 3:44.22.

50-yd. freestyle — 11-13. Kam.Archibald 34.27, 13-14. Penner 35.95, 14-15. Warsnak 38.57. Newton exhibitions: Jones 42.94, Herbel 45.29, Gaetner 46.14.

Diving — 3-1. Bartley 144.55.

100-yd. butterfly — 2-2. Horton 1:05.02, 6-7. Anton 1:13.06.

100-yd. freestyle — 7-8. Crawford 1:07.49, 8-10. Lopez 1:12.85, 11-14. Koehn 1:20.30. Newton exhibitions: Archibald 1:19.74, Penner 1:22.82, Ellette 1:40.92.

500-yd. freestyle — 6-8. Dorzweiler 7:54.66.

200-yd. freestyle relay — 7-7. Newton A (Vanderweg, Lopez, Dorzweiler, Kam.Archibald 2:13.31, 12-11. Newton C (Jones, Kar.Archibald, Herbel, Gaetner) 2:55.53.

100-yd. backstroke — 1-2. Horton 1:06.76, 4-6. Crawford 1:13.44, 12-13. Ellette 2:04.00, Jones 1:59.42-x.

100-yd. breaststroke — 9-10. Warsnak 1:44.31, 12-12. Dorzweiler 1:53.92, 13-13. Lopez 1:57.40. Kar.Archibald 1:51.42-x, Gaetner 1:59.45-x.

400-yd. freestyle relay — 2-3. Newton A (Vanderweg, Anton, Crawford, Horton) 4:17.81, 10-11. Newton B (Kam.Archibald, Penner, Allen, Herbel) 5:51.80.

Team scores — Kapaun-Mt. Carmel 314, Wichita East 294, Derby 260, Bishop Carroll 253, Andover 229, Winfield 170, Maize 164, Wichita Trinity Academy 137, Maize South 99, Andover Central 81, Newton 70, Buhler 69, Valley Center 68, Wichita Northwest 56, Classical School of Wichita 18, Marion 12, Wichita Southeast 3.

200-yd. medley relay — 14. Newton A (Anton, Crawford, Vanderweg, Horton) 2:18.01.

200-yd. freestyle — 2. Horton 2:05.22, 26. Crawford 2:34.43.

200-yd. individual medley — 11. Anton 2:37.45.

50-yd. freestyle — 24. Ballinger 30.60, 33. Lopez 33.04, t45. Ad.Penner 36.34.

100-yd. butterfly — 3. Horton 1:04.18, 24. Lopez 1:32.22.

100-yd. freestyle — 37. Koehn 1:17.60, 41. Kam.Archibald 1:19.16, 47. Allen 1:26.34.

500-yd. freestyle — 10. Anton 6:06.46.

200-yd. freestyle relay — 9. Newton A (Anton, Crawford, Ac.Penner, Horton) 1:55.51, 34. Newton B (Ellette, Kar.Archibald, Gaetner, Herbel) 2:53.00.

100-yd. backstroke — 35. Vanderweg 1:30.36, 43. Jones 1:57.26, 47. Ellette 2:03.49.

100-yd. breaststroke — 18. Crawford 1:28.40, 40. Kar.Archibald 1:55.88.

400-yd. freestyle relay — 18. Newton B (Dorzweiler, Koehn, Ad.Penner, Lopez) 5:12.67, 22. Newton A (Jones, Kam.Archibald, Ballinger, Harder) 5:25.33.

