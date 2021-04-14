Bullpup swimmers win six events at Newton Invitational

NEWTON — The McPherson Bullpup girls’ swimming team finished third Tuesday in the 13-team Newton Invitational at the NHS pool.

Andover won the meet with 236 points, followed by Derby at 225 and McPherson at 206.

McPherson had two double winners, also winning two relays.

Danica Brunk won the 50-yard freestyle in 24.92 and the 100-yard freestyle in 55.58.

Marissa Pearcy won the 200-yard individual medley in 2:08.74 and the 100-yard backstroke in 1:05.33.

The team of Avery Vanderwege, Karik Elliott, Pearcy and Brunk won the 200-yard freestyle relay in 1:47.62. The same four won the 400-yard freestyle relay in 4:01.42.

