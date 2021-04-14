Andover wins Newton Invitational

NEWTON — The Andover High School girls’ swimming team narrowly edged Derby and McPherson to claim the team title of the 13-team Newton Invitational Tuesday at the Newton High School pool.

The Trojans topped Derby 236-225 for the title. McPherson was third at 206.

Circle was 10th with 57 points, followed by El Dorado at 11 and Rose Hill at two.

The Andover team of Jill Dean, Emma Henry, Natalie Neugent, Reagan Bayliff won the 200-yard medley relay in 2:02.35.

Neugent won the 100-yard butterfly in 1:02.27 and the 100-yard breaststroke in 1:11.85.

Bayliff was second in the 100-yard freestyle in 1:00.02.

The team of Sage Buckwalter, Dean, Libby Chaffin and Sami McClellan took second in the 400-yard freestyle relay in 4:17.11.

Dean took third in the 200-yard freestyle in 2:19.99 and the 100-yard backstroke in 1:07.34. Bayliff took third in the 50-yard freestyle at 27.00. Henry took third in the 100-yard breaststroke in 1:20.82.

Circle’s Georgia Devine took second in the 200-yard individual medley in 2:29.71.

