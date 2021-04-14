Area baseball/softball

The Kansan

SEDGWICK — The Sedgwick Cardinals picked up a pair of wins over Inman Tuesday in Heart of America League play in Sedgwick.

The Cardinals won the first game 10-0 in five innings on the 10-run rule and the second game 12-2 in six innings.

Maya Werner threw a no-hit shutout in the first game, striking out 10 and walking four.

Anna Liby drove in two runs for the Cardinals.

Taylinn Lacey won the second game, striking out seven.

Paige Brown, Werner and Anessa Croxton each drove in two runs.

Sedgwick is 7-3, 7-1 in HOAL play.

HILLSBORO — The Halstead Dragons split a pair of games with Hillsboro—Peabody-Burns.

Hillsboro won the first game 13-6 Friday. Halstead won the second game 7-6 Monday after the game was rained out Friday.

In the first game, Keeley Brewer drove in three runs for Hillsboro. Anslee Brewer drove in two runs.

Abby Church drove in two runs for Halstead.

Hillsboro’s Skylre Stucky struck out 12, posting the win. Rylee Carmichael took the loss.

In Monday’s game, Halstead scored three runs in the sixth inning to take the lead.

Payton Divine drove in two runs for Halstead. Mya Morris struck out four in the complete-game win.

Kori Arnold struck out six in the loss.

Hillsboro 21, Remington 7

WHITEWATER — The Remington Broncos fell to Hillsboro—Peabody-Burns 21-7 Tuesday in six innings on the 10-run rule.

Hillsboro scored 11 runs in the top of the sixth.

Skylre Stucky drove in five for Hillsboro. Tuesday Weisbeck drove in four runs.

Kori Arnold pitched the win for Hillsboro. Rianna Lawler took the loss for Remington.

Results of the second game were not reported.

MOUNDRIDGE — The Moundridge Wildcat softball team dropped a pair of games to Ell-Saline Friday in Heart of America League play.

Moundridge lost 2-1 and 15-4.

In the first game, Raleigh Kramer struck out 13 for the win. McKenzie Elmore struck out eight in the loss.

Sadie Bradley and Kramer each had two hits for Ell-Saline.

Erin Durst drove in a run for Moundridge.

The second game was called after six innings on the 10-run rule.

Kramer struck out seven in the win. Emily Durst struck out three in the loss.

Reece Ditto drove in three runs for Ell-Saline. Erin Durst drove in two runs for Moundridge.

BENNINGTON — The Sedgwick Cardinals claimed a pair of 10-2 wins over Bennington Friday in HOAL play in Bennington.

In the first game, Maya Werner struck out 14 in the win.

Taylinn Lacey drove in four runs. Paige Brown and Gracie Ast each drove in two runs.

In the second game, Lacey struck out seven in the win. Lacey and Anna Liby each struck out two.

HESSTON — The Hesston Swathers dropped a pair of games to Hoisington Friday in Central Kansas League play.

Hesston fell 19-2 and 13-1. The first game was called after five innings on the 10-run rule. The second game was called after three innings on the 15-run rule.

Emily Schmidt took the loss in the first game for Hesston. Olivia Arnold drove in a run.

Brynn Johnston had two hits and an RBI in the second game. Cassie Albin also drove in a run.

Schmidt took the loss.

MOUNDRIDGE — The Moundridge Wildcats swept Oxford Monday in non-league play in Moundridge.

Moundridge won the first game 11-0 on an Anthony Everhart no-hitter. The Wildcats won the second game 10-4. The first game was called in five innings on the 10-run rule.

“Finally put the pieces together tonight,” Moundridge coach Jason Rains said. “Pitching was the strong point of the evening. (In) game one, Anthony Everhart pitched a no-hitter for us. (In) Game two, Ty Rains pitched a shutout into the sixth before Jon Schlosser came in to shut things down in relief.

“Lot of things to be encouraged by tonight. We still have some areas to improve but we are competing. That’s all I can ask of these guys.”

Moundridge 20, Ell-Saline 10

MOUNDRIDGE — The Moundridge Wildcats topped Ell-Saline 20-10 Friday in Heart of America League play.

Leading 11-10, Moundridge scored four runs in the fifth inning and five more in the sixth to end the game in six innings on the 10-run rule.

“Solid night for our Moundridge boys,” Moundridge coach Jason Rains said. “Offense finally came alive for us tonight. Ty Rains started it off with a single in the first and we totaled over 20 hits on the night. Played decent defense with the exception of a couple innings. We still have to learn how to lock down and focus more on defense, but we looked much better tonight.

“Anthony Everhart contributed in a big way, going three for four with three rbis on the night. Wyatt Falco and Ethan Brandeweide pitched well enough to give us a chance to win and the guys capitalized.”

HILLSBORO — The Halstead Dragons split with Hillsboro—Peabody-Burns Friday in Hillsboro.

Halstead won the first game 20-8 in five innings on the 10-run rule. Hillsboro won the second game 24-15. The second game was called after six innings.

In the first game, Kaden Hill had four hits and drove in five runs. Kaden Lopez had four RBIs. Adler Davison drove in three runs.

Dylan McDonald struck out four batters in three innings for the win.

Kaleb Wise had four hits and drove in five runs for Halstead in the second game.

Patrick Mueller took the loss for Halstead.

HESSTON — The Hesston Swathers swept Hoisington Friday in Central Kansas League play.

Hesston won 5-4 and 10-9.

In the first game, Whitley Rhodes struck out seven in the win. Cody Wolhgemuth pitched the last two outs for the save.

Beau Warden drove in two runs.

In the second game, with two outs in the bottom of the ninth, Hesston walked the bases loaded. Brady Cox then singled to score the winning run. Brady Cox finished with three hits and three RBIs.

Wohlgemuth pitched four innings of relief for the win.

WHITEWATER — The Remington Broncos were swept by Hillsboro—Peabody-Burns Tuesday in non-league play in Whitewater.

Hillsboro won the first game 11-1 in six innings on the 10-run rule and the second game 17-13.

Philip Young pitched the win in the first game.

Hunter Navray and Jaxxon Hanschu drove in three runs each for Hillsboro.

In the second game, Matt Potucek drove in five runs for Hillsboro. Brenton Lett drove in two.

Dawson Boldt posted the win in the second game.

YOUTH BASEBALL

Royals 14U 5, Wichita Saints 14U 3

Royals 14U 4, Wichita Dodgers 14U 2

Royals 14U 11, Vipers 2

Royals 14U 9, Wichita Saints 14U 1

NBC Railers-Horton 12U 14, Nighthawks 5

YOUTH SOFTBALL

Manhattan Twisters 10U 6, Central Kansas Lady Crushers 10U 2

Central Kansas Lady Crushers 10U 12, Clay Center Bs 9U 2

OSA Outlaws 14, Central Kansas Lady Crushers 10U 0

