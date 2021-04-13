Sports briefs

The Kansan

Team scores — Salina Sacred Heart 319, Great Bend 337, Hutchinson 341, Hays 350, McPherson 357, Derby 357, Sterling 375, Winfield 378, Buhler 381, Arkansas City 382, Newton 432, Campus 558.

Top 10 — 1. Kameron Shaw SSH 73, 2. Caleb Gilliland SSH 75, T2. Jacob George Win. 75, 4. Trent Sutherland AC 77, 5. Brock Southern Hut. 78, T5. Jason Krannawitter Hys. 78, T5. Braden Hoskins Hys. 78, 8. Ty Adkins Hut. 79, 9. Cole Streck GB 80, 10. Zach Surface Ster. 81.

Newton scores — 14. Caleb Koontz 85, 55. Jacob Schmidt 114, 56. Clayton Smith 115, 60. Ashton Castro 118, 65. Brody Harper 128.

Team scores — Hesston 375, Hillsboro 426, Herington 426, Goessel 427, Halstead 433, Minneapolis 465.

Area Individuals — 1. Lucas Roth Hes. 88, 2. Jace Regier Hes. 89, 3. Noah Schrag Goe. 90, 7. Jackson Humphreys Hes. 97, 9. Mason Farmer Hes. 101, 11. Eric Schmidt Hes. 102, 13. Connor Whitsitt Hal. 103, 14. Spencer Johnson Hal, 104, Cameron Kohn Hal. 105, 16. Nathan Whitsitt Hal. 105, 17. Caiden Duerksen Goe. 106, 23. Gunnar Davis Goe. 116, 25. Skyler Wuest Goe. 117, 29. Seth Motes Hal. 121, 33. Bane Spurlin Goe. 126, 36. Logan Sterk Goe. 130, 38. Reece Brantley Hal. 130.

Team scores — Berean Academy 358, Hutchinson Central Christian 385, Herington 391, Pretty Prairie 394, Wichita Classical 396, Larned 397, Goessel 407, Inman 421, Marion 472, Remington 476.

Area Individuals — 1. Jon Hoover BA 76, 5. Grant Busenitz BA 89, 6. Noah Schrag Goe. 90, 9. AJ Templin BA 94, T13. Caiden Duerksen Goe. 96, T22. Luke Stucky BA 99, 30. Aiden Brown BA 105, T31. Logan Montonye Rem. 106, T36. Skyler Wuest Goe. 110, 39. Gunnar Davis Goe. 111, T39. Braeden Templin BA 111, T41. Logan Sterk Goe. 112, 45. S. Schleffler Rem. 117, T49. Bane Spurlin Goe. 121, T51. David Graham Rem. 126, 53. J. Watson Rem. 127.

Wedgewood Senior Men

1. Dane Lawrence, Roger Bratland, Sam Griffen, Jerry Schmidt -4.

2. Dave Stallbaumer, Carvin Thiessen, Jose Ramos, Wally Anderson -2.

3. Doug Phillips, Rob Youking, Jim Mendenhall, Paul Normandine -2.

CLOSET TO PIN — Roger Bratland. LONGEST PUTT — Roger Bratland.

Next play — Tuesday.

Class 6A — 1. Shawnee Mission East (last week 1), 2. Manhattan (2), 3. Blue Valley North (3), 4. Blue Valley Northwest (4), 5. Blue Valley West (5). Others: Blue Valley, Topeka Washburn Rural, Lawrence Free State.

Class 5A — 1. Salina Central (1), 2. Maize South (2), 3. Maize (3), 4. Bishop Carroll (4), 5. Kapaun-Mt. Carmel (NR). Others: St. Thomas Aquinas, NEWTON, St. James Academy.

Class 4A — 1. McPherson (1), 2. Topeka Hayden (2), 3. Bishop Miege (3), 4. Independence (4), 5. Buhler (5). Others: Abilene, Parsons , Labette County-Altamont.

Class 3-2-1A — 1. Wichita Collegiate (1), 2. Kansas City Christian (2), 3. HESSTON (3), 4. Conway Springs (4), 5. Classical School of Wichita (NR). Others: Sterling (5), Smoky Valley, Wichita Trinity Academy.

Middleton takes new job

Bethel College volleyball coach Stacy Middleton announced her resignation to become the athletic operations administrator at Bethel.

Middleton is a Bethel alumn, who coached the Threshers for four seasons. She was 22-91 in four seasons, 10-60 in KCAC play. The team reached the KCAC post-season tournament twice in her tenure, including this past season.

"I appreciate everything Stacy did for Bethel College Volleyball over the past four years as head coach," Bethel athletic director Tony Hoops said. "She poured her heart and soul into a program she loves."

"I am proud of the faith-based program that my staff and I were able to develop in the volleyball program and improve the culture," Middleton said. "I will miss the relationships that we have built and am anxious to see where this program goes from here."

She coached five All-KCAC selections and nine NAIA Scholar-Athletes. Three of her teams were named both KCAC and NAIA Scholar-Athlete teams based on the team’s grade-point-average. The team is likely to be awarded a fourth academic title this season.

She also served as “KCAC and NAIA Champions of Character liaison, assessment committee, chapel committee, interim host parent coordinator, and basketball gameday administrator.”

She previously served as head softball coach, turning that program over to her husband David when she became volleyball coach. She is currently an assistant softball coach.

Her new position includes, “overseeing specific athletic fundraising and helping with the department's efforts in compliance, gameday administration, Title IX, and special events.”

"I am ready to play a bigger role in athletics as a whole," Middleton said. "I'm excited for this challenge and the opportunity to have a greater impact with our Bethel students, alumni, donors, and community."

McCord named BC dance coach

Kiley McCord has been named the head coach of the Bethel College competitive dance team.

McCord has served as the interim coach since December.

"I'm extremely excited for the future of Bethel College Dance with Kiley now taking over the program in a permanent role" Bethel athletic director Tony Hoops said. "She did an outstanding job this past season, taking over during a tough time right at the beginning of the competitive season."

McCord led the team to four top-three finishes this season, including a second-place finish at the NAIA Southwest Regional Qualifier. The team was fifth in the KCAC championships.

The team had its first All-KCAC first-team selection in Meya Green, while Edel Miller and Evelyn Manresa were both named KCAC Scholar-Athletes.

Hesston 7th at Collegiate

WICHITA — The Hesston High School boys’ tennis team placed seventh Monday at the Wichita Collegiate Invitational.

Andover Central won the tournament with 25 points, followed by Kapaun-Mt. Carmel at 22 and Wichita Collegiate at 19. Hesston scored 10 points.

“We took a different lineup as we are in the midst of a very busy time, but these guys competed hard all day,” Hesston coach Mark Dahlsten said. “This was a nice tournament and, all-in-all, I was happy with how we competed.”

In singles play, Jimmy Yang finished eighth at first singles at 0-3. Zack Latta finished fifth at second singles at 1-2.

Brayden Bruner and Trevor Gamble finished seventh at first doubles at 1-2. Josh Shirley and Ryan Wagoner finished second at second doubles at 2-1.

Hesston was fifth out of eight teams Thursday at the Andover Invitational.

Cole Deutschendorf and Mark Dahlsten finished third in doubles. Bruner and Shirley finished 11th in doubles.

Latta was 10th in singles, while Josh Leinbach was 12th in singles.

Team scores — Andover Central 25, Kapaun-Mt. Carmel 22, Wichita Collegiate 19, Maize 14, Derby 12, El Dorado 12, Hesston 10.

First singles — 8. Jimmy Yang (0-3): QF. L Steck AC 8-2, CSF. L Hanssan WC 8-7 (8-6), 7th. L Rey MS 8-5.

Second singles — 7. Jack Latta (1-2): Pool matches: L Metts Mai. 8-6, L Meyer Der. 8-2. 5th. W Stanfield ED 8-1.

First doubles — 7. Brayden Bruner-Trevor Gamble (1-2): QF. L Newton-Huber AC 8-1, CSF. L Henry-Volach WC 8-5, 7th. L Bansemer-Brock Der. 8-0.

Second doubles — 2. Josh Shirley-Ryan Wagoner (2-1): Pool matches: W Christopher-Cannizzo Mai. 8-7 (7-5), W Algya-Ruesser KMC 8-3. F. L Strickland-Wilson AC 8-1.

Team scores — Salina Central 76, Andover Central 42, Andover 40, McPherson 36, Hesston 31, Valley Center 26, Wichita Collegiate 22, Wichita Independent 5.

Singles

10. Zach Latta (2-2): 1. L Blaine Spitenberger And. 8-4, CQF. W Kaleb Holder AC 8-3, CSF. W Kyler Palmer VC 8-4, 9th. L George Schulte And. 8-6.

12. Josh Leinbach (1-3): 1. L Ben Volach WC 8-3, CQF. W Terry Guan WI 8-2, CSF. L George Schulte And. 8-2, 11th. L Kyler Palmer VC 8-6.

Doubles

3. Cole Deutschendorf-Mark Dahlsten (3-1): 1. W Schaeffer-Rather And. 8-0, QF. W Kear-Friessen AC 8-1, SF. L Green-Stack SC 8-4, 3rd. W Dean-Lewis VC 8-1.

11. Brayden Bruner-Josh Shirley (2-2): 1. L Dean-Lewis VC 8-4, CQF. W Cameron-Hechenberger WC 8-6, CSF. L Bontrager-Johnson McP. 8-2, 11th. W Mattz-Albritten VC 8-5.