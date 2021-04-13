Railer softball team rebounds for win against Maize

The Newton High School softball team does not have many wins over Maize in recent years.

The Railers look to reverse that trend after a doubleheader split Tuesday in Ark Valley-Chisholm Trail League Division I play in Maize, losing the first game 6-0 and winning the second game 6-3.

The pattern of the day was similar to what the Railers experienced Friday against Maize South.

“These games were a little closer,” Newton coach Danny Park said. “In the first game, we couldn’t do anything against their pitcher. They had a no-hitter going into the seventh, when we finally got a couple of hits to get a run across. We just couldn’t get to their pitcher.

“In the second game, Tegan Livesay pitched a gem. They got a couple of runs off her because they are a good team, but Tegan struck out 12 and was in control out there. Right now, we’re playing well against some very good programs.”

In the second game, Livesay pitched a complete-game for the Railers, allowing three runs on four hits with a walk and 12 strikeouts.

Newton jumped out 6-1 through six innings. Maize scored a pair of runs in the bottom of the seventh, leaving a runner on third base when the game ended.

Olivia Sandoval went two for four hitting for the Railers with a home run and three RBIs. Alyssa Mapes went two for three hitting. Livesay, McKennah Cusick and Reese McCord each drove in a run.

Peyton Sanek went two or three for Maize with a home run. Madi Lambert and Devynn Raile each drove in a run.

In the first game, Maize scored two runs in the third inning, three in the fourth inning and a run in the sixth. Newton scored in the seventh inning on a Toria Thaw RBI double.

Peyton Samek went three for four hitting for Maize with an RBI. Kennedy Topping went two for four with an RBI. Riley Wertz and Chloe Bartlett each hit a solo home run.

Wertz pitched a complete-game win, allowing a run on two hits with no walks and 12 strikeouts.

McKennah Cusick took the loss for Newton, walking four and striking out four. Mapes finished the game.

Maize is 5-4-1, 2-1-1 in AV-CTL I play.

Newton improves to 4-8, 2-4 in league play. Newton plays Friday at Salina South.

First game

Newton;000;000;1;—;1;2;5

Maize;002;301;x;—;6;10;0

McKennah Cusick (L), Mapes 4 and MacKenzie Cusick; Wertz (W) and Bartlett. HR — Bartlett, Wertz.

Second game

Newton;002;022;0;—;6;11;0

Maize;000;010;2;—;3;4;3

Livesay and MacKenzie Cusick; Wertz, Samek 6 and Bartlett. HR — N: Sandoval. M: Samek.

