Newton baseball team suffers sweep on the road

MAIZE — The Newton High School baseball team finished the first half of Ark Valley-Chisholm Trail Division I play with a pair of losses to Maize Tuesday on the road.

Newton fell 10-3 and 6-2.

In the first game, Maize took a 10-1 lead through five innings. Newton added a run each in the sixth and seventh innings.

Jaden Gustafson went three for four hitting for Maize with a home run and four RBIs. Colby Pivarnik drove in two runs. Miles Hartman went two for four.

No Newton player had more than one hit. Ian Akers drove in a run.

Clayton Crockett pitched six innings for the win, allowing one earned run on four hits with three walks and five strikeouts. Mitchael Casement finished the game.

Griffin Davis pitched four innings for Newton and took the loss, striking out two. Zach Loomis finished the game.

In the second game, Gustafson hit a two-run triple and scored for Maize in the bottom of the first. Newton scored a pair of runs in the top of the second. Joel Franz had an RBI.

Maize put things away with three runs in the sixth inning.

Gustafson and Pivarnik each finished two for three hitting with two RBIs.

Ben Schmidt was three for four for Newton.

Mason Belcher pitched 2.2 innings of relief for the win, striking out five. Cooper Burke pitched three innings for the save, striking out four.

Konner Jaso took the loss for Newton, striking out two. Cade Valdez and Justin Zerger finished the game.

Newton is 3-8, 0-6 in AV-CTL I play. Newton plays at 4 p.m. Friday against Salina South at Dean Evans Stadium.

First game

Newton;000;011;1;—;3;4;1

Maize;013;150;x;—;10;12;0

Davis (L), Loomis 5 and Boston; Crockett (W), Casement 7 and Wardell. HR — M: Gustafson.

Second game

Newton;020;000;0;—;2;5;3

Maize;300;003;x;—;6;8;1

Jaso (L), Valdez 5 and Boston; Stephens, Belcher (W) 2, Burke (S) 4 and Casement.

