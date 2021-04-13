Threshers struggle on dedication day

After a 4-2 start in conference play, the Bethel College softball team is in a struggle, dropping eight straight.

Bethel fell to York 8-0 and 5-2 Saturday in KCAC play at Allen Wedel Field in North Newton. The first game was called after five innings on the eight-run rule.

The highlight of the day was the dedication of a new clubhouse, press box and lighting system at Wedel Field.

In the first game, York scored three runs in the third inning and five in the fifth.

Kate Reyes pitched the complete-game win for York, allowing six hits with two strikeouts. Skylar Jackson took the loss for Bethel, allowing no earned runs in four innings with a walk and two strikeouts. Rachel Duer pitched the fifth inning, allowing five runs on six hits with a walk.

Breianna Cortez drove in three runs for York. Sophia Perez went two for three hitting.

Bailea Crist and Brianna Reeves each had two hits for Bethel.

In the second game, York scored three runs in the top of the seventh to break a 2-2 tie.

Briana Walter pitched a four-hit, complete-game win for the Panthers, allowing no earned runs with a walk and a strikeout.

Riley Johnson took the loss for Bethel, allowing two earned runs on 10 hits with two walks and two strikeouts.

Breanna Undersoon and Briana Walter each had two hits with an RBI for York. No Bethel player had more than one hit.

York is 7-18, 7-5 in KCAC play.

Bethel is 7-21, 4-10 in KCAC play, and plays at 2 p.m. Tuesday at Avila.

First game

York;003;05;—;8;9;0

Bethel;000;00;—;0;6;4

Reyes (W, 5-6) and Loya; Jackson (L, 2-7), Duer 5 and Overbay. Time — 1:30.

Second game

York;000;200;3;—;5;10;2

Bethel;001;100;0;—;2;4;3

Walter (W, 3-10) and Loya; Johnson (L, 1-8) and Overbay.

