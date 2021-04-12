Sports briefs

BC playoff berth set

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Bethel College football team will make its third foray into the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics playoffs at 12:30 p.m. Saturday in Columbia, Ky., against Lindsey Wilson College.

Bethel, 9-1, is the 14th seed in the 16-team playoffs, while Lindsey Wilson, 7-0, is the third seed.

Bethel last appeared in the playoffs in 2006, falling in the round of 16 to Missouri Valley College 31-14. Bethel also played in the NAIA Division II playoffs in 1984, losing to Southwestern 17-14.

Bethel qualified by winning the Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference title.

Lindsey Wilson is making its sixth playoff appearance. The Blue Raiders are 5-5 in playoff games, reaching the playoff semifinals in 2019.

The team qualified for the playoffs by winning the Mid-South Conference Bluegrass Division.

LWC is ranked third in the final NAIA regular-season poll, while Bethel moved up two spots to 13th.

2020 NAIA Football Championship

Game 1 – No. 1 Morningside (Iowa) 8-0 vs. No. 16 Carroll (Mont.) 3-1

Game 2 – No.2 Grand View (Iowa) 6-0 vs. No. 13 Dordt (Iowa) 8-2

Game 3 – No. 3 Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) 7-0 vs. No. 14 BETHEL 9-1

Game 4 – No. 4 Keiser (Fla.) 7-0 vs. No. 15 Arizona Christian 9-1

Game 5 – No. 5 Concordia (Mich.) 5-0 vs. No. 12 Georgetown (Ky.) 6-1

Game 6 – No. 6 Northwestern (Iowa) 8-1 vs. No. 11 Dickinson State (N.D.) 9-0

Game 7 – No. 7 Baker 6-0 vs. No. 10 Olivet Nazarene (Ill.) 8-0

Game 8 – No. 8 Reinhardt 8-0 (Ga.) vs. No. 9 Marian (Ind.) 5-1

BC soccer team falls

BARTLESVILLE, Okla. — The Bethel College men’s soccer team ended the season with a 4-1 loss to second-ranked (NAIA) Oklahoma Wesleyan in the quarterfinals of the KCAC post-season tournament in Bartlesville.

Bethel trailed 2-0 at the half.

Julio Belo, Matheus Ferreira, Luka Lukic and Pol Mur each scored a goal for the Eagles.

Louis Etienne scored for Bethel.

Bethel was outshot 18-3, 12-3 on goal. Colton Rothwell had eight saves in goal for Bethel. Alex Vidizzoni had one save for OWU.

Oklahoma Wesleyan is 15-2-1 and plays Friends at 4 p.m. Wednesday in the semifinals at the Stryker Complex in Wichita.

Bethel ends the season 5-10, reaching the playoffs for the first time since 2011.

Bethel;0;1;—;1

Okla.Wes.;2;2;—;4

1. OW Pol Mur (unassisted) 5:02

2. OW Matheus Ferreira (unassisted) 37:25

3. OW Luka Lukic (Ognjen Stevic) 65:18

4. BC Louis Etienne (unassisted) 75:56

5. OW Julio Belo (unassisted) 89:15

Total shots — BC 0-3—3, OW 12-6—18. Shots on goal — BC 0-3—3, OW 8-4—12. Saves — BC: Colton Rothwell (L) 6-2—8. OW: Alex Vidizzoni (W) 0-1—1; team x-1—1. Corner kicks — BC 2, OW 13. Fouls — BC 7, OW 5. Offside — BC 1, OW 3. Caution — BC: Etienne 70:57.

Railer track 4th, 6th

VALLEY CENTER — The Newton High School boys’ track team finished fourth, while the girls were sixth Friday at the Valley Center Invitational.

Andale won the boys’ meet with 128 points, followed by Carroll at 124 and Hutchinson at 104. Newton had 103 points.

Andale won the girls’ meet with 191 points, followed by Bishop Carroll at 115 and Hutchinson at 112. Newton had 51 points.

The Newton boys swept the discus — won by Aiden Kendall in 142-1, followed by Mohammed Farah in second at 134-0 and Davis Mick in third in 130-7. Davis Mick finished third in the shot put at 45-9.

Avery Gates won the high jump at 6-2.

Santiago Castillo took second in the 400-meter dash in 54.84. Gabe Gaeddert took second in the 800-meter run in 2:13.68.

Newton took third in the 4x100-meter relay in 46.89.

For the Newton girls, Hayley Loewen won the triple jump in 31-7 1/2. Loewen finished third in the high jump at 5-2.

Carly Anderson was third in the shot put at 31-7.

Newton competes Friday at the Manhattan Invitational.

Team scores — Andale 191, Bishop Carroll 115, Hutchinson 112, Valley Center 81, Garden City 62, Newton 51, Clearwater 44, Wichita Southeast 33.

Javelin — 8. Jaymie Murry 81-0, 10. Jennifer Rubio 71-5, 12. Kati Blaylock 65-5.

Discus — 8. Lana Mayfield 85-6, 12. Abby Green 76-3, 16. Carly Anderson 64-8.

Shot put — 3. Carly Anderson 31-7, 6. Abby Green 29-9 3/4, 18. Lana Mayfield 22-10 1/2.

Triple jump — 1. Hayley Loewen 37-1 1/2.

Long jump — 13. Jaymie Murry 14-6 1/2, 16. Berkley Roberson 14-0, 17. Madelynn Hamm 13-8 3/4.

Pole vault — 7. Alyssa Lujano 7-0.

High jump — 3. Hayley Loewen 5-2, 4. Asha Regier 5-2.

4x800-m. relay — 4. Newton 11:41.56.

100-m. HH — 5. Berkley Roberson 17.23.

100-m. dash — t11. Alexis Valle-Ponds 13.44, 15. Natalia Varpness 13.55, 16. Gracie Hendrickson 13.80.

1,600-m. run — 6. Aspen Schmidt 6:47.45, 11. Ella Mayes 7:05.21.

400-m. dash — 5. Olivia Antonowich 1:08.35, 11 Cate Nemhard 1:11.47, 12. Madelynn Hamm 1:12.12.

800-m. run — 7. Olivia Adams 3:02.64.

200-m. dash — 11. Gracie Hendrickson 29.41, 12. Sophia Houser 30.08.

BOYS

Team scores — Andale 128, Bishop Carroll 124, Hutchinson 104, Newton 103, Garden City 75.5, Clearwater 71.5, Valley Center 50, Wichita Southeast 42.

Javelin — 4. Kenyon Forrest 145-11, 9. Davis Mick 125-4, 17. Chris Walters 90-5.

Discus — 1. Aiden Kendall 142-1, 2. Mohammed Farah 134-0, 3. Davis Mick 130-7.

Shot put — 3. Davis Mick 45-9, 9. Aiden Kendall 40-11, 10. Chris Mick 38-10 1/4.

Triple jump — 5. Creed Ekerberg 38-11.

Long jump — 8. Kenyon Forrest 19-0 1/2.

High jump — 1. Avery Gates 6-2, 10. Jacob Schmidt 5-4.

4x800-m. relay — 4. Newton 9:15.37.

110-m. HH — 12. Tanner Dorrell 21.10.

100-m. dash — 6. Curt Claussen 11.43, 7. Ben Crawford 11.47.

1,600-m. run — 4. Luke Schmidt 5:06.16, 6. Kaden Anderson 5:08.24.

4x100-m. relay — 3. Newton 46.89.

400-m. dash — 2. Santiago Castillo 54.84, 10. Ben Crawford 59.72.

300-m. IH — 5. Creed Ekerberg 45.40, 13. Tanner Dorrell 51.38.

800-m. run — 2. Gabe Gaeddert 2:13.68, 13. Juan-Pablo Salgado 2:26.97.

200-m. dash — 8. Curt Claussen 24.21, 16. Santiago Castillo 25.31.

3,200-m. run — 4. Alexander Barnett 11:39.26, 6. Kaden Anderson 11:44.26, 9. Drew Dillon 12:09.86.