Railer softball rebounds to split games

After a defensive implosion in the first game led to a run-rule loss to Maize South Friday in Ark Valley-Chisholm Trail Division I play at Kelsch Field, the Railers were able to right the ship in the second game to claim a win.

Newton dropped the first game 14-4 in five innings, but came back to win the second game 6-3.

Tegan Livesay pitched the complete game for the Railers in the second game, allowing no earned runs on eight hits with four walks and four strikeouts.

A pair of errors in the top of the second inning led to a South run. An error in the bottom of the third led to a Railer run.

Newton loaded the bases with no outs in the bottom of the fourth inning. Newton scored a run on a wild pitch, an Alyssa Mapes single and a Piper Seidl single.

With one out in the bottom of the sixth inning, Seidl cracked a two-run inside the park home run to deep right field.

With two outs in the top of the seventh, South drew a pair of walks. Both advanced a base on a passed ball and both scored on another passed ball. A fly ball was caught to end the game.

Lexi O’Conner took the loss for South, allowing three earned runs on six hits with two strikeouts. Jenna Sokoll pitched the last two outs for the Mavericks, striking out one.

Seidl finished two for three hitting for Newton with three RBIs. MacKenzie Cusick was two for two.

Grace Brainard went two for three for South.

In the first game, Newton took a 3-2 lead after two innings, but trailed 7-4 after the third. South put the game away with seven runs in the fifth inning.

Macy Bruggeman drove in four runs for the Mavericks. Grace Brainard went three for three hitting with a home run and two RBIs. Alexa Davison went three for three with an RBI.

Mallory Seirer went two for three for Newton with two RBIs. Reese McCord and Alyssa Mapes each drove in a run.

Izzy Brainard pitched a complete-game win for South, striking out three. Mapes took the loss for the Railers. McKennah Cusick pitched the fifth inning. Only eight of the 14 runs charged against the Railer pitchers were earned.

South is 1-5, 1-1 in AV-CTL I play.

Newton is 3-7, 1-3 in AV-CTL I play, and plays at 4 p.m. Tuesday at Maize.

First game

M.South;205;07; —;14;13;4

Newton;031;00;—;4;6;4

I.Brainard (W) and Davison; Mapes (L), McKenn.Cusick 5 and Rains. HR — MS: G. Brainard.

Second game

M.South;010;000;2;—;3;8;2

Newton;001;302;x;—;6;9;3

O’Conner (L), Sokoll 6 and Davison; Livesay (W) and Rains, McKenz.Cusick 5. HR — N: Seidl.

Mark Schnabel can be reached at mschnabel@thekansan.com