Newton baseball team falls in extra innings

The Newton High School baseball team got a big inning and gave up a big inning before falling to Maize South 8-7 in eight innings Friday night in AV-CTL I play at Klein-Scott Field.

The second game was suspended because of rain with Maize South leading Newton 2-0 in the top of the fourth inning.

“I think with the first game, the thing we’re trying to talk about is having synergy as a collection of guys,” Newton coach Mark George said. “It can’t be a collection of guys with the right attitude and the right amount of energy, and the rest not on the same train. We did a good job in that first game of holding the rope. I think our last couple doubleheaders have been up and down. Against Derby. Griffin Davis pitched a great game. Maybe we felt satisfied that we played one good game. Tonight, we had two really good days of practice. We faced a really good baseball team. A very-well coached baseball team.

“If we would have executed in the championship innings — fifth, sixth and seventh… We executed well in the early innings. The fifth inning, we had bases loaded and one out and didn’t get that opportunistic hit, that opportunistic ball in play, that gives us a chance.”

In the first game, Newton took a 4-1 lead after the first inning. Luke Boston hit a two-run double. Konner Jaso had an RBI single and Joel Franz hit a sacrifice fly.

Maize South came back with five runs in the top of the second. Two singles and an error allowed a run to score. Cy Turner hit a two-run double. Owen Clyne and Harper Kennedy each hit an RBI single.

Newton tied the game in the bottom of the second on an error and a passed ball.

An error in the top of the fourth led to a Maize run. With two outs in the bottom of the seventh, Jaso hit an RBI single.

In the top of the eighth, Kaden McBratney singled and went to second on a sacrifice bunt. McBratney advanced to third on a passed ball and scored on a wild pitch.

Newton drew a two-out walk in the bottom of the eighth, but was unable to move the runner.

Kennedy finished with three RBIs for South. Turner finished wity two. Colin Shields and McBratney each had three hits.

Jaso had three hits and two RBIs for Newton.

Baron Lynch threw two innings of scoreless relief for the win, striking out three. Beau Grant struck out four in three innings of relief.

Justin Zerger took the loss for the Railers, striking out two in two innings.

In the second game, Johnson had an RBI single in the top of the third. South added a run on an error.

Newton loaded the bases in the bottom of the third, but couldn’t score.

The game was called with one out in the top of the fourth.

Newton plays at 4 p.m. Tuesday at Maize to open a stretch of road games.

“We’re in a rough part of our schedule and it’s all on the road,” George said. “The thing I like is we’re continually making progress. We’re trying to take steps. Our goal is to be playing our best baseball in May. We’re making steps towards our goal. It comes down to concept that these guys have to believe they belong and they can’t give their opponent too much credit. They need to worry about what they have control over, and go out and execute the way they know how to execute in practice.”

First game

M.South;150;100;01;—;8;12;1

Newton;420;001;00;—;7;9;3

McFarland, Grant 4, Lynch (W) 7 and Johnson; Schmidt, Barron 5, Zerger (L) 7 and Boston.

Mark Schnabel can be reached at mschnabel@thekansan.com