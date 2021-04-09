Treaster tapped by KSHSAA

Special to the Kansan

Athletics has always been a big part of Nick Treaster’s life.

“I’ve done wrestling since I was three, so wrestling has always been a part of my life” Treaster said.

Treaster has been an athlete in and out of school as well as a state champion in wrestling. However, this spring he began building a new connection to athletics, and as result was one of six students in Kansas named to the KSHSAA Student Advisory Team. He was the 5A inductee for the year.

“I was really surprised because, honestly, I didn’t think I was going to get it,” Treaster said. “I was competing against 32 other guys from 5A. It’s honestly an honor. It’s something I’m pretty proud of to say I’ve accomplished.”

There are two representatives from each school classification, which creates a team of 12. Each class has one male and one female representative. KSHAA uses this committee to help incorporate student voice into its perspective and decision-making. The student advisory team has a number of duties including providing input to the Executive Board and staff, networking and communicating with other students regarding advisory committee positions and expressing student opinions relative to the KSHSAA activities, rules and policies.

“To be a representative from Newton who is on the board and someone who can be a positive role model for other athletes and students who are involved in activities in KSHSAA is something really cool,” Treaster said.

To apply, students write an essay about what being involved in activities means in developing a well-rounded student. KSHAA usually looks for leadership attributes as well as involvement in school activities when making the decision on who to select.