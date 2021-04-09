Sports calendar

April 10 through 18, All times Central

NOTE: All competitions are subject to change. Check with www.thekansan.com, the Kansan sports Twitter page (@nksports) and the Kansan Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/TheNewtonKansan/) for the latest in cancellation and postponement announcements for area teams).

Check with individual schools about attendance procedures and ticket information.

Saturday, April 10

PREP GIRLS’ SWIMMING — Newton @ Wichita Northwest Inv. (swimming) 10 a.m.

COLLEGE SOCCER — Hesston College @ Southeast (Neb.) CC (W 1 p.m., M 3 p.m.).

COLLEGE SOFTBALL — York @ Bethel 1 p.m., Hesston College @ Highland CC 1 p.m.

COLLEGE BASEBALL — Houston @ Wichita State (@ Riverfront Stadium) 2 p.m..

COLLEGE TENNIS — McPherson @ Bethel 10 a.m.

COLLEGE TRACK — Bethel @ Friends Inv. TBA.

PRO HOCKEY — Utah @ Wichita 7:05 p.m.

PRO INDOOR FOOTBALL — Wichita @ Sioux City 7:05 p.m.

PRO BASEBALL — Kansas City @ Chicago White Sox 1:10 p.m. (Bally Sports Kansas City).

PRO BASKETBALL — Philadelphia @ Oklahoma City 8 p.m.

Sunday, April 11

COLLEGE BASEBALL — Houston @ Wichita State 11 a.m.

PRO HOCKEY — Utah @ Wichita 4:05 p.m.

PRO BASEBALL — Kansas City @ Chicago White Sox 1:10 p.m. (Bally Sports Kansas City).

Monday, April 12

PREP BASEBALL — Moundridge @ Oxford 4 p.m.

PREP GOLF — Berean Academy, Remington, Sedgwick, Goessel, Burrton @ Hutchinson Central Christian Inv. (Carey Park GC) 1 p.m.

PREP BOYS TENNIS — Hesston @ Wichita Collegiate Inv. 3 p.m.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL — Allen County CC @ Hesston College 5 p.m.

COLLEGE GOLF — Hesston College @ Jayhawk match II, Crestview CC South Course TBA.

PRO BASEBALL — Los Angeles Angeles of Anaheim @ Kansas City 7:10 p.m. (Bally Sports Kansas City).

Tuesday, April 13

PREP TRACK — Hesston, Halstead @ Marion CKTL 4:30 p.m.; Berean Academy, Sedgwick, Goessel @ Hillsboro CKTL 4:30 p.m.; Moundridge @ Fairfield CKTL 4:30 p.m.; Remington @ Peabody-Burns CKTL (Thresher Stadium) 4:30 p.m.; Burrton @ Hutchinson Central Christian CKTL (@ Burrton) 4:30 p.m.

PREP BASEBALL — Newton @ Maize 4 p.m., Hillsboro @ Remington 3 p.m., Inman @ Sedgwick 4:30 p.m.

PREP SOFTBALL — Newton @ Maize 4 p.m., Inman @ Sedgwick 4:30 p.m., Hillsboro @ Remington 3 p.m.

PREP GOLF — Halstead @ Kingman Inv. (Kingman CC) 1 p.m.

PREP BOYS’ TENNIS — Newton, Hesston @ Salina Central Inv. 1 p.m.

PREP GIRLS’ SOCCER — Andover @ Newton 6 p.m.

PREP GIRLS’ SWIMMING — Newton Inv. I (diving 2 p.m., swimming 4 p.m.).

COLLEGE SOFTBALL — Bethel @ Avila 2 p.m.

COLLEGE TENNIS — Bethel @ Ottawa 2:30 p.m.

COLLEGE GOLF — Hesston College @ Jayhawk match II, Crestview CC South Course TBA.

PRO BASKETBALL — Oklahoma City @ Utah 8 p.m. (Bally Sports Kansas City Plus).

PRO BASEBALL — Los Angeles Angeles of Anaheim @ Kansas City 7:10 p.m. (Bally Sports Kansas City).

Wednesday, April 14

COLLEGE SOFTBALL — Hesston College @ Labette CC 3 p.m.

COLLEGE SOCCER — Garden City CC @ Hesston College (M 6 p.m.).

PRO BASEBALL — Los Angeles Angeles of Anaheim @ Kansas City 1:10 p.m. (Bally Sports Kansas City).

PRO BASKETBALL — Golden State @ Oklahoma City 8 p.m. (Bally Sports Kansas City Plus).

Thursday, April 15

PREP TRACK — Halsetad, Hesston, Remington @ Shocker Pre-State, Cessna Stadium TBA.

PREP BOYS’ TENNIS — Newton @ Hutchinson Inv. (Fairgrounds TC) 10 a.m.; Newton @ Winfield Inv. (Vaughn TC) 3 p.m.

PREP GOLF — Newton Inv. 1 p.m. (Sand Creek Station).

PREP GIRLS’ SOCCER — Goddard @ Newton 6:30 p.m.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL — Coffeyville CC @ Hesston College 4 p.m.

COLLEGE TENNIS — Bethel @ Baker 2 p.m.

COLLEGE SOCCER — Highland CC @ Hesston College (W 7 p.m.).

PRO BASEBALL — Toronto @ Kansas City 7:10 p.m. (Bally Sports Kansas City).

Friday, April 16

PREP TRACK — Newton @ Manhattan Inv. (Bishop Stadium, Cisco Park) 3 p.m.; Halsetad, Hesston, Remington @ Shocker Pre-State, Cessna Stadium TBA

PREP BASEBALL – Newton @ Salina South (Dean Evans Stadium) 4 p.m., Halstead @ Smoky Valley 4 p.m., Hesston @ Nickerson 4 p.m., Inman @ Moundridge 4 p.m., Remington @ Ell-Saline 4 p.m., Sedgwick @ Marion 4:30 p.m.

PREP SOFTBALL — Newton @ Salina South 4 p.m., Halstead @ Smoky Valley 4 p.m., Hesston @ Nickerson 4 p.m., Remington @ Ell-Saline 4 p.m., Sedgwick @ Marion 4:30 p.m.

PREP BOYS TENNIS — Hesston, Conway Springs, Central Plains @ Lyons 10 a.m.

COLLEGE BASEBALL — Wichita State @ Tulane 2 p.m. and 5 p.m.

PRO HOCKEY — Wichita @ Tulsa 7:05 p.m.

PRO BASKETBALL — Oklahoma City @ Detroit 6 p.m. (Bally Sports Kansas City Plus).

PRO BASEBALL — Toronto @ Kansas City 7:10 p.m. (Bally Sports Kansas City).

Saturday, April 17

COLLEGE FOOTBALL — Bethel @ NAIA Playoffs TBA.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL — Kansas Wesleyan @ Bethel 1 p.m., Cloud County CC @ Hesston College 1 p.m.

COLLEGE BASEBALL — Hesston College @ North Central Missouri (2) 1 p.m., Wichita State @ Tulane 5 p.m.

COLLEGE TENNIS — Sterling @ Bethel 10 a.m.

COLLEGE TRACK — Bethel @ Midwest Classic, Welch Stadium, Emporia TBA.

COLLEGE SOCCER — Allen CC @ Hesston College (W 5 p.m., M 7:30 p.m.).

PRO HOCKEY — Tulsa @ Wichita 7:05 p.m.

PRO BASEBALL — Toronto @ Kansas City 1:10 p.m. (Bally Sports Kansas City).

PRO SOCCER — Sporting Kansas City @ New York Red Bulls 7 p.m. (Bally Sports Kansas City).

Sunday, April 18

COLLEGE BASEBALL — Wichita State @ Tulane 11:30 a.m.

PRO HOCKEY — Tulsa @ Wichita 4:05 p.m.

PRO BASEBALL — Toronto @ Kansas City 1:10 p.m. (Bally Sports Kansas City).

PRO BASKETBALL — Oklahoma City vs. Toronto @ Tampa 6 p.m. (Bally Sports Kansas City Plus).

To area administrators: If your school's events are not listed, we still need your schedule. Please fax it to the Kansan at (316) 283-2471 or e-mail it to mschnabel@thekansan.com.

Schedules and TV listings subject to change without notice. TV channel numbers listed are for over-the-air broadcast (including HD virtual channels) unless noted. Cable and satellite channel numbers may differ. Some cable and satellite channels listed may require a subscription or may be pay-per-view (contact your cable or satellite company for more information). Items for the calendar need to be sent to the Kansan at least one week before publication. Schools should submit their athletic schedules to be included. For information, call the Kansan at (316) 804-7731.