Railer keeper posts 20 saves in loss to Central

ANDOVER — The Newton High School girls’ soccer team posted one of its better defensive efforts of the season, falling to Andover Central 2-0 Thursday night at Andover Central Stadium.

“They just didn’t fall for us, but we had some good opportunities,” Central coach Stephanie Garcia said. “I feel like we kind of came out flat tonight. We’re a better passing team. We kept the ball in our field a little too long. We took a lot of shots, which I was proud of that — different distances and different types of shots. We’ve been working on that. I was happy with the shots, we just didn’t finish.”

Newton had been outscored 29-2 in the first four games, but have outscored teams 7-3 in the last two.

“We were playing five in the back and I told the ladies if we can keep them out of the box, and make them take shots outside the 18, we can keep the score where it’s respectable,” Newton coach Scott Jantzi said. “The score was respectable tonight. The girls really played hard. The first one, if we would have laid out, we probably would have saved that. The ladies worked their butts off. There was great communication. The ladies made strides tonight.”

Newton was outshot 25-0 with Railer goalkeeper Aketzali Soloria-Jimenez stopping 20 of 22 shots on goal. Avery Mason had a clean sheet in goal for Central, the fourth shutout for the Jaguars this season.

“She did a fantastic job,” Jantzi said. “We really don’t have a goalkeeper per se. The ones we do are inexperienced and freshmen. She has been able to come up and do a fantastic job for us.”

Newton was pinned in its own defensive third for about the first 30 minutes of play with Central scoring in the eighth minute on a goal by Omnia Thompson. The Railers were able to break out a little late in the first half, but were unable to generate a shot.

A Central goal off a long direct kick was called back on an offside call late in the half.

Newton was outshot 10-0 in the first half, giving up 10 corner kicks.

The Railer defense had Central contained until the 67th minute when a handball call allowed Haven Deckinger scored on a penalty kick.

Central is 4-0-1 and hosts Maize South at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.

“We’re going to have tough games the rest of the season,” Garcia said. “We have Maize South and Salina South next week. We then get Eisenhower coming up, and they are a pretty good team. It was a great day to play soccer. I’m thankful we have a season. I’m so grateful they get to play, after not playing last season. I hope they enjoy each and every game.”

Newton is 1-5 and hosts 4-1 Andover at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Fischer Field.

“The next four games are at home,” Jantzi said.

Newton;0;0;—;0

And.Ct.;1;1;—;2

1. AC Omnia Thompson (Allison Peine) 7:56

2. AC Haven Deckinger (penalty kick) 66:37

Total shots — New. 0-0—0, AC 10-15—25. Shots on goal — New. 0-0—0, AC 10-12—22. Saves — New.: Aketzali Soloria-Jimenez (L) 9-11—20. AC: Avery Mason (W) 0-0—0. Corner kicks — New. 0, AC 15. Fouls — New. 7, AC 0. Offside — New. 0, AC 4. Cautions — New.: Leticia Hernandez 38:36, Izzy Sandoval 77:12.

Junior varsity — Andover Central 9, Newton 0

