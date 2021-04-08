Sports briefs

BOWLING

5 Pin;84;28

Eastgate Lanes;69.5;42.5

Eastgate Chicks;64.5;47.5

Some Beaches;61.5;50.5

Spare Me;60.5;51.5

Ball Hugger;49.5;62.5

Ballard Aviation;48.5;63.5

High Single Game — Stacy Brown, 202; High Single Series — Stacy Brown, 563; High Team Game — Eastgate Lanes, 645; High Team Series — Eastgate Lanes, 1,893.

EASTGATE METRO

Hillsboro Ford;34;14

Todd’s Pro Shop;29;19

Gary’s Angels;27;21

Team America;27;21

Eastgate Lanes;26;22

Looney Tunes;23;25

WSU Shockers;22;26

Prestige Worldwide;21;27

Team Retired;20;28

One Left;11;37

High Single Game — Men: Chunky Monarez, 265; Women: Melissa Barton, 238; High Series — Men: Kevin Barton, 714; Women: Melissa Barton, 646; High Team Game — Eastgate Lanes, 1,110; High Team Series — Todd’s Pro Shop, 2,973.

EASTGATE V-8

Team Retired;44;16

Platinum PDR;37;23

It Doesn’t Matter;34.5;25.5

GGG;33.5;26.5

Give ‘Em 3;30;30

We Need Some;28;32

Ball Busters;24;36

High Single Game — Men: Joe Thomas, 266; Women: Jessica Williams, 245; High Series — Men: Joe Thomas, 721; Women: Jessica Williams, 642. High Team Game — It Doesn’t Matter, 1,017; High Team Series — Team Retired, 2,888.

SILVER TOPS II

Winssome;67.5;32.5

3 G’s;61;39

Just Luck;59;41

Sassy 4;57;43

Curtis C’s;49.5;50.5

Teddy Bears;47;53

Die Hards;40;60

Foxes;33;67

High Single Game — Men: Gary Wonders, 238; Women: Vickie Cook, 184; High Single Series — Men: Mandy Serrano, 610; Women: Vickie Cook, 500; High Team Game — Just Luck, 828; High Team Series — Just Luck, 2,081.

GOODWILL

Roofing Services;28,348

All 3 Holes;28,190

Bartel’s Cabinets;28,161

Buggsy’s Raiders;28,101

Arrowhead;28,099

We B Gone; 27,799

A-Team;21,712

Tee Pees;22,043

High Single Game — Jeff Grochowsky, Arrowhead, 256; High Single Series — George Eason, Buggsy’s Raiders, 622; High Team Game — Arrowhead, 1,045; High Team Series — Arrowhead, 2,924.

FRIDAY TRIO

The Nines;55;25

Gutter Gunners;48;32

The Serranos;41.5;38.5

La Familia;41;39

Whatever;40;40

The Ballers;35.5;44.5

Gutterball Shooters;33.5;46.5

Rat Pack;33;47

I Don’t Care;32.5;47.5

Who Knows;29;51

High Single Game — Men: Todd Miles, 245; Women: Paula Schrag, 245; High Series — Men: Todd Miles, 698; Women: Paula Schrag, 567; High Team Game — Gutter Gunners, 568; High Team Series — Gutter Gunners, 1,543.

1. Dane Lawrence, Phil Considine, Ken Lieske, Roman Mannibach -2.

2. Dave Stallbaumer, Carvin Thiessen, Dennis London, Bob Wilson, Dick Huska -1.

CLOSET TO PIN — Dave Stallbaumer. LONGEST PUTT — Phil Considine.

Class 6A — 1. Shawnee Mission East (Last week 1), 2. Manhattan (3), 3. Blue Valley North (4), 4. Blue Valley Northwest (2), 5. Blue Valley West (5). Others: Washburn Rural, Blue Valley, Shawnee Mission Northwest.

Class 5A — 1. Salina Central (1), 2. Maize South (2), 3. Maize (3), 4. Bishop Carroll (4), 5. Andover (5). Others: Kapaun-Mt. Carmel, St. James Academy, Mill Valley.

Class 4A — 1. McPherson (2), 2. Topeka Hayden (1), 3. Bishop Miege (3), 4. Independence (5), 5. Buhler (4). Others: Parsons, Abilene, Circle.

Class 3-2-1A — 1. Wichita Collegiate (1), 2. Kansas City Christian (2), 3. Hesston (3), 4. Conway Springs (4), 5. Sterling (NR). Others: Smoky Valley (5), Central Plains, Wichita Trinity Academy.

Scott takes more honors

Bethel College junior Jaylon Scott was named to the National Association of Basketball Coaches All-American Team for the 2020-21 season.

Scott was previously named an NAIA First-Team All-American.

Scott was also previously named the KCAC Player of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year.

He led the team in scoring, rebounding and assists. He was among the NAIA national leaders in rebounds.

Scott helped lead Bethel to the KCAC regular-season and post-season tournament titles. Bethel also reached the round of 16 in the NAIA National Tournament, winning the team’s first two national tournament games in school history.

He is the first Bethel player to be named to the NABC team, which began including NAIA players in 2012.

Brewer takes NAIA honors

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Bethel College junior Braylen Brewer was named the NAIA men’s track athlete of the week for the week ending Sunday.

At the Loren Reusser Invitational Saturday at Thresher Stadium, Brewer anchored the 4x100-meter relay team, which finished in 41.60, breaking the school record and the NAIA A (automatic) qualifying mark. He also won the 400-meter dash in 46.93, also a school record and automatic national qualifying mark. His time in the 400 is first in the NAIA this season.

He also was named KCAC men’s track athlete of the week.

He is the first Bethel athlete to receive national honors since Kyle Wilson in indoor track Jan. 18, 2019.

Nitros to host tourney

The Newton Nitros Swim Club is hosting its 15th annual benefit golf tournament at 9 a.m. June 5 at the Wedgewood Golf Course in Halstead.

The tournament is an 18-hole, four-player scramble. The entry fee includes door prizes and refreshments, including beer and lunch.

Hole prizes include “an autographed 2020-21 University of Kansas Men’s Basketball, a limited-edition

Chiefs Super Bowl LIV Champion framed print and cigar & scotch collection, golf bag, clubs and more.”

Hole sponsorships are available.

“The Newton Nitros Swim Club (Swim Newton) is a non-profit organization that provides a year-round swim club program to Newton and area communities. The program has seen many successes over the years including bringing home the Missouri Valley Championship (USA Swimming) trophy several times. It has also provided and prepared many successful high school, college, and national level swimmers since its inception in 1987.”

For more information, or to sponsor a team, contact Dave Winter at (316) 217-2235 or e-mail dwint75@yahoo.com.

Hesston netters second

LINDSBORG — The Hesston High School boys’ tennis team took second Tuesday at the Ron Dahlsten Classic in Lindsborg.

Salina Central downed Hesston 56-46 for the team title. Host Smoky Valley was third at 45.

“All-in-all, a pretty good day,” Hesston coach Mark Dahlsten said. “We lost a couple of matches we could have won, but I felt we competed well, by and large. We are starting to identify some areas to work on as we move forward.”

Hesston was led by the double team of Cole Deutschendorf and Micah Dahlsten, which won the title at 4-0, beating a team from Salina Central 8-7 (8-6) in the finals.

Ben Bollinger and Andrew Schmidt finished fifth in doubles at 3-1.

Trevor Gamble finished fifth in singles at 3-1. Josh Leinbach finished 10th in singles at 2-2.

Hesston competes Monday at Wichita Collegiate.

Team scores – Salina Central 56, Hesston 46, Smoky Valley 45, Abilene 29, Wichita Collegiate 26, Pratt 21, Concordia 1, Hillsboro 0.

5. Trevor Gamble (3-1): 1. W Noah Bartel Hil. 8-1, QF. L Austin Beatty SC 8-2, CSF. W Harun Raffi WC 8-1, 5th. W Micah Tatro Pr. 8-2.

10. Josh Leinbach (2-2): 1. L Harun Raffi WC 8-7 (9-7), CQF. W Ethan Plennert Hil. 8-2, CSF. W Billy Wahmmeir Con. 8-2, 9th. L Caydon West Ab. 8-5.

DOUBLES

1. Cole Deutschendorf-Micah Dahlsten (4-0): 1. W Dishman-Thompson Pr. 8-0, QF. W Voloch-Johnson WC 8-0, SF. W Horam-Holmes Ab. 8-0, F. Burgoon-Speer SC 8-7 (8-6).

5. Ben Bollinger-Andrew Schmidt (3-1): 1. W Nutter-Phochaula SC 8-6, QF. L Horam-Holmes Ab. 8-4, CSF. W Voloch-Johnson WC 8-7 (7-2), 5th. W Nelson-Leiker SV 8-1.