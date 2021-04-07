Railer track first, third at Vann Invitational

WINFIELD — The Newton High School boys’ track team won its second straight meet, while the Railer girls took third Thursday at the Joe Vann Invitational in Winfield.

The Newton boys topped Arkansas City 109-83, while Buhler was third at 63.25.

Derby won the girls’ title at 116, followed by Buhler at 110 and Newton at 93.

There were 10 teams competing.

For the Newton boys, the team of Luke Hirsh, Curt Claussen, Santiago Castillo and Ben Crawford won the 4x100-meter relay in 45.11.

Kenyon Forest won the javelin in 163-1 1/2.

Avery Gates took second in the high jump at 6-0.

Castillo took third in the 400-meter dash in 53.30.

Jody Perry took second in the triple jump in 39-6, followed by Creed Ekerberg in third in 38-3.

Aiden Kendall took second in the discus in 147-7, followed by Davis Mick in third in 136-3 and Mohammed Farah in fourth in 127-4.

Kendall took second in the shot put in 46-7, followed by Davis Mick in third in 45-3.

The team of Jason Catache, Gabe Gaeddert, Simon Secor and Elijah Edwards took third in the 4x800-meter relay in 8:51.26.

For the Railer girls, Asha Regier won the high jump at 5-2.

Hayley Loewen won the triple jump in 37-0.

Enyisna Peterson won the discus in 107-0.

Carly Anderson won the shot put in 34-4.

Alyssa Lujano took second in the pole vault at 7-0.

Gracie Hendrickson took second in the 200-meter dash in 28.80, followed by Alexis Valle-Ponds in third in 29.01. Valle-Ponds took third in the 100-meter dash in 13.75.

The team of Anderson, Loewen, Hendrickson and Alexis Valle-Ponds took second in the 4x100-meter relay in 52.91.

Newton competes at 2 p.m. Friday at the Valley Center Invitational.

Team scores — Derby 116, Buhler 110, Newton 93, Campus 65.5, Liberal 60.5, Wichita Trinity Academy 47, Winfield 25, Arkansas City 15, Wichita North 14, El Dorado 12.

Shot put — 1. Carly Anderson 34-4, 4. Enyisna Peterson 30-2, 5. Abby Green 29-9.

Discus — 1. Enyisna Peterson 107-0, 7. Abby Green 87-5, 15. Ann Pomeroy 72-3.

Javelin — 9. Jaymie Murry 75-2, 18. Jennifer Rubio 62-3, 20. Kati Blaylock 61-7.

High jump — 1. Asha Regier 5-2.

Long jump — 6. Jaymie Murry 13-8 1/2, 10. Madelyn Hamm 13-5.

Triple jump — 1. Hayley Loewen 37-0.

Pole vault — 2. Alyssa Lujano 7-0.

4x800-m. relay — 5. Newton A (Olivia Adams, Aspen Schmidt, Madelynn Hamm, Olivia Antonowich) 11:18.14.

100-m. dash — 3. Alexis Valle-Ponds 13.75, 7. Gracie Hendrickson 14.33.

1,600-m. run — 12. Elia Bergquist 6:37.56, 14. Aspen Schmidt 6:37.92, 16. Ella Mayes 6:44.88.

4x100-m. relay — 2. Newton A (Carly Anderson, Hayley Loewen, Gracie Hendrickson, Alexis Valle-Ponds) 52.91.

400-m. dash — 4. Olivia Antonwich 1:07.31, 7. Cate Nembhard 1:09.75.

800-m. run — 12. Olivia Adams 2:52.11, 14. Cate Nembhard 2:56.06.

200-m. dash — 2. Gracie Hendrickson 28.80, 3. Alexis Valle-Ponds 29.01.

3,200-m. run — 15. Shae Cook 15:33.08, 16. Jaye Skinner 16:11.11.

4x400-m. relay — 4. Newton A (Madelynn Hamm, Olivia Adams, Alyssa Lujano, Gracie Hendrickson) 4:39.79.

BOYS

Team scores — Newton 109, Arkansas City 83, Buhler 63.25, Liberal 60, Derby 58.25, Winfield 54, Campus 49.25, El Dorado 39.25, Wichita Trinity Academy 22, Wichita North 20.

Shot put — 2. Aiden Kendall 46-7, 3. Davis Mick 45-3, 9. Mohammed Farah 39-7.

Discus — 2. Aiden Kendall 147-7, 3. Davis Mick 136-3, 4. Mohammed Farah 127-4.

Javelin — 1. Kenyon Forest 162-1 1/2, 4. Davis Mick 141-7, 8. Tanner Dorrell 131-4 1/2.

High jump — 2. Avery Gates 6-0, 10. Jacon Schmidt 5-4.

Long jump — 5. Jody Perry 19-3, 13. Kenyon Forest 18-0.

Triple jump — 2. Jody Perry 39-6, 3. Creed Ekerberg 38-3.

110-m. HH — 9. Tanner Dorrell 19.16.

4x800-m. relay — 3. Newton A (Jason Catache, Gabe Gaeddert, Simon Secor, Elijah Edwards) 8:51.26.

100-m. dash — 6. Curt Claussen 12.00, 7. Ben Crawford 12.16.

1,600-m. run — 8. Simon Secor 4:54.12, 10. Kaden Anderson 4:57.22, 22. Drew Dillon 5:27.14.

4x100-m. relay — 1. Newton A (Luke Hirsh, Curt Claussen, Santiago Castillo, Ben Crawford) 45.11.

400-m. dash — 2. Santiago Castillo 53.30, 4. Ben Crawford 55.78.

300-m. IH — 4. Creed Ekerberg 43.74.

800-m. run — 7. Gabe Gaeddert 2:12.02, 18. Elijah Edwards 2:19.34, 19. Jason Catache 2:21.01.

200-m. dash — 6. Curt Claussen 24.27, 13. Rogelio Payan 25.15.

3,200-m. run — 6. Alex Barnett 10:52.38, 9. Kaden Anderson 11:06.58.

4x400-m. relay — 4. Newton A (Ben Crawford, Creed Ekerberg, Santiago Castillo, Elijah Edwards) 3:41.95.

Mark Schnabel can be reached at mschnabel@thekansan.com