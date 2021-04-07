Larks split against NOC-Enid

HESSTON — The Hesston College baseball team claimed a split Tuesday against Northern Oklahoma College-Enid at Oswald Field.

The Larks won the first game 5-1 and lost the second game 11-6.

NOC-Enid received votes in the latest NJCAA Division II poll.

Kainoa Mane tossed a complete-game, five hitter in the first game, walking three and striking out five.

NOC-Enid opened the first game with a run in the top of the first on a Jordan Coffey sacrifice fly.

Hesston answered in the bottom of the third on a two-run Dawson Winter double and an RBI double for Jack Brinkley. Brinkley added an RBI single in the fifth inning. Hesston added a run in the sixth inning.

Thomas Kuykendal took the loss for the Jets.

Hesston took a 5-4 lead in the second game, but the Jets scored three runs in the top of the third. Three errors in the top of the sixth led to four NOC-Enid runs.

A pair of NOC-Enid errors led to a Hesston run with two outs in the bottom of the seventh inning.

Ben Lawson drove in three runs for the Jets. Tanner Holliman went two for three with two RBIs. Brandon Lees also drove in two runs.

Eli Prine went two for three hitting for Hesston with two RBIs.

Murphy Gienger threw 4.2 innings of relief for the win, striking out seven. Cayden Diccion took the loss for Hesston.

The Jets are 19-11 and won the regular-season series between the two teams three games to one.

Hesston is 18-17 and hosts the McPherson College junior varsity at 5 p.m. Thursday, weather permitting.

First game

NOC-E;100;000;0;—;1;5;0

Hesston;003;011;x;—;5;7;1

Kuykendal (L, 2-3). Raines 6 and Coffey; Mane (W, 1-1) and Okada.

Second game

NOC-E;313;004;0;—;11;10;2

Hesston;410;000;1;—;6;7;4

Mallett, Gienger (W, 4-1), Olivi 6, Crum 7 and Scott; Diccion (L, 1-1), Vera 3, Ketley 3, Wilson 7 and Smith.

