Area baseball, softball roundup

The Kansan

PREP SOFTBALL

LARNED — The Hesston Swather softball team topped Larned 17-1 Tuesday in CKL play in Larned.

Larned led the second game 9-2 after three innings, but the final was not reported.

The first game was called after four innings on the 15-run rule. Hesston broke the game open with a 12-run third inning.

Hesston was aided by nine Larned errors.

Emily Schmidt pitched a complete-game, four hitter for the win, striking out three. Aspyn Whittington took the loss for Larned, striking out four.

Brynn Johnson led Hesston at the plate with three hits in four at bats, driving in a pair of runs. Justice Large was two for two with two RBIs. Schmidt was two for three with two RBIs. Cassie Albin and Brooklyn Diedrich each added two RBIs.

Hesston hosts Hoisington Friday.

First game

Hesston;01(12);4;—;17;10;3

Larned;00( 1);0;-;1;4;9

Schmidt (W) and Large; Whittington (L), Taylor 3 and Martin.

HALSTEAD — The Halstead Dragon baseball team split a Central Kansas League doubleheader Tuesday against Haven.

Haven won the first game 14-5. Halstead won the nightcap 11-1. The second game was called after five innings on the 10-run rule.

In the first game, Haven scored eight runs in the fifth inning to break a 4-4 tie.

Haven’s Tyler Rogers drove in four runs without a hit. Darby Roper drove in two runs without a hit.

Halstead struggled on defense with 10 errors.

Holden Schneider pitched three innings of relief for the win.

Jackson Swift was charged with eight unearned runs for the loss. The Dragons didn’t allow an earned run in the game. Chandler Drake struck out eight in four innings.

Kaden Hill went two for three hitting for Halstead with two RBIs.

In the second game, Halstead’s Kaleb Wise pitched a complete game, striking out eight.

Benaiah Yoder took the loss for Haven.

Adler Davison, Wise and Drake each drove in two runs for Halstead. Drake and Wise both went two for two at the plate.

Halstead is 2-2 and plays Friday at Hillsboro.

First game

Haven;103;080;2;—;14;3;2

Halstead;310;010;0;—;5;7;10

D.Miller, Schneider (W) 4, Schmidt 7 and Cooprider; Drake, Swift (L) 5, Considine 5 and Mueller.

Second game

Haven;010;00;—;1;4;2

Halstead;403;22;—;11;6;2

Yoder (L), Schmidt 3, Galloway 5 and Cooprider; Wise (W) and Radke.

Hesston 7, Larned 4

LARNED — The Hesston Swathers used a three-run third inning to get by Larned 7-4 Tuesday in CKL play in Larned.

Results of the second game were not reported.

Gunnar Lewis went two for three hitting for Hesston with two RBIs. Brady Cox went two for three with an RBI. Beau Warden and Kael Shelite each added an RBI.

Shelite struck out six in four innings for the win. Brett Cox finished the game for the save, striking out six.

Dillan Smith pitched a complete game for Larned, striking out three.

Hesston hosts Hoisington Friday.

First game

Hesston;113;101;0;—;7;6;5

Larned;100;102;0;—;4;3;4

Shelite (W), Bre.Cox (S) 5 and Rhodes; Smith (L) and Hope.