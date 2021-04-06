Sports briefs

The Kansan

Railer soccer squad wins

ARKANSAS CITY — The Newton High School girls’ soccer team snapped a 17-game losing streak, stopping Arkansas City 7-1 Tuesday in non-league play in Arkansas City.

The win was the Railers’ first since topping Augusta 4-0 March 28, 2019.

Sophia Howard scored four goals for the Railers. Izzy Sandoval scored a goal with two assists. Alexia Hernandez and Margaret Bass each added a goal. Italia Chavez Arellano had two assists. Addy Tonn also had an assist.

Newton is 1-4 and plays at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Andover Central.

Hesston women fall

PARSONS — The Hesston College women’s basketball team ended the season with a 73-40 loss to Labette Community College Monday night in the quarterfinals of the NJCAA Division II Central Plains Regional in Parsons.

Trailing 8-6 after the first quarter, Hesston was outscored 23-13 in the second quarter and 20-5 in the third quarter.

Tamiah Robinson led the Cardinals with 21 points and nine rebounds. Nia Jordan scored 16 points with nine rebounds. Ariah Powell scored 13 points.

Destiny Kessay scored 14 points for Hesston. Sydney Bontrager, who earlier claimed the HC career rebounding record, finished with eight rebounds and 559 for her career. She finished with 20 career double-doubles.

Labette is 13-2 and plays second-seeded Kansas City (Kan.) Community College at Wednesday in the semifinals.

Hesston ends the season 5-14.

HC men end season

FORT SCOTT — The Hesston College men’s basketball team ended the season with an 81-70 loss to Fort Scott Community College Monday night in the NJCAA Division II Central Plains Regional in Fort Scott.

Hesston trailed 42-38 at the half.

Kelyn Bolton led Fort Scott with 18 points. Justus Mouton, Steven Fontenette and Gavin Coone each scored 11 points off the bench.

Juwuan Clifton led Hesston with 27 points and nine rebounds. Langston Flowers scored 14 points and Elijah Smith scored 12.

Fort Scott is 13-5 and plays Wednesday at Johnson County Community College.

Hesston ends the season 6-13.

HC men’s soccer splits

HESSTON — The Hesston College men’s soccer team split its opening games, beating the Central Christian College junior varsity 2-1 Thursday and losing to Casper College 3-0 Saturday.

Against Central Christian, Patrick Uwimana scored in the 37th minute from Baldo Moreno. Moreno scored in the 42nd minute from Ryusei Ogawa.

Casper was led by Daniel Diaz scored a goal with an assist. Jesper Van Halderen and Gabriel Gonzalez each added a goal.

Hesston was outshot 28-6. Aidan McGonagle had 15 saves in goal. Matteo Conci had two saves for Casper, 2-0.

Hesston opens Jayhawk Conference Division II play Wednesday at Central (Neb.) Community College-Columbus.

Railers seventh at Central

SALINA — The Newton High School boys’ golf team opened the season with a seventh-place finish Monday at the Salina Central Invitational at the Salina Municipal Golf Course.

Hutchinson won the tourney at 325, followed by Topeka Seaman at 329 and Salina Central at 349. Newton shot a 419.

Ty Adkins of Hutchinson was top medalist with an even-par 70, nine strokes better than Gavin Wilhelm of Seaman.

Newton was led by Caleb Koontz in eighth at 83.

Ashton Castro shot a 108 for Newton, followed by Clayton Smith at 111, Jacob Schmidt at 117 and Brody Harper at 122.

Newton competes Thursday at the McPherson Invitational at the Turkey Creek Golf Course.

Team scores — Hutchinson 325, Topeka Seaman 329, Salina Central 349, Emporia 378, Hays 385, Salina South 401, Newton 419.

Top 10 — 1. Ty Adkins Hut. 70, 2. Gavin Wilhelm TS 79, 3. Brock Southern Hut. 80, T3. Tim Biggs TS 80, 5. Jake Moss TS 81, T5. Nolan Foley SC 81, 7. Collister Ryan SC 82, 8. Caleb Koontz New. 83, 9. Dylan Smith Emp. 85, 10. Ben Patterson Hut. 87, T10. Chris O'Connor SC 87.

Other Newton scores — 36. Ashton Castro 108, 42. Jacob Schmidt 117, 43. Brody Harper 122.

Team scores — Hesston 358, Cheney 364, Bishop Seabury 376, Caney Valley 392, Hoisington 397, Andale 446.

Top 10 — 1. Harrison Middleton Che. 80, 2. Jace Regier Hes. 81, T2. Will Hedges BS 81, 4. Anthony Rogers CV 86, 5. Keegan O'Shea Che. 88, 6. Lucas Roth Hes. 89, 7. Cade Unruh Hes. 91, 8. Noah Dolezal Hoi. 92, 9. Mason Farmer Hes. 93, 10. Ethan Cokely Che. 94.

Other Hesston scores — 11. Nathan Whitsitt 95, 12. Jackson Humphreys 97, T22. Eric Schmidt 105, T32. Ty Schroeder 115.