Railer softball team swept in opener

DERBY — The Newton High School softball team dropped a pair of games Tuesday at Derby to open AV-CTL I play.

Newton lost the first game 12-0 and the second game 8-3.

In the first game, Morgan Haupt pitched four innings, striking out seven and allowing one hit for the win. Ellie Kuntz finished the game.

McKenna Cusick took the loss. Alyssa Mapes finished the game.

Haupt hit a home run for Derby, driving in four runs. Adi Igo went two for two with two RBIs.

Toria Thaw had Newton’s sole hit.

In the second game, Newton scored a run in the top of the first. Derby scored a run in the second inning, another in the third and six in the fifth. Newton added a run in each of the last two innings.

Gabby Martin went two for four hitting for Derby, hitting a home run and driving in four. Trinity Kuntz went three for three with an RBI.

Toria Thaw led Newton, going two for four hitting with two RBIs. Tegan Livesay went two for four. Olivia Sandoval drove in a run.

Haupt struck out six in five innings for the win. Addy Canfield finished the game, striking out three.

Livesay took the loss for Newton, striking out eight.

Derby is 4-2, 2-0 in league play.

Newton is 2-6 and hosts Maize South at 4 p.m. Friday at Kelsch Field.

First game

Newton;000;00;–;0;1;1

Derby;120;9x;—;12;9;1

Mc.Cusick (L), Mapes 4 and M.Cusick; Haupt (W), E.Kuntz 5 and T.Kuntz. HR — D: Haupt.

Second game

Newton;100;001;1;—;1;9;3

Derby;011;060;x;—;8;8;1

Livesay (L) and Rains; Haupt (W), Canfield 6 and T.Kuntz. HR — D: Martin.

