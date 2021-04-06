Railer baseball team swept by Derby

DERBY — The Newton High School baseball team dropped a close game and allowed one to get away on errors Tuesday in the Ark Valley-Chisholm Trail League Division I opener at Derby.

The Railers lost the first game 5-4 and the second game 5-0.

In the first game, Newton took the lead in the second inning on a two-run Luke Boston home run and a Justin Zerger RBI single.

Derby came back with a run in the bottom of the second inning and three runs in the third.

Newton tied the game in the fifth inning with a run aided by a Derby error. A Newton error led to a Panther run in the bottom of the fifth.

Konner Jaso went two for three hitting for Newton.

Karson Klima went two for three hitting for Derby with two RBIs. Kade Snodgrass hit a solo home run.

Derby starter Carson Olmstead struck out two in 4.1 innings. Jace Jenkins finished the game for the win, striking out three.

Griffin Davis pitched five innings for Newton, striking out four. Zerger finished the game.

In the second game, Mitchell Johnson and Coleson Syring combined on the two-hit shutout. Johnson got the win, striking out five in five innings. Syring finished the game, striking out two.

Jaso took the loss for Newton, striking out five in three innings. All four runs against him were unearned, giving up three hits. Cade Valdez finished the game.

Syring hit a solo home run. Luke Westerman went two for four hitting with an RBI.

Derby is 5-1, 2-0 in league play.

Newton is 3-5, 0-2 in league play, and hosts Maize South at 4 p.m. Friday at Klein-Scott Field.

First game

Newton;030;010;0;—;4;6;2

Derby;013;010;x;—;5;6;2

Davis (L), Zerger 6 and Boston; Olmstead, Jenkins (W) 5 and Horn. HR — N: Boston. D: Snodgrass.

Second game

Newton;000;000;0;—;0;2;4

Derby;400;010;x;—;5;7;1

Jaso (L), Valdez 4 and Boston; Johnson (W), Syring 6 and Stewart. HR — D: Syring.

