Sports briefs

Railer netters 3rd at Emporia

EMPORIA — The Newton High School boys’ tennis team placed third Thursday at the Emporia Invitational.

Blue Valley West won the tournament with 55 points. Olathe West edged Newton 47-45 for second. Blue Valley Southwest was fourth at 34.

In doubles play, Zeke Thompson and Max Musser took third at 3-1. Jonah Schloneger and Justin Franz took fifth at 3-1.

In singles play, Otis Musser took seventh at 1-2. Sam Claassen took eighth at 1-3.

“Another strong showing for Railer tennis,” Newton coach Nick Sisson said. “We're off to a strong start.”

Newton competes Tuesday at the Arkansas City Invitational.

Team scores — Blue Valley West 55, Olathe West 47, Newton 45, Blue Valley Southwest 34, Derby 33, Salina South 26, Emporia 19.

7. Otis Musser (1-2): 1. Bye, QF. L Isaak Bowman BVSW 8-3, CSF. L David Han BVW 8-2, 7th. W Sam Claassen N 8-3.

8. Sam Claassen (1-3): 1. W Keegan Exline SS 8-3, QF. L Akshath Poojari BVW 8-0, CQF. L Jake Atzenweiler OW 8-3, 7th. L Otis Musser N 8-3.

DOUBLES

3. Zeke Thompson-Max Musser (3-1): 1. W Guion-Davis Emp. 8-0, W Simmons-Franke Der. 8-3, SF. W Yan-Ko BVW 8-0, 3rd. W Geogiou-Sturdivan OW 8-3.

5. Jonah Schloneger-Justin Franz (3-1): 1. W Geyer-Huber OW 8-2, QF. L Yan-Ko BVW 8-0, CSF. W Simmons-Franke Der. 8-0, 5th. W Contrucci-Hendrickson BVW 8-2.

Newton soccer falls to Augusta

McPHERSON — The Newton High School girls’ soccer team fell to Augusta 3-0 Thursday in the seventh-place game of the McPherson Invitational.

Newton trailed 1-0 at the half.

Porsha Zweifel scored a goal with an assist for Augusta. Charlize Lichlyter and Chloe Wells each added a goal.

Shots were even at 6-6.

Kariana Thies had six saves for Augusta. Aketzali Solorio-Jimenez had three saves for Newton.

Izzy Sandoval was named to the all-tournament team.

The Railers are 0-4 and play Tuesday at Arkansas City.

MVP — Haley Sparks, Valley Center

Giselle Nash, Salina South

Lexi Kynaston, McPherson

Val Lara, Salina South

Katie Dinkel, Hays

Kaylyn Truong, Maize South

Lauren Labertew, McPherson

Mia Long, Maize South

Sophie Girtz, Valley Center

Avery Zimmerman, Topeka

Izzy Sandoval, Newton

Luxanna Sands, Topeka

BC women end season

WINFIELD — The Bethel College women’s soccer team ended the season with a 2-1 loss to Southwestern College Saturday in the quarterfinals of the KCAC Post-Season Tournament in Winfield.

Sierra Salsman scored the game winner for the Moundbuilders in the 78th minute with an assist from Ana Llanos.

Southwestern took the lead in the fifth minute with a goal by Hailey Rouse with an assist from Kenzie Saul. Bethel tied the game in the 19th minute with a goal by Jazlyn Reese.

Bethe was outshot 21-9, 10-5 on goal. Ashley Soderland had three saves in goal for Southwestern. Maddie Prager had eight saves in goal for Bethel.

Southwestern improves to 11-4 and plays in the semifinals against top-seeded Oklahoma Wesleyan Wednesday at the Stryker Complex in Wichita.

Bethel ends the season 7-5-1, the team’s first winning season since before 2005. The Threshers reached the post-season for the first time since 2011.

Bethel;1;0;—;1

Swestern;1;1;—;2

1. S Hailey Rouse (Kenzie Saul) 4:52

2. B Jazlyn Reese (unassisted) 18:57

3. S Sierra Salsman (Ana Llanos) 77:55

Total shots — BC 3-6—9, SC 7-14—21. Shots on goal — BC 3-2—5, SC 4-6—10. Saves — BC: Maddie Prager (L) 3-5—8. SC: Ashley Soderlund (W) 2-1—3; team x-1—1. Corner kicks — BC 3, SC 6. Fouls — BC 6, SC 9. Offside — BC 3, SC 0. Cautions — none.

BC men fall to spires

The Bethel College men’s soccer team fell to Saint Mary 3-1 Saturday night at Thresher Stadium.

The game was tied 1-1 at the half.

Bethel scored first in the sixth minute on a goal by Jaime Guardado. The Spires tied the game in the 35th minute on a goal by Roshod Nembhard. Paul Trejo and Sabino Lozano scored for USM in the second half. Jose Martinez assisted on Lozano’s goal.

Bethel was outshot 18-7, 12-3 on goal. Colton Rothwell had nine saves in goal for Bethel. Blake Kuehl had two saves for USM, 2-3-1.

Bethel is 5-9 and plays top-seeded and second-ranked (NAIA) Oklahoma Wesleyan Saturday in the first round of the KCAC post-season tournament. Bethel reaches post-season play since 2011.

St. Mary;1;2;—;3

Bethel;1;0;—;1

1. B Jaime Guardado (unassisted) 5:57

2. SM Roshod Nembhard (unassisted) 34:33

3. SM Paul Trejo (unassisted) 77:33

4. SM Sabino Lozano (Jose Martinez) 82:34

Total shots — SM 9-9—18, BC 4-3—7. Shots on goal — SM 5-7—12, BC 1-2—3. Saves — SM: Blake Kuehl (W) 0-2—2. BC: Colton Rothwell (L) 4-5—9. Corner kicks — SM 6, BC 2. Fouls — SM 7, BC 7. Offside — SM 3, BC 2. Cautions — SM: Osvaldo Reyes 43:29, team 89:13.

BC softball swept by Friends

WICHITA — The Bethel College softball team dropped both ends of a KCAC doubleheader to Friends Saturday in Wichita.

Bethel fell 4-0 and 8-0.

In the first game, Friends scored three runs in the second inning and a run in the fourth.

Kaylen Lassley went two for three hitting with a home run and three RBIs. Gianna Tijerina drove in a run.

Hali Walters pitched a shutout for Friends, allowing four hits, a walk and eight strikeouts. Riley Johnson took the loss for Bethel, allowing eight hits, two walks and two strikeouts.

The second game was called after six innings on the eight-run rule. The Falcons scored a run in each of the first four innings and two runs each in the fifth and sixth innings.

Savannah Jackson went two for two hitting with a home run and three RBIs. Kat Davis went two for four with an RBI.

Michelle Kroell threw a five-hit shutout for the Falcons, striking out three.

Skylar Jackson took the loss for Bethel, striking out four in five innings. Rachel Duer finished the game.

Friends is 20-11, 9-3 in KCAC play. Bethel is 7-17, 4-6 in KCAC play, and plays at 2 p.m. Wednesday at McPherson.

First game

Bethel;000;000;0;—;0;4;1

Friends;030;100;x;—;4;8;3

Johnson (L, 1-6) and Overbay; Walters (W, 9-7) and Dallimore. HR – F: Lassley (5). Time — 1:30.

Second game

Bethel;000;000;—;0;5;1

Friends;111;122;—;8;12;2

Sk.Jackson (L, 2-5), Duer 6 and Overbay; Kroell (W, 10-3) and Travens. HR — F: Sa.Jackson (2). Time — n/a.

BC netters compete

The Bethel College men’s tennis team won a pair of KCAC dual meets, while the women dropped a pair of dual meets.

The men topped Bethany 5-2 Wednesday and Tabor 6-1 Saturday.

The women fell to Bethany 4-3 and fell to Tabor 5-2.

Match results against Tabor were not reported.

The BC men are 8-2, 4-1 in KCAC play. The women are 1-10, 0-5 in KCAC play. Bethel plays Thursday at Ottawa.

SINGLES — Halle Krehbiel, Bethel def. Laura Piracun, Bethany 6-4, 7-5; Aurora Domingo, Bethel def. Sydney Carrasco, Bethany 6-1, 6-2; Nalea Payton, Bethel def. Kiara Sweat, Bethany 6-2, 6-0; Lauren Crotinger, Bethany def. Mia Loganbill, Bethel 3-6, 6-0, 6-2; Lexi Neel, Bethany def. Jessica Larocque, Bethel 6-0, 6-0; Jordyn Trombley, Bethany def. Kaitlyn Shima, Bethel 6-1, 6-1.

DOUBLES — Halle Krehbiel-Aurora Domingo, Bethel def. Kiara Sweat-Laura Piracun, Bethany 6-0; Jordyn Trombley-Sydney Carrasco, Bethany def. Nalea Payton-Mia Loganbill, Bethel 6-1; Lauren Crotinger-Lexi Neel, Bethany def. Kaitlyn Shima-Jessica Larocque, Bethel 6-2.

SINGLES — Raul Rivero Bethany def. Michael Cech, Bethel 6-2, 6-3; Kurt Bruckner Suarez, Bethany def. Milan Bucek, Bethel 7-6 (7-5), 3-6, 6-2; Nolan Schrader, Bethel def. Franco Hernandez, Bethany 6-2, 6-2; Tomas Quercia, Bethel def. Andrew Witter, Bethany 6-3, 6-2; Zachary Shima, Bethel def. Matthew Lucas, Bethany 6-2, 6-2; Joaquin Pluis, Bethel def. Tim Yoder, Bethany 6-0, 6-0.

DOUBLES — Michael Cech-Nolan Schrader, Bethel def. Kurt Bruckner Suarez-Raul Rivero, Bethany 6-4; Andrew Witter-Franco Hernandez Bethany def. Jordan Singh-Milan Bucek, Bethel 6-2; Tomas Quercia-Zachary Shima, Bethel def. Matthew Lucas-Tim Yoder, Bethany 6-0.