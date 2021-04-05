Bethel gains more national qualifiers

The Bethel College track teams picked up two more automatic qualifiers for nationals Saturday at the Loren Ruesser Invitational at Thresher Stadium.

The Bethel women finished sixth, while the men were eighth out of 18 teams.

The Thresher men were led by Braylen Brewer, who won the 400-meter dash in 46.93, which broke the NAIA national meet automatic qualifying mark of 48.26 and leads the nation in the NAIA.

Kemroy Cupid finished fifth in the 100-meter dash in 10.58, which matches the NAIA automatic qualifying mark. Cupid was eighth in the 200-meter dash in 21.41, breaking the NAIA qualifying mark of 21.45.

The team of Amondre Schumpert-Street, Cupid, Trey Palmer and Brewer took second in the 4x100-meter relay in 41.60, .07 seconds shy of the NAIA automatic qualifier and breaking the provisional qualifying mark of 41.99.

Austin Cheatham took second in the discus in 44.94 meters (147-5).

Isaiah Bartel took second in the 1,500-meter run in 4:06.09, followed by Mauro Arancibia Campos in third in 4:06.27. Bartel took fourth in the 5,000-meter run in 16:44.87.

Arancibia Campos took third in the 800-meter run in 1:58.13.

Sebastian Formento placed sixth in the triple jump in 11.54 meters (37-10 1/2).

For the Bethel women, Aubrey Grame won the 400-meter hurdles in 1:06.25 and took sixth in the 100-meter hurdles in 17.56.

Shantierra Jackson finished third in the 1,500-meter run in 5:07.86, followed by Natalie Graber in fifth in 5:11.95. Jackson was third in the 800-meter run in 2:28.61

The team of Jen Andres, Kenna Meyer, Grame and Jackson finished third in the 4x400-meter relay in 4:12.17.

Stephany Meyer took fifth in the long jump in 4.91 meters (16-1 1/2) and fifth in the triple jump in 10.43 meters (34-2 3/4).

Daryn Batts placed fifth in the shot put in 11.44 meters (37-6 1/2).

Kalyn Corley placed fifth in the hammer throw in 42.19 meters (138-5). Corley was seventh in the javelin at 30.60 meters (102-0).

Bethel competes Friday and Saturday at the Friends Invitational.

s

WOMEN

Team scores — Butler CC 92, Cowley 78.5, Indian Hills CC 77, Friends 66, Hutchinson CC 55, Bethel 47, Cloud County CC 41, Tabor 39.5, McPherson 26, Bethany 23, Kansas Wesleyan 22, Southwestern 18, Neosho County CC 11, Langston 10, Oklahoma City 10, Coffeyville CC 1.

Long jump — 5. Stephany Meyer 4.91 m. (16-1 1/2).

Triple jump — 5. Stephany Meyer 10.43 m. (34-2 3/4).

Shot put — 5. Daryn Batts 11.44 m. (37-6 1/2).

Discus — 9. Daryn Batts 33.76 m. (110-9), 12. Kalyn Corley 31.83 m. (104-5).

Hammer throw — 5. Kalyn Corley 42.19 m. (138-5).

Javelin — 7. Kalyn Corley 31.10 m. (102-0).

1,500-m. run — 3. Shantierra Jackson 5:07.86, 5. Natalie Graber 5:11.95.

100-m. hurdles — 6. Aubry Grame 17.56.

100-m. dash — 24. Stephany Meyer 13.13.

400-m. dash — 10. Jen Andres 1:01.19.

800-m. run — 3. Shantierra Jackson 2:28.61, 11. Natalie Graber 2:35.24.

400-m. hurdles — 1. Aubry Grame 1:06.25.

200-m. dash — 13. Jen Andres 25.73, 23. Stephany Meyer 26.83.

4x400-m. relay — 3. Bethel A (Jen Andres, Kenna Meyer, Aubry Grame, Shantierra Jackson) 4:12.17.

MEN

Team scores — Indian Hills CC 88, Butler CC 81, Tabor 74, Cowley 69, McPherson 67, Hutchinson CC 64, Coffeyville CC 60, Bethel 58, Friends 29, Bethany 24, Kansas Wesleyan 18, Oklahoma City 10, KC Smoke Track Club 10, Langston 7, UNAT-Butler CC 6, Southwestern 5, Beri Bour Runners 5, Neosho County CC 1.

Long jump — 12. Sebastian Formento 5.50 m. (18-0 1/2).

Triple jump — 6. Sebastian Formento 11.54 m. (37-10 1/2).

Shot put — 8. Chet Albin 13.97 m. (45-10).

Discus — 2. Austin Cheatham 44.94 m. (147-5), 12. Chet Albin 36.76 m. (120-7).

4x100-m. relay — 2. Bethel A (Amondre Schumpert-Street, Kemroy Cupid, Trey Palmer, Braylen Brewer) 41.60.

1,500-m. run — 2. Isaiah Bartel 4:06.09, 3. Mauro Arancibia Campos 4:06.27, 10. Nick Morgan 4:16.64, 21. Laytham Magana 4:25.20, 27. Carter Funk 4:35.07, 29. Robbie Crager 4:38.65.

100-m. dash — 5. Kemroy Cupid 10.58, 34. Sebastian Formento 11.68, 36. Evan DePriest 11.73.

400-m. dash — 1. Braylen Brewer 46.93, 26. Evan DePriest 53.91, 27. Garrett Slater 54.32.

800-m. run — 3. Mauro Arancibia Campos 1:58.13, 17. Laytham Magana 2:05.27, 26. Nick Morgan 2:12.60, 27. Carter Funk 2:12.65, 30. Robbie Crager 2:14.64.

200-m. dash — 8. Kemroy Cupid 21.41, 36. Evan DePriest 22.78, 47. Sebastian Formento 23.43, 53. Garrett Slater 23.91.

5,000-m. run — 4. Isaiah Bartel 16:44.87.

4x400-m. relay — 8. Bethel B (Nick Morgan, Evan DePriest, Garrett Slater, Laytham Magana) 3:29.13, 12. Bethel C (Sebastian Formento, Carter Funk, Robbie Crager, Arran Kearney) 3:44.09.

Mark Schnabel can be reached at mschnabel@thekansan.com