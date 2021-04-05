Area baseball, softball roundup

The Kansan

PREP BASEBALL

HOAL

Sedgwick 11, Moundridge 0

Sedgwick 16, Moundridge 3

The Sedgwick Cardinals swept the Moundridge Wildcat baseball team Tuesday in HOAL play.

Sedgwick won 11-0 and 16-3.

“The first game for some of these kids in two years definitely showed,” Moundridge coach Jason Rains said. “We know where we need to knock the rust off now. Too many walks and mental mistakes that are costly against a good team like Sedgwick.”

CANTON — The Remington Broncos dropped a pair of games Tuesday at Canton-Galva in Heart of America League play.

Remington fell 15-5 and 12-9. The first game was called after five innings on the 10-run rule.

In the first game, Garrett Maltbie and Keaton Littrell each drove in three runs for Canton-Galva. Maltbue went four for five hitting.

Nathan Foster went three for three hitting for the Broncos, driving in two runs.

Littrell struck out five in the complete-game win. Braden Scribner struck out five batters in three innings in the loss. Sterling Lies struck out three.

In the second game, Chase French went three for four hitting with three runs for Canton-Galva. Brayden Collins and Littrell each drove in two runs.

Scribner and Josiah Classen each drove in two runs for Remington. Claassen went three for four hitting.

Maltbie struck out seven in 4.1 innings for the win. Braison Alcala struck out three in two innings.

Duke Kinley took the loss for Remington.

MOUNDRIDGE — The Remington Bronco baseball team swept the Moundridge Wildcats Thursday in HOAL play in Moundridge.

Remington won 7-6 and 17-13. The second game went eight innings.

“Two tough losses last night for Moundridge,” Moundridge coach Jason Rains said. “We played much better and improved in many areas, but the small mistakes in pressure situations cost us. We battled both games and put ourselves in position to win, but couldn’t close out. We need to improve our pitching accuracy and defense to become the team we have potential to be.”

In the first game, Remington jumped to a 6-2 lead after two innings and held on for the win.

Nathan Forster, Brayden Hays and Josiah Claassen each drove in two runs for Remington. Joe Schrag drove in two runs for Moundridge.

Lies pitched six innings for Remington, striking out five in the win. Brayden Lunsford pitched the seventh inning for the save. Moundridge’s Ethan Brandeweide struck out four in six innings for the loss.

In the second game, Remington’s Josiah Claassen and Evan Claassen each went three for five with four RBIs. Braden Scribner and Kinley each drove in two runs.

Wyatt Falco went four for four for Moundridge, driving in four runs. Anthony Everhart drove in two runs.

Josiah Claassen struck out six in four innings of relief for the win. Kinley struck out five.

Logan Churchill struck out six in 3.2 innings in the loss. Ty Rains struck out five.

WICHITA — The Hesston Swather baseball team took a trip to Wichita State’s Eck Stadium Thursday, winning a pair of games.

Hesston downed Chaparral 10-0 and Wichita Independent 16-3. The second game was called after two innings.

In the first game, Whitley Rhodes pitched five innings for the win, striking out nine. Cody Wohlgemuth finished the game, striking out two. Chaparral was held to three hits and a walk.

Brady Cox went two for four hitting with a home run and two RBIs. Wohlgemuth went two for four with an RBI.

In the second game, Hesston scored 11 runs in the first inning. Brett Cox and Layne Clark each pitched an inning.

Owen O’Halloran drove in three runs. Beau Warden drove in two runs.

Hesston is 3-1 and plays Tuesday at Larned.

MULVANE — The Sedgwick Cardinals lost a pair of games March 26 at Mulvane.

Sedgwick fell 10-0 and 7-3.

The first game was called after five innings on the 10-run rule.

Maya Werner had the sole hit for Sedgwick in the first game. Werner struck out five in the loss.

In the second game, Taylinn Lacey took the loss, striking out three.

Werner, Anna Liby and Anessa Croxton each drove in a run.

MOUNDRIDGE — The Sedgwick Cardinal softball team swept the Moundridge Wildcats Tuesday in HOAL play, winning 22-9 and 15-12.

The second game went nine innings.

In the first game, Sedgwick’s Maya Werner hit two home runs, driving in six. Anna Liby went three for five with a home run and three RBIs. Kami Mattson went two for four with five RBIs. Taylinn Lacey went four for five with two RBIs.

Erin Durst went two for four for the Wildcats, driving in four runs.

Werner struck out 16 in the complete-game win. McKenzie Elmore struck out four in the loss.

In the second game, Sedgwick scored four runs in the top of the ninth to break an 11-11 tie. Moundridge scored a run in the bottom of the ninth.

Brianne Catlin went three for six for Sedgwick, hitting a home run and posting four RBIs. Anna Liby and Paige Brown each drove in three runs.

Addi Falco drove in three runs for Moundridge. Erin Durst drove in two runs.

Werner pitched 8.2 innings for the win, striking out 12. Lacey pitched the last out for the save.

Emily Durst struck out eight in the complete-game loss.

MOUNDRIDGE — The Moundridge Wildcats claimed back-to-back no hitters against the Remington Broncos Thursday in Moundridge.

The Wildcats won 13-1 and 16-1. The first game was called after five innings. The second game was called in the fourth inning on the 15-run rule.

McKenzie Elmore threw a no-hitter in the first game, allowing one unearned run with six strikeouts and a walk.

Emily Durst threw the no-hitter in the second game, allowing an unearned run with a walk and two strikeouts.

Moundridge scored 10 runs in the second inning to take command of the first game.

Emily Durst and Elmore each drove in three runs for Moundridge. Reese Schmidt drove in two runs.

Rianna Lawler took the loss for Remington, striking out six.

Elmore and Kate Eichelberger each drove in two runs for Moundridge.

Addy Mueller struck out five in the loss for Remington.

Moundridge is 2-2 and hosts Ell-Saline April 9.

SEDGWICK — The Sedgwick Cardinals split a twinbill against Ell-Saline Thursday in Sedgwick.

Ell-Saline won the first game 12-7 and Sedgwick won the second 15-4. The second game was called in the fifth inning.

Sedgwick led the first game 6-5, but gave up seven runs in the top of the seventh.

Paige Brown and Maya Werner each drove in two runs for Sedgwick.

Werner struck out 15 in the loss.

Brianne Catlin went three for three hitting for Sedgwick with four RBIs. Taylinn Lacey went four for four with three RBIs. Brown went three for four with two RBIs. Werner went four for four with an RBI.

Lacey went the distance pitching, allowing no earned runs with a strikeout.

Sedgwick is 3-3 and plays April 9 at Bennington.

YOUTH SOFTBALL

Salina Crushers 18, Central Kansas Lady Crushers 10U 0

Manhattan Twisters 12, Central Kansas Lady Crushers 10U 8

Central Kansas Lady Crushers 10U 8, Salina Crushers 1

Manhattan Twisters 8, Central Kansas Lady Crushers 10U 0

YOUTH BASEBALL

Wichita 316 Sun Devils 5, Royals 14U 4

Royals 14U 6, TBD 0

Royals 14U 15, Butler County Cubs 0