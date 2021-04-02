Railer softball team splits games

The Newton High School softball team split a pair of games Tuesday in a home triangular at Kelsch Field.

Newton topped Great Bend 14-1 and lost to Valley Center 12-2. Both games ended in five innings on the 10-run rule.

Valley Center beat Great Bend 21-3 in five innings.

“In the first game, we got the key hit when we needed to, we got the key defensive stop when we needed to,” Newton coach Danny Park said. “In the second game, we left runners in scoring position. We just couldn’t get that key hit or key play when we needed to. We hit the ball hard, and they made plays. We made good contact. Overall, I like where we’re at. We have room to grow. If you compare where we’re at from years past, we’re a whole different team. Everybody we play is good. You have to be ready to make that key play and get that key stop.”

Against Great Bend, Tegan Livesay tossed a one-hitter, striking out eight. She allowed

Newton scored in every inning, breaking the game open with seven runs in the second inning.

Livesay went three for three hitting with two RBIs. Mallory Seirer went three for four with two RBIs. Gracie Rains and Alyssa Mapes each went two for three with two RBIs. Abby Koontz hit a home run and drove in two runs.

Pamala Bujanda had the sole hit and RBI for the Panthers. Paige Thexton took the loss pitching, allowing nine earned runs on 15 hits with two walks.

Valley Center scored in every inning against Newton, breaking things open with a five-run fourth inning. Newton scored both of its runs in the third.

Mykah Klumpp went two for four with two RBIs. T Turner went two for two with two RBIs. S Smith pitched a complete game, striking out five.

Alyssa Mapes took the loss for Newton.

Newton is 2-4 and plays Tuesday at Derby.

“You have a great group here with the seniors and the juniors,” Park said. “Then you have the underclass kids. You have a good blend of players.”

Valley Center scored in every inning against Great Bend except the fourth. The Hornets put things away with 11 runs in the fifth.

Kennedy Johnson went four for five hitting for Valley Center with four RBIs. Mykah Clump went four for five with three RBIs. Maci George went three for four with two RBIs. Sykora Smith went two for four with two RBIs.

Brenna Bownes went two for two hitting for Great Bend.

Tori Turner threw three innings for the win, striking out five. Halle Post took the loss for Great Bend.

Grt.Bend;000;10;—;1;1;3

Newton;272;3x;—;14;15;2

Thexton (L) and Bownes; Livesay (W) and Rains, Cusick 4. HR — N: Koontz.

Val.Ctr.;523;0(11);—;21;22;0

Grt.Bend;001;0( 3);—;3;5;1

Turner (W), Blackwood 4, Crumbliss 5 and Johnson; Post (L), Miller 3, Thexton 5 and Bownes, Davis 5.

Val.Ctr.;231;51;—;12;11;1

Newton;002;00;—;2;7;6

Smith (W) and Johnson; Mapes (L), Cusick 4, Livesay 5 and Rains.

