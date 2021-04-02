Newton baseball team drops two games

After a strong start, the Newton High School baseball team stumbled Thursday, dropping a pair of games in a non-league triangular.

Newton fell to Dodge City 11-3 and Valley Center 11-0. Valley Center edged Dodge City 13-12 in eight innings.

“We didn’t come prepared to play,” Newton coach Mark George said. “That’s my fault. It won’t happen again. We’ll start fixing this tomorrow.”

Against Dodge City, the Railers gave up runs in each of the first four innings, falling behind 9-0. The Railers scored four runs in the bottom of the fifth, but the Red Demons got two of those back in the top of the sixth.

The first two batters for Newton reached base in the bottom of the seventh. After a pair of fly outs, Newton drew a walk to load the bases. A fly out to center field ended the game.

Erubiel Duron drove in three runs for the Red Demons. Alden Knedler went two for four with two RBIs. Damian Rodriguez and Matt Friess each added two RBIs.

Newton was held to four hits. Joel Franz and Ben Schmidt each drove in a run.

Duron pitched five innings, striking out four for the win. Dawson Taylor finished the game.

Schmidt took the loss for Newton, striking out four in 1.1 innings. Griffin Davis and Colby Gomez finished the game. Gomez struck out three.

Newton beat Valley Center twice Saturday at the Valley Center Invitational, but the Railers fell behind Thursday’s game 6-0 through three innings. The Hornets were aided by four Railer errors. Valley Center was finally held scoreless in the fourth inning, the first inning of the day the Hornets didn’t score.

Valley Center added a run in the fifth inning and four runs in the seventh inning.

Nash Crosby pitched five innings for the win, allowing four hits with two walks and three strikeouts. Alex Gillig finished the game, allowing a hit, a strikeout and two walks.

Konner Jaso took the loss for Newton. Freshman Justin Zerger struck out three batters in the seventh inning. Zerger also had one of Newton’s five hits.

Zach Romig led Valley Center at the plate, posting two his and driving in five. Karson Keeler went three for three with an RBI. Jesse Johnson went three for five with an RBI.

Payton Graham went two for four with an RBI.

Valley Center improves to 3-3.

Newton is 3-3 and plays at 4 p.m. Tuesday at Derby.

With two runners on base and nobody out, Easton Boone hit an RBI single to give Valley Center a 13-12 win over Dodge City in eight innings.

Valley Center scored in all eight innings. Dodge City led 12-8 but gave up three runs in the bottom of the sixth and another in the bottom of the seventh to put the game in extra innings.

Johnson went three for four hitting for Valley Center, driving in four runs. Boone finished with two RBIs. Keeler went four for five with an RBI.

Duron drove in three runs for Dodge City, hitting a two-run home run. Aiden Sowers went two for four with two RBIs. Matt Friess also drove in two runs.

Brett Turner pitched two scoreless innings of relief for the win. Friess took the loss for Dodge City, 2-2.

Dodge City plays Tuesday at Garden City.

Dodge City 11, Newton 3

Dodge C.;311;402;0;—;11;9;5

Newton;000;300;0;—;3;4;4

Duron (W), Taylor 6 and Knedler; Schmidt (L), Davis 2, Gomez 6 and Boston.

Valley Center 13, Dodge City 12

(8 innings)

Dodge C.;240;204;00;—;12;8;4

Val.Ctr.;411;113;11;—13;14;5

Sowers, Trent 4, Taylor 6, Friess (L) 8 and Duron; Newton, Wallcer 2, Wallace 6, Turner

(W) 7 and Boone. HR — DC: Duron.

Valley Center 11, Newton 0

Val.Ctr.;222;010;4;—;11;13;0

Newton;000;000;0;0;—;0;5;5

Crosby (W), Gillig 6 and Boone, Turner 6; Jaso (L), Barron 3, Slechta 6, Zerger 7 and Boston.

