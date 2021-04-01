Sports briefs

The Kansan

FOOTBALL

2020-21 NAIA Football

FirstDown PlayBook

Top 25 Poll

RANK;LW;SCHOOL [FPV];REC.;PTS.

1;1;Morningside (Iowa) [17];8-0;418

2;2;Grand View (Iowa) [1];6-0;400

3;3;Lindsey Wilson (Ky.);5-0;387

4;4;Keiser (Fla.);6-0;348

5;6;Concordia (Mich.);5-0;347

6;5;College of Idaho;2-0;329

7;7;Northwestern (Iowa);8-1;319

8;8;Baker;6-0;299

9;10;Reinhardt (Ga.);7-0;282

10;9;Marian (Ind.);3-1;281

11;12;Saint Francis (Ind.);2-1;266

12;13;Dickinson State (N.D.);9-0;249

13;14;Olivet Nazarene (Ill.);6-0;235

14;16;Arizona Christian;8-1;197

15;11;BETHEL;9-1;181

16;17;Georgetown (Ky.);4-1;163

17;15;Benedictine;7-2;156

18;18;Dordt (Iowa);8-2;153

19;20;Avila (Mo.);7-1;141

20;21;Eastern Oregon;2-0;132

21;22;Roosevelt (Ill.);4-1;98

22;23;Southwestern;6-2;57

23;24;Ottawa (Ariz.);2-1;53

24;NR;Kansas Wesleyan;7-2;46

25;NR;Valley City State (N.D.);5-2;18

Dropped Out: Saint Xavier (Ill.)

Receiving Votes: Southeastern (Fla.) 15, Saint Xavier (Ill.) 15, Kentucky Christian 14, St. Ambrose (Iowa) 4, Pikeville (Ky.) 3.

Class 6A — 1. Shawnee Mission East, 2. Blue Valley Northwest, 3. Manhattan, 4. Blue Valley North, 5. Blue Valley West. Others: Topeka Washburn Rural, Blue Valley, Shawnee Mission Northwest.

Class 5A — 1. Salina Central, 2. Maize South, 3. Maize, 4. Wichita Bishop Carroll, 5. Andover. Others: St. James Academy, Mill Valley, NEWTON.

Class 4A — 1. Topeka Hayden, 2. McPherson, 3. Bishop Miege, 4. Buhler, 5. Independence. Others: Abilene, Parsons, Circle.

Class 3-2-1A — 1. Wichita Collegiate, 2. Kansas City Christian, 3. HESSTON, 4. Conway Springs, 5. Smoky Valley. Others: Sterling, Central Plains-Claflin, Wichita Trinity Academy.

100-m. dash — 7. Jen Andres 12.96, 8. Stephany Meyer 13.05.

200-m. dash — 7. Jen Andres 27.25, 8. Stephany Meyer 27.29.

400-m. dash — 6. Shantierra Jackson 2:35.59. 9. Haley Robinette 2:42.28, 22. Charlotte Ehrmann 3:00.08.

1,500-m. run — 5. Shantierra Jackson 5:12.10, 6. Natalie Graber 5:18.56.

100-m. hurdles — 2. Aubry Grame 16.62.

400-m. hurdles — 3. Aubry Grame 1:10.90.

4x400-m. relay — 1. Bethel (Aubry Grame, Natalie Graber, Haley Robinette, Jen Andres) 4:17.58.

Triple jump — 2. Stephany Meyer 10.37 m.

Shot put — 6. Daryn Batts 10.92 m.

Discus — 2. Lena Driscoll 37.40 m., 6. Kalyn Corley 34.40 m., 8. Daryn Batts 32.25 m.

Hammer throw — 3. Kalyn Corley 41.20 m.

Javelin — 4. Kalyn Corley 31.32 m.

MEN

100-m. dash — 2. Kemroy Cupid 10.61, 4. Braylen Brewer 10.83, 14. Sebastian Formento 11.71.

200-m. dash — 1. Kemroy Cupid 21.47, 2. Braylen Brewer 21.78, 14. Evan DePriest 23.38, 17. Sebastian Formento 24.57.

400-m. dash — 13. Evan DePriest 54.35, 18. Garrett Slater 55.45.

800-m. run — 2. Mauro Arancibia Campos 1:58.89, 6. Isaiah Bartel 2:02.12, 14. Nick Morgan 2:07.09, 17. Laytham Magana 2:10.91, 27. Robbie Crager 2:20.56.

1,500-m. run — 1. Isaiah Bartel 4:09.02, 4. Mauro Arancibia Campos 4:20.57, 8. Nick Morgan 4:28.10, 9. Laytham Magana 4:28.26, 16. Carter Funk 4:44.70, 18. Robbie Crager 4:48.20.

4x400-m. relay — 1. Bethel (Evan DePriest, Isaiah Bartel, Mauro Arancibia Campos, Garrett Slater) 3:27.18, 5. Bethel B (Laytham Magana, Nick Morgan, Sebastian Formento, Johnny Yang) 3:46.98.

High jump — 1. Laytham Magana 1.77 m.

Long jump — 12. Sebastian Formento 5.45 m.

Triple jump — 4. Sebastian Formento 11.83 m.

Shot put — 2. Austin Cheatham 15.12 m., 6. Chet Albin 13.01 m.

Discus — 2. Austin Cheatham 46.00 m., 5. Chet Albin 36.13 m.

Newton netters 2nd in opener

McPHERSON — The Newton High School boys’ tennis team opened the season with a second-place finish Tuesday at the McPherson Invitational.

McPherson Red won the team title over Newton 56-55. Derby was third at 41, followed by Salina South fourth at 33.

Newton was led by doubles team of Zeke Thompson and Max Musser, which finished first at 4-0. Thompson and Musser downed Brennan Gipson and Conner Glazner of McPherson Red 8-1.

The team of Jonah Schloneger and Justin Franz finished third at 3-1.

In singles play, Sam Claassen finished fourth at 2-2. Otis Musser was fifth at 3-1.

“Very proud of all the boys, I think we were all happy just to be playing again after the missed season last year,” Newton coach Nick Sisson said. “We have room for improvement, but we're off to a solid start on the season.”

Newton competes Thursday at the Emporia Invitational.

Team scores — McPherson Red 56, Newton 55, Derby 41, Salina South 33, Winfield 31, McPherson White 22, Hays 17, Great Bend 17.

4. Sam Claassen (2-2) — 1. W Cayden Cassel SS 8-3, QF. W Noah Everett Win. 8-2, SF. L Ty Kraemer MR 8-6, 3rd. L Isaak Bowman Der. 8-4.

5. Otis Musser (3-1) — 1. W Lane Dobbs Win. 8-0, QF. L Jaden Fox MR 8-5, CSF. W Andrew Schrage SS 8-4, 5th. W Scott Simmons Der. 8-2

Doubles

1. Thompson-Musser (4-0) — 1. W Everhart-Olsen MW 8-3, QF. W Clark-Fitzthum Hys. 8-2, SF. W Bontrager-Johnson MW 8-1, F. W Gipson-Gazner MR 8-1.

3. Schloneger-Franz (3-1) — 1. W Daniels-Scoby Hys. 8-0, QF. W Houston-Wurm MR 8-2, SF. L Gipson-Glazner MR 8-5, 3rd. L Bontrager-Johnson MW 8-2.

Railer soccer team drops 2

McPHERSON — The Newton High School girls’ soccer team dropped two games at the McPherson Invitational.

Newton lost in the first round to host McPherson 11-1 Monday. Newton lost to Hays 6-1 Tuesday in the consolation semifinals.

The McPherson game was called with 11:45 remaining on the 10-goal rule. Newton was outshot 25-3.

Lexi Kynaston led McPherson with four goals. Lauren Labertew scored three goals. Megan Everhart scored two goals. Kenzee Godwin scored a goal with an assist. Belle Alexander added a goal.

Italia Chavez Arellano scored for Newton with an assist from Izzy Sandoval.

Ella Buschbom had two saves for McPherson. Aketzali Solorio-Jimenez had 14 saves for Newton.

Against Hays, Newton trailed 2-0 at the half. Katie Dinkel scored two goals with an assist. Allison Shubert scored a goal with an assist. Madelyn Martin, Caroline Robben and Nayeli Cisneros each added a goal. Andrea Zarate had an assist.

Izzy Sandoval scored for the Railers.

Newton was outshot 15-5. Lannaya Rivera had nine saves for Newton. Julia Zimmerman had four saves for Hays.

Newton, 0-3, faces Augusta at 2 p.m. Thursday in the seventh-place game.

Cupid takes KCAC honors

WICHITA — Bethel College track athlete Kemroy Cupid was named the Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference men’s track athlete of the week for the week ending Sunday.

Cupid is a senior from Kingstown, St. Vincent & the Grenadines. At Saturday’s Jinx Invitational in Winfield, Cupid won the 200-meter dash in 21.47 and took second in the 100-meter dash in 10.61.

Both times are school records and broke NAIA automatic national qualifying times. He is ranked third in the NAIA in the 200 and sixth in the 100.

BC golfers 5th at meet

The Bethel College golf team placed fifth, while Hesston College took sixth at the Bethel Invitational.

Saturday’s round was at the Hesston Golf Course. Sunday’s round was at Sand Creek Station.

Fort Hays State topped the field at 605, followed by Kansas City (Kan.) Community College at 614, Kansas Wesleyan B at 617, Kansas Wesleyan C at 649, Bethel at 656 and Hesston at 686.

Blake Mullen of KCK and Bryce Cowan of Fort Hays State tied for first at two-over par 145. Matthew Freriks of Kansas Wesleyan was third at 146.

Bethel was led by Chase Anderson, who finished sixth at 154. Nathan Gutierrez tied for 21st at 165. Trae Gehring tied or 25th at 169. Luke Riffel tied for 27th at 170. Kyle Belvin tied for 29th at 174. Joe Knoll placed 33rd at 186.

Hesston was led by Marshall Woolf, who tied for 21st at 165. Will Kirk tied for 27th at 170. Camden Knight tied for 29th at 174. Jackson Lewis was 32nd at 177.

Bethel competes April 19 and 20 at the KCAC Championships at the Buffalo Dunes Golf Course in Garden City.

Bethel men fall to Ravens

ATCHISON — The Bethel College men’s soccer team fell to Benedictine 6-2 Wednesday in non-conference play in Atchison.

Bethel trailed 4-1 at the half.

Girma Kassa led Benedictine with two goals and an assist. Adem Aroua, Zac Crespo, Dylan Posada and Robert Mike Keon each added a goal.

Jaime Guardado and Cristobal Goldberg each scored a goal for Bethel.

Bethel was outshot 18-6. Sean Holness had two saves in goal for Bethel. Colton Rothwell had one save. Steven Graham and Nick Passinese each had a save for Benedictine, 10-7-1.

Bethel is 5-8 and hosts Saint Mary at 7:30 p.m. Saturday.

Bethel;1;1;—;2

Benedictine;4;2;—;6

1. Bn Robert Mike Keon (unassisted) 3:14

2. Bn. Zac Crespo (unassisted) 6:59

3. Bn. Girma Kassa (Daniel Berry) 24:45

4. Bl. Cristobek Goldberg (unassisted) 29:44

5. Bn. Adem Aroua (unassisted) 31:56

6. Bn. Dylan Posada (Kassa) 62:17

7. Bl. Jaime Guardado (unassisted) 64:07

8. Bn. Kassa (Samuel Enna) 78:30

Total shots — Bethel 4-2—6, Benedictine 13-5—18. Shots on goal — Bethel 3-2—5, Benedictine 6-3—9. Saves — Bethel: Sean Holness (L, 57:45, 4 ga) 2-0—2; Colton Rothwell (32:15, 2 ga) x-1—1. Benedictine: Steven Graham (W, 44:21, 1 ga) 1-x—1; Nick Passinese (45:39) x-1—1; team 1-x—1. Corner kicks — Bethel 3, Benedictine 3. Fouls — Bethel 9, Benedictine 11. Offside — Bethel 1, Benedictine 4. Cautions — Bethel: Tomas White 24:40, Samuel Ishimwe 61:48. Benedictine: Keon 27:56, Aruoa 33:19.

BC softball drops 2

The Bethel College softball team dropped a pair of games to Sterling Tuesday in KCAC play.

Bethel fell 6-3 and 9-3.

In the first game, Adrianna Castillo pitched a complete game for Sterling. Skylar Jackson went the distance for Bethel, striking out three.

Alyssa Mason had three hits and drove in two runs for the Warriors.

Cami Mills, Emalee Overbat and Kailey Gonzalez each had two hits for Bethel.

In the second game, Brennah Jimenez had two hits and three RBIs for Sterling. Bailea Crist had two hits and two RBIs for Bethel.

Teanne Edens struck out five for the win for Sterling. Rachel Duer took the loss for Bethel, striking out two in five innings. Riley Johnson also struck out two.

Sterling is 5-17, 3-5 in KCAC play. Bethel is 7-15, 4-4 in KCAC play, and plays Saturday at Friends.

First game

Sterling;310;000;2;—;6;9;4

Bethel;001;010;1;—;3;9;2

Castillo (W, 3-8) and Burnett; Jackson (L, 2-4) and Overbay. Time — 1:32.

Second game

Sterling;301;010;4;—;9;11;0

Bethel;100;101;0;—;3;9;4

Edens (W, 1-3) and Burnett; Duer (L, 3-2), Johnson 6 and Overbay. Time — 1:58.

HC baseball team wins two

SALINA — The Hesston College baseball team swept the Kansas Wesleyan junior varsity Monday in Salina.

Hesston won the first game 15-7 and the second game 22-2 in five innings.

In the first game, Hesston’s Dawson Winter went three for four hitting with a home run and five RBIs. Halen David went three for three with a home run and four RBIs.

Hesston used four pitchers with Josh Wilson taking the win.

In the second game, Justin Smith went three for three with a home run and four RBIs. Coby Winters drove in three runs. Kauy Kuhn had a home run and two RBIs. Eli Prine struck out nine in four innings for the win.

Hesston is 15-16 and plays Thursday at home against the McPherson junior varsity.

Hesston men fall to Highland

HESSTON — The Hesston College men’s basketball team fell to Highland Community College 88-42 Wednesday in Jayhawk Conference Division II play at Yost Center.

Hesston trailed 38-25 at the half.

Marquise Milton led Highland with 19 points. Zyon Smith scored 16 points. Harold Dailey scored 10.

Juwuan Clifton led Hesston with 14 points. Elijah Smith and Langston Flowers each scored 10. Smith had 10 rebounds.

Hesston is 6-12, 0-8 in Jayhawk Conference play.

Lark women top Highland

HESSTON — The Hesston College women’s basketball team claimed its first Jayhawk Conference win of the season, stopping Highland Community College 58-44 Wednesday at Yost Center.

Hesston led 17-6 after the first quarter, 26-18 at the half and 41-25 after three quarters.

Sydney Bontrager led Hesston with 24 points and 12 rebounds. Destiny Kessay and Aydan Everett each added 10 points.

Sariah Serrano led Highland with 10 points.

Hesston is 5-13, ending conference play 1-9.