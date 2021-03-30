Hesston Invitational boys' tennis

The Kansan

x-non-scoring entries

Team scores — Hesston Red 36, Salina Central 36, Wichita Trinity Academy 24, Goddard 18, Smoky Valley 17, Hesston Black 15, Hutchinson Trinity 15, Parsons 10.

First singles

Quarterfinals — Jake Lucas SV def. Jimmy Yang HB 8-1, Zach Spriggs Par. def. Trevor Gamble HR 8-3, Collin Phelps SC def. Adam Gust HT 8-0, Cole Mathews WTA def. Andrew Huie Gdd. 8-6. Semifinals — Championship: Lucas SV def. Spriggs Par. 8-1, Phelps SC def. Mathews WTA 8-0. Consolation: Gamble HR def. Yang HB 8-4, Huie Gdd. Medal round — First: Phelps SC def. Lucas SV 8-1. Third: Mathews WTA def. Spriggs Par. 8-3. Fifth: Gamble HR def. Huie Gdd. 8-5. Seventh: Gust HT def. Yang HB 8-3.

Second singles

Quarterfinals — Austin Beatty SC def. Noah LeFevre HB 8-0, Max Bieker SV def. Brandt Wehkamp WTA-x 8-1, Jake Enegren Gdd. def. J.J. Henderson WTA 8-7 (7-2), Josh Leinbach HR def. Julius Smith-Reece Par. 8-0. Semifinals — Championship: Beatty SC def. Bieker SV 8-1, Leinbach HR def. Engren Gdd. 8-5. Consolation: LeFevre HB def. Wehkamp WTA-x 8-6, Henderson WTA def. Smith-Reese Par. 8-1. Medal round — First: Beatty SC def. Leinbach HR 8-0. Third: Engren Gdd. def. Bieker SV 8-3. Fifth: Henderson WTA def. LeFevre HB 8-2. Seventh: Wehkamp WTA-x def. Smith-Reece Par. 8-5.

First doubles

Quarterfinals — Stack Green SC def. Latta-Waggoner HB 8-2, Harcrow-Miller HT def. Keller-Albert Gdd. 8-6, Bryant-Bryant WTA def. Berens-West Par. 8-1, Deutschendorf-Dahlsten HR def. Nelson-Leiker SV 8-0. Semifinals — Championship: Stack-Green SC def. Harcrow-Miller HT 8-1, Deutschendorf-Dahlsten HR def. Bryant-Bryant WTA 8-2. Consolation: Keller-Albert Gdd. def. Latta-Waggoner HB 8-4, Berens-West Par. def. Nelson-Leiker SV 8-6. Medal round — First: Deutschendorf-Dahlsten HR def. Stack-Green SC 8-7 (7-3). Third: Bryant-Bryant WTA def. Harcrow-Miller HT 8-6. Fifth: Berens-West Par. def. Keller-Albert Gdd. 8-6. Seventh: Latta-Waggoner HB def. Nelson-Lieker SV 8-0.

Second doubles

Quarterfinals — Bruner-Shirley HB def. Nutter-Phanchanla SC 8-6, Lubbers-Wolfe Gdd. def. Kroger-McSherry Par. 8-4, Bollinger-Schmidt HR def. Draper-Ralston SV 8-4, Clennan-Hageman HT def. Bean-Johnson SV 8-1. Semifinals — Championship: Bruner-Shirley HB def. Lubbers-Wolfe Gdd. 8-1, Bollinger-Schmidt HR def. Clennan-Hageman HT 8-3. Consolation: Nutter-Phachanla SC def. Kroger-McSherry Par. 8-2, Draper-Ralston WTA def. Bean-Johnson SV 8-3. Medal round — First: Bruner-Shirley HB def. Bollinger-Schmidt HR 8-7 (7-5). Third: Clennan-Hageman HT def. Lubbers-Wolfe Gdd. 8-4. Fifth: Draper-Ralston WTA def. Nutter-Phachanla SC 8-2. Seventh: Bean-Johnson SV def. Kroger-McSherry Par. 8-4.