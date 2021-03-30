Buhler celebrates return to track

NORTH NEWTON — Buhler didn’t win the team titles Monday at the Newton Invitational at Bethel College’s Thresher Stadium.

The Crusader boys finished second and the girls finished third in the five-team meet.

But that didn’t matter to coach Willie Adkins, who declared victory just by competing in the team’s first meet since May of 2019.

“We had a year off, so in some ways, it doesn’t matter,” Adkins said. “It’s a celebration to be here. And then, we had some people perform exceedingly well. We had some people set some personal records and I couldn’t be more proud of them.”

Newton topped the Buhler boys 211-137, followed by McPherson at 96, Wichita North at 20 and Bishop Carroll at three.

In the girls’ team standings, Newton won at 158, followed by McPherson at 152, Buhler at 137, Wichita North at 32 and Bishop Carroll at 28.

The Buhler boys were led by Diante Campbell, who won the 100-meter dash in 11.01 and the 200-meter dash in 24.00. Cameron Campbell was in second in the 100-meter dash in 11.15 and second in the 200-meter dash in 24.29.

Buhler won the boys’ 4x800-meter relay in 9:10.05, followed by the B team in third in 10:34.02. The Buhler boys won the 4x100-meter relay in 45.79. Buhler won the 4x400-meter relay in 3:41.34, followed by the B team in third at 4:04.84.

The B relays were allowed to score in the meet.

Tanner Lindahl won the 800-meter run in 2:10.75, followed by Taylor Cooper in third in 2:16.29. Lindahl won the 3,200-meter run in 10:50.00.

Hayden Keller won the 1,600-meter run in 4:58.63.

Graham Fluck won the long jump in 20-9 and finished third in the triple jump in 39-0 3/4. Tavian Gilliam won the high jump in 5-8.

Spencer Hines took second in the 300-meter intermediate hurdles in 45.73.

Wesley Miller took third in the shot put in 43-5.

For the Crusader girls, Alecya McCoy won the long jump in 15-0, followed by Aidyn White in second at 14-9. McCoy finished second in the triple jump in 32-3 1/2, followed by Margaret Davidson in third in 30-8.

Ava Combs won the 300-meter low hurdles in 50.87.

Leah Bentley won the 800-meter run in 2:42.26.

The Buhler girls took second in the 4x800-meter relay in 11:52.35, followed by the B team in third in 12:04.47.

Caylin Seely took second in the 100-meter high hurdles in 17.25.

Blythe Adkins took third in the 400-meter dash in 1:10.30. Lindsey Warner took third in the 3,200-meter run in 14:40.65.

“Newton showed a lot of class by allowing us to have five entries and two relays,” Adkins said. “We were able to get a lot of kids to compete.”

Buhler runs Thursday at the Winfield Invitational at Southwestern College’s Jantz Stadium.

Mark Schnabel can be reached at mschnabel@thekansan.com