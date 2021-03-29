Sports briefs

Newton grad takes honors

LILBURN, Ga. — Newton High School graduate DesiRay Kernal has been named an honorable mention All-American for NCAA Division II by the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association.

A sophomore guard for Texas A&M-Commerce, Kernal averaged 15.8 points and 7.9 rebounds a game. She had five double doubles this season. She scored 20 points or more in six games. She led the Lone Star Conference in free throws and was fourth in scoring.

She was a first-team All-LSC selection and was the LSC offensive player of the week for the week ending Feb. 8.

TA&M-C went 14-4 this season, 11-2 in LSC play. The Lions finished second in the conference post-season tournament.

The Lions beat Southern Nazarene 70-64 in the first round of the NCAA Division II South Central Region, but lost in the semifinals to second seed Southwestern Oklahoma State 97-79.

Bethel women blank Spires

The Bethel College women’s soccer team closed out the regular season with a 2-0 win over the Saint Mary Spires Saturday night at Thresher Stadium.

Both Bethel goals came in the first half. Kelsie Kreutzer and Jazlyn Reese scored for the Threshers.

Bethel outshot USM 13-6, 5-4 on goal.

Vanessa Torres posted four saves for the Threshers for the shutout in goal. Emilie Korenek had one save for the Spires in the first half, while Lauryn Airy had two saves in the second half.

Saint Mary falls to 1-6.

Bethel is 7-4-1, winning six of seven in the spring. Bethel will play Saturday at either Avila or Southwestern in the KCAC post-season tournament quarterfinals. Bethel beat Avila 2-1 in September and lost to Southwestern 2-1 in November.

St. Mary;0;0;—;0

Bethel;2;0;—;2

1. B Kelsie Kreutzer (unassisted) 12:20

2. B Jazlyn Reese (unassisted) 41:03

Total shots — SM 2-4—6, BC 9-4—13. Shots on goal — SM 2-2—4, BC 3-2—5. Saves — SM: Emilie Korenek (L, 45:00, 2 ga) 1-x—1; Lauryn Airy (45:00, 0 ga) x-2—2. Corner kicks — SM 1, BC 5. Fouls — SM 3, BC 6. Offside — SM 0, BC 1. Cautions — SM: Korenek 59:14.

BC men fall in OT

WINFIELD — Francis Watson scored in the 96th minute to hand the Bethel College men’s soccer team a 2-1 overtime loss Friday in KCAC play.

Bethel’s Andrew Goodman was shown a red card less than two minutes before the winning goal, putting the Threshers down a player.

Louis Etienne scored for Bethel 36 seconds into the second half. Fabio Schneider tied the game in the 69th minute.

Bethel was outshot 23-8, 9-6 on goal.

Joshua Eibl had five saves for Southwestern, 8-3-1. Sean Holness had seven saves in goal for Bethel.

Bethel is 5-7, 4-7 in KCAC play, finishing in eighth place. Bethel plays at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at Benedictine, followed by Saint Mary at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at home. Bethel opens KCAC post-season tournament play April 10 at Oklahoma Wesleyan.

Bethel;0;1;(0-x):—;1

S-western;0;1;(1-x);—;2

1. B Louis Etienne (unassisted) 45:36

2. S Fabio Schneider (Francis Watson) 68:57

3. S Watson (Malvincross Mupondi) 96:40

Total shots — BC 2-5-(1-x)—8, SC 6-16-(1-x)—23. Shots on goal — BC 1-4-(1-x)—6, SC 1-7-(1-x)—9. Saves — BC: Sean Holness (L) 1-6-(0-x)—7. SC: Joshua Eibl (W) 1-3-(1-x)—5. Corner kicks — BC 8, SC 7. Fouls — BC 16, SC 12. Offside — BC 0, SC 1. Cautions — BC: Francisco Soto 60:19, Samuel Ishimwe 63:12, Jaime Guardado 67:32, Muhammed Jammmeh 87:54. Ejection — BC: Andrew Goodman 95:01.

Bethel spikers end season

LINDSBORG — The Bethel College volleyball team ended the season with a three-set loss to Bethany Saturday in the opening round of the KCAC post-season tournament in Lindsborg.

Bethel fell 25-13, 25-15, 25-11.

Paola Sanabria-Lopez led Bethany’s attack with 19 kills, followed by Madison Scott with 12 and Jordan Valentine with 10. Mia Novakovic set 42 assists. Christina Garcia and Haley Reifsteck each had 12 digs. Valentine and Abigal McDaniel each downed three blocks.

Mia Loganbill scored 10 kills for Bethel with three downed blocks. Kaitlyn Shima set 12 assists and served two aces. Katey Wilhelm had nine digs.

Bethany improves to 19-10 and advances to the quarterfinals Thursday.

Bethel ends the season 3-27.

BETHEL (3-27) — (kills-aces-blocks) Jensen Roth 0-0-0; Mia Loganbill 10-2-3; Katey Wilhelm 0-0-0; Jade Gleason 1-0-0; Julie Wilhite 3-0-2; J'Lynne Stolsworth 0-0-0; Jessica Schumann 0-0-0; Dannika Day 6-1-0; Kaitlyn Shima 2-0-0; Lauren McCreary 2-0-0. TOTALS 24-3-4.0.

BETHANY (19-10) — (kills-aces-blocks) Brekken Anderson 0-0-0; Madison Scott 12-0-0; Jordan Valentine 10-1-3; Paola Sanabria-Lopez 19-0-0; Natalie Tricoche 0-1-0; Rylee Paramore 0-0-0; Rebecca Peregrino 0-0-0; Haley Reifsteck 0-1-0; Justice Brackney 2-0-1; Paige Spruill 0-0-0; Abigal McDaniel 4-0-3; Christina Garcia 0-0-0; Mia Novakovic 2-0-1; Leah Ayers 0-0-0. TOTALS 49-3-4.0.

Bethel;13;15;11;—;0

Bethany;25;25;25;—;3

Assist leaders — Bethel: Shima 12, Schumann 6. Bethany: Novakovic 42, Garcia 2, Reifsteck 2. Dig leaders — Bethel: Wilhelm 9, Shima 7. Bethany: Garcia 12, Reifsteck 12.