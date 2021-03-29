Newton softball team drops three games at Valley Center

VALLEY CENTER — The Newton High School softball team dropped three games to finish fourth at the Valley Center Invitational.

In Friday’s semifinals, Newton fell to host Valley Center 11-3. In Saturday’s third-place games (a two-game series), Newton fell 8-5 and 19-18.

Against Valley Center, Newton was hampered by 11 errors and held to four hits.

Newton led 3-2 after two innings, but gave up three runs in the sixth inning and three more in the seventh.

Gracie Rains went two for two hitting for Newton with a home run and two RBIs. Toria Thaw also drove in a run.

Tegan Livesay went the distance for the Railers pitching, allowing five earned runs on seven hits with five walks and five strikeouts.

In the first game against Augusta, Newton scored three runs in the bottom of the third inning to tie the game 4-4. Augusta scored two runs in the fifth inning and two more in the sixth inning.

McKennah Cusick went 5.2 innings pitching for Newton to take the loss, allowing four earned runs on five hits with seven walks and five strikeouts. Alyssa Mapes finished the game, giving up a hit and striking out one.

Newton led the second game against Augusta 18-11, but gave up seven runs in the sixth inning and a run in the seventh.

Livesay finished the game for Newton with four hits in five at bats, driving in six runs. Thaw went two for four with three RBIs.

Livesay took the loss for Newton, allowing 11 earned runs on 17 hits with seven walks and four strikeouts.

Newton is 1-3 and hosts Great Bend and Valley Center at 2 p.m. Thursday at Kelsch Field.

Friday’s game

Val.Ctr.;203;003;3;—;11;7;0

Newton;030;000;0;—;3;4;11

Folster, #19 (W) 2 and #8; Livesay (L) and Rains. HR — VC: Palmer. N: Rains (2).

Augusta;310;022;0;—;8;6;1

Newton;103;010;0;—;5;6;4

Penny (W) and Smith; Mc.Cusick (L), Mapes 6 and Ma.Cusick. HR — N: Mc.Cusick.

Second game

Newton;203;265;0;—;18;17;4

Augusta;214;407;1;—;19;17;6

14 (L) and ; Barnett, Pennycuff (W) 6 and . HR — A: Smith (2).

