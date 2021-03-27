Railer baseball give back gifts

VALLEY CENTER — The Newton High School baseball team got a lot of gifts from Life Prep Friday in the semifinals of the Valley Center Invitational.

The problem was, the Railers gave a lot of them back in the late innings in a 9-8 loss in eight innings.

With one out in the bottom of the eighth, Life Prep had two hit batter, setting up an RBI single for Keith Hernandez.

“That’s part of the game,” Newton coach Mark George said. “We feasted on their inability to throw strikes. We kind of got into a log jam where we kind of lost our focus. We had a hard time finding strike one. If we would have found strike one, we would have been in a much better position. The guys played hard. They play the right way. I appreciate them for the way they came out and went about their business.

“Outside of that, we did an incredible job of running the bases. We put the ball in play in critical situations. Konner Jaso had a nice little RBI. Luke Boston had a nice RBI. The guys did a good job of being patient. I would have like to have to seen us take the bat off our shoulders a little earlier in the count. We had to change a little bit our offensive philosophy and we did a good job of adjusting and putting the ball in play.”

Newton jumped out 8-3 on just two hits, taking advantage of seven hit batters and six walks.

Filip Sarota hit a solo home run with two outs in the bottom of the fifth. Life Prep opened the bottom of the seventh with a pair of walks. After a strikeout, Sarota hit a two-run double and scored on a Hamin Feliz single.

Sarota finished two for three hitting with three RBIs. Doll drove in two.

Ethiam Samaniego struck out nine in four innings of relief for the win. Starter Feliz stuck out six. In total, Life Prep pitchers struck out 17 Newton batters.

Ben Schmidt and Luke Boston each drove in two runs for Newton.

Konner Jaso pitched six innings for the Railers, walking four and striking out five. Ian Akers took the loss.

Newton, 1-1, played Saturday in a doubleheader for third place. Life Prep played in the championship games.

“I want to emphasize how proud of I am of the guys, how hard they worked and how they maintained their composure,” George said. “It was a tough night to maintain composure.”

Newton;ab;r;h;bi

Franz cf;;3;2;0;0

Schmidt ss;;3;1;1;2

Akers p;;2;2;0;1

Jaso 3b;;2;2;0;1

Boston c;2;0;0;2

Valdez 2b;;4;0;0;0

Ruggerio rf;;2;1;0;1

Golubski 1b;;3;1;0;0

Mick dh;;4;1;1;0

Davis 3b;x;x;x;x

TOTALS;26;8;3;7

Life Pr.;ab;r;h;bi

Robles c;3;2;2;1

H-Torras 2b;3;2;1;0

Hernandez ss;5;0;1;1

Sarota 3b;3;2;2;3

Feliz cf;4;2;2;0

Knowles 1b;4;0;0;0

Doll dh;2;0;1;2

Smith lf;x;x;x;x

Osmerky rf;4;1;2;0

Russell lf;3;0;0;0

TOTALS;31;9;11;7

Newton;101;420;00;—;8

Life Pr.;011;110;41;—;9

There was one out when the winning run scored.

E — Jaso, Franz, Rodriguez, Akers. LOB — New. 7, LP 8. 2B — Jaso, Feliz, Robles. HR — Sarota. SB — Golubski, Ruggerio, Feliz, Osmerky. CS — Schmidt. Sac. Fly — Doll.

Newton;ip;h;r;er;bb;k

Jaso;6;7;5;4;4;5

Akers, L;1.1;3;4;4;1;3

Barron;0;1;0;0;0;0

Life Prep;ip;h;r;er;bb;k

Feliz;2.1;0;2;2;2;6

Armas;.2;1;4;4;2;2

Delancy;1;0;2;2;2;0

Sameniego, W;4;2;0;0;0;9

Jaso faced one batter in the seventh. Barron faced one batter in the eighth

WP — Jaso 2. HBP — Franz 2 (Feliz, Sameniago), Boston 2 (Feliz, Sameniego), Schmidt (Feliz), Akers 2 (Feliz 2), Hawach-Torres (Akers), Robles (Akers). Time — 3:30.

Mark Schnabel can be reached at mschnabel@thekansan.com