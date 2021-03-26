Sports briefs

The Kansan

Bethel College tennis player Tomas Querica has been named the UTR Intercollegiate Tennis Association men’s player of the week for the NAIA.

Querica was 2-0 in both singles and doubles play, beating opponents from Doane and Friends.

The award goes to players who increase their UTR rating from week to week. Quercia went from 7.72 to 8.53.

WICHITA – Sydney Brown scored in the 52nd minute to hand the Bethel College women’s soccer team a 1-0 win over Friends Wednesday at Adair-Austin Stadium in Wichita.

Claire Hedlund assisted on the score.

Bethel was outshot 15-13, but shots on goal were even at seven.

Maddie Prager had seven saves in goal for Bethel for the clean sheet. Vanessa Aguilar had six saves for Friends, 5-6-3 overall and 2-5-3 in KCAC play.

Bethel improves to 6-4-1 overall and in KCAC play. The Threshers are currently in fifth place in the KCAC. The top eight advance to the KCAC playoffs with the top four hosting first-round matches.

Bethel hosts Saint Mary at 6 p.m. Saturday in a game that won’t count in the conference standings.

After a 1-3-1 start, Bethel has won five of six.

Bethel;0;1;—;1

Friends;0;0;—;0

1. B Sydney Brown (Claire Hedlund) 51:40

Total shots — BC 7-6—13, Fr. 4-11—15. Shots on goal — BC 4-3—7, Fr. 1-6—7. Saves — BC: Maddie Prager (W) 1-6—7. Fr.: Vanessa Aguilar (L) 4-2—6. Corner kicks — BC 5, Fr. 5. Fouls — BC 5, Fr. 8. Offside — BC 0, Fr. 0. Cautions — Fr.: Koryn Brookshire 83:18.

The Bethel College softball team swept Southwestern Thursday in a doubleheader at Allen Wedel Field.

Bethel won 7-5 and 10-5.

In the first game, Bethel scored four runs in the bottom of the fifth inning to break a 3-3 tie. Southwestern added a pair of runs in the top of the sixth.

Lauryn Dwyer went two for three hitting for Bethel with three RBIs. Laura Pineda drove in two runs. Cami Mills went two for four hitting.

Sydni Fulks went two for four hitting for Southwestern. Kayleen Gonzalez drove in two runs.

Skylar Jackson pitched six innings for Bethel to claim the win, striking out three. Riley Johnson pitched a scoreless seventh inning for the save.

MacKenzie Lyons took the loss for Southwestern.

In the second game, Bethel took a 6-4 lead after two innings and 9-5 after four innings.

Pineda went three for four hitting with two RBIs. Emalee Overbay went two for four with two RBIs. Mills went two for four. Krystal Castorena went two for three.

Gonzalez went two for three with two RBIs for Southwestern. Cady Norton also drove in two runs.

Bethel used four pitchers with Rachel Duer getting the win. Kally Henson took the loss for Southwestern.

Bethel is 7-13, 4-2 in KCAC play, and hosts Sterling at 5 p.m. Tuesday.

First game

S-western;000;032;0;—;5;10;2

Bethel;030;040;x;—;7;9;3

Lyons (L, 0-4), Foltz 5 and Meyer; Jackson (W, 2-3), Johnson (S, 1) 7 and Overbay. Time — 1:46.

Second game

S-western;220;100;0;—;5;12;2

Bethel;240;301;x;—;10;15;0

Henson (L, 2-2), Foltz 2 and Autry; McMichael, Duer (W, 3-1) 3, Jackson 6, Johnson 7 and Uznanski. Time — 1:50.

SALINA — The Bethel College tennis teams split dual meets Thursday in Salina.

The Bethel men won 7-0, while the women fell 5-2.

The men are 6-1, 2-0 in KCAC play. The women are 1-7, 0-2 in KCAC play. Bethel hosts Southwestern at 10 a.m. Saturday.

SINGLES — Halle Krehbiel B def. Karley Benson KW 6-7 (4-10), 6-2, 8-6 TB; Aurora Domingo B def. Michaela Crowe KW 3-0, retired; Zofia Selwesiuk KW def. Nalea Payton B 7-5, 6-3; Savannah Noel KW def. Mia Loganbill B 6-0, 6-2; Brianna Mendoza KW def. Jessica LaRocque B 6-0, 6-0; Makenzie Archer KW won by forfeit.

DOUBLES — Halle Krehbiel-Aurora Domingo B def. Karley Benson-Michaela Crowe KW 6-4; Zofia Selwesiuk-Savannah Noel KW def. Nalea Payton-Mia Loganbill B 6-1.

Makenzie Archer-Brianna Mendoza KW won by forfeit.

SINGLES — Michael Cech B def. Wes Robertson KW 6-2, 6-2; Milan Bucek B def. Shingi Chingaya KW 6-1, 6-2; Nolan Schrader B def. Rodrigo Vera KW 6-1, 3-6, 6-2; Tomas Quercia B def. Kyle Rice KW 4-6, 6-2, 6-3; Zach Shima B def. Eli Truhe KW 6-2, 6-1; Joaquin Pluis B def. Brandon Sherman KW 6-0, 6-0.

DOUBLES — Michael Cech-Nolan Schrader B def. Kyle Rice-Wes Robertson KW 6-1; Jordan Singh-Milan Bucek B def. Rodrigo Vera-Shingi Chingaya KW 6-1; Tomas Quercia-Zach Shima B def. Eli Truhe-Brandon Sherman KW 6-2.

OVERLAND PARK — The Hesston College men’s basketball team fell to Johnson County Community College 69-45 Wednesday in Jayhawk Conference II play in Overland Park.

Hesston trailed 38-30 at the half.

Jaycson Bereal led Johnson County with 19 points. Jaland Whitehead added 14 points with 12 rebounds.

Langston Flowers led Hesston with 12 points. Isaiah Smith had 12 rebounds.

Hesston is 6-10, 0-6 in Jayhawk II play, and plays Saturday at Fort Scott Community College.

OVERLAND PARK — The Hesston College women’s basketball team fell to Johnson County Community College 88-38 Wednesday in Overland Park.

Hesston trailed 22-4 after the first quarter and 49-19 at the half.

Jaylen Townsend led Johnson County with 25 points. Gabby Fuller scored 13 points.

Natalia Bochenek led Hesston with 11 points.

Hesston is 4-12, 0-8 in Jayhawk II play, and plays at 2 p.m. Saturday at Fort Scott Community College.