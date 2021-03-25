Railers rally late to edge Augusta

VALLEY CENTER — The Newton High School baseball team rallied for five runs in the last two innings of play to claim a 7-4 win over Augusta Thursday in the quarterfinals of the Valley Center Invitational.

“We played a solid game,” Newton coach Mark George said. “We didn’t let mistakes multiply. We didn’t give up any big innings. All the way around, it was a nice performance. Even if we gave up a free base, we didn’t let it compound. Our pitching did a nice job for the most part. There were a couple of times where lost focus, but when we needed a pitcher to throw his best stuff, we did it. … I thought our approaches with two strikes needed to be tougher. We had a couple of times where we struck out with runners on base.”

Ben Schmidt went two for two hitting for Newton, driving in three runs. Cade Valdez went two for four with an RBI. Ian Akers went two for four. Joel Franz went two for five.

Newton starter Griffin Davis went four innings, striking out two. Joe Slecta, Valdez and Schmidt each threw an inning. Slecta pitched the win. Schmidt pitched the save.

Ryan Andrews went two for three for Augusta. Hunter Henderson and Kaden McDaniel each went two for four. McDaniel drove in a run.

Nick Taylor threw three innings for Augusta, striking out three. Tyler Kohls took the loss, striking out four in two innings. Kaden Kearney finished the game, striking out two.

Newton plays at 6 p.m. Friday in the semifinals against either Life Prep of Wichita Southeast. Augusta plays at 1 p.m. Friday.

Newton;ab;r;h;bi

Franz lf;5;2;2;0

Schmidt p;2;2;2;3

Akers cf;4;1;2;0

Jaso 3b;4;1;0;0

Boston c;4;0;1;0

Valdez 2b;4;0;2;1

Barron rf;3;0;0;0

Golubski 1b;4;0;1;0

Mick dh;1;1;1;0

TOTALS;31;7;11;4

Augusta;ab;r;h;bi

Hand cf;4;0;0;0

Rios ss;4;0;0;0

Andrews 2b;3;1;2;0

Shupe dh;3;1;1;0

Lichiyter lf;3;0;1;1

Henderson c;4;0;2;0

Wilcox 3b;2;1;0;1

McDaniel 1b;4;0;2;1

Roberts rf;2;0;1;1

Gray cr;0;1;0;0

TOTALS;29;4;9;4

Newton;001;013;2;—;7

Augusta;010;110;1;—;4

E — Davis, Rios, Roberts. DP — Newton. LOB — New. 12, Aug. 10. 2B — Akers, Franz, Andrews, Roberts. 3B — Franz. SB — Golbuski, Schmidt, Mick, Valdez, Ruggerio, Wilcox, Gray 2. CS — Valdez. Sac. Fly — Roberts.

Newton;ip;h;r;er;bb;k

Davis;4;5;2;1;1;2

Slechta, W;1;2;1;1;0;0

Valdez;1;0;0;1;2

Schmidt, S;1;1;1;2;1;

Augusta;ip;h;r;er;bb;k

Taylor;3;2;1;1;4;3

Kohls, L;2;7;4;3;2;4

Kearney;2;2;2;2;2;2

WP — Taylor 2. Balk — Kearney. HBP — Mick (Kohls), Andrews (Davis).

