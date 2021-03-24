Sports briefs

The Kansan

1;1;Morningside (Iowa) [17];8-0;418

2;3;Grand View (Iowa) [1];6-0;400

3;4;Lindsey Wilson (Ky.);5-0;386

4;6;Keiser (Fla.);7-0;339

5;5;College of Idaho;2-0;332

6;13;Concordia (Mich.);4-0;326

7;7;Northwestern (Iowa);8-1;323

8;8;Baker (Kan.);6-0;303

9;2;Marian (Ind.);3-1;301

10;10;Reinhardt (Ga.);6-0;285

11;11;BETHEL (Kan.);9-0;258

12;9;Saint Francis (Ind.);2-1;245

13;12;Dickinson State (N.D.);9-0-;244

14;25;Olivet Nazarene (Ill.);6-0;208

15;15;Benedictine (Kan.);7-2;155

16;24;Arizona Christian;7-1;153

17;19;Georgetown (Ky.);4-1;150

18;18;Dordt (Iowa);7-2;148

18;14;Saint Xavier (Ill.);4-1;148

20;23;AVILA (Mo.);6-1;123

21;NR;Eastern Oregon;1-0;93

22;20;Roosevelt (Ill.);3-1;87

23;21;SOUTHWESTERN;5-2;41

24;16;Ottawa (Ariz.);1-1;35

25;NR;Bethel (Tenn.);3-1;26

Dropped Out: Siena Heights (Mich.).

Receiving Votes: Southeastern (Fla.) 21, Valley City State 20, Kansas Wesleyan 17, Kentucky Christian 12, SAGU (Texas) 10, Siena Heights (Mich.) 5, Midland (Neb.) 3.

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — The Bethel College men’s golf team placed ninth Monday and Tuesday at the Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference meet 1 at the Battle Creek Golf Club in Broken Arrow.

Bethany won the meet at 892, beating Kansas Wesleyan by three strokes. Oklahoma Wesleyan was third at 932. Bethel shot a team score of 1,024.

Troy Watson of Kansas Wesleyan was top medalist with a one-under par 215. Larus Long of Bethany was four strokes behind at 219. Landon Bergquist of Kansas Wesleyan was third at 222.

Bethel was led by Chase Anderson, who tied for 34th at 247. Luke Riffel tied for 46th at 254. Kyle Belvin was tied for 51st at 259. Trae Gehring was 55th at 267. Nathan Gutierrez was 56th at 268. Joe Knoll was 59th at 279.

Bethel hosts the Bethel Invitational Saturday at the Hesston Golf Course and Sunday at Sand Creek Station.

Note: Round 2 was front 9, Round 3 was back 9

Team scores

Bethany;293;152;149;298;—;892

Kansas Wesleyan;286;157;149;303;—;895

Oklahoma Wesleyan;310;155;161;306;—;932

Sterling;312;164;157;304;—;937

Southwestern;317;157;159;315;—;948

Ottawa;319;163;161;322;—;965

Tabor;328;162;158;329;—;977

York;335;170;163;331;—;999

Bethel;344;173;172;335;—;1,024

Top 10

1. Troy Watson KW;69;36;39;71;—;215

2. Larus Long Bty.;71;37;37;74;—;219

3. Landon Berquist KW;71;39;37;75;—;222

4. Ben Harvey Bty.;73;35;38;77;—;223

T5. Casey Dougherty St.;78;38;39;69;—;224

T5. Joep Mokkink Bty.;74;39;39;72;—;224

7. Cameron Cross Ott.;76;38;38;73;—;225

8. Nic Rankin OW;75;37;41;74;—;227

T9. Antonio Grande St.;74;41;38;76;—;229

T9. Ethan Vikander KW;73;40;38;78;—;229

T9. Logan Vacca KW;73;42;35;79;—;229

Bethel scores

T34. Chase Anderson;80;45;43;79;—;247

T46. Luke Riffel;85;41;43;85;—;254

T51. Kyle Belvin;90;44;43;82;—;259

55. Trae Gehring;92;43;43;89;—;267

56. Nathan Gutierrez;89;47;43;89;—;268

59. Joe Knoll;95;49;43;92;—;279

The Bethel College men’s soccer team had a two-game losing streak snapped with a 4-0 loss to Sterling Tuesday in KCAC play at Thresher Stadium.

Emilio Ruiz scored two goals for the Warriors. Gustavo Reyes scored a goal with an assist. Rafael Alcolea also scored a goal.

Bethel was outshot 14-2, 7-0 on goal. Sean Holness had three saves in goal for Bethel. Joel Chavez posted the shutout in goal for Sterling without a save.

Sterling is 9-2-1, 7-2-1 in KCAC play.

Bethel is 5-6, 4-6 in KCAC play, and faces Southwestern at 8 p.m. Friday in Winfield.

Sterling;2;2;—;4

Bethel;0;0;—;0

1. S Rafael Alcolea (Gustavo Reyes) 27:10

2. S Gustavo (unassisted) 40:51

3. S Emilio Ruiz (Julian Villalobos) 64:46

4. S Ruiz (unassisted) 67:50

Total shots — SC 6-8—14, BC 1-1—2. Shots on goal — SC: 3-4—7, BC 0-0—0. Saves — SC: Joel Chavez (W) 0-0—0. BC: Sean Holness (L) 1-2—3. Corner kicks — SC 13, BC 2. Fouls — SC 13, BC 13. Offside — SC 1, BC 3. Caution — BC: Tomas White 43:17.

HESSTON — The Hesston College baseball team dropped three of four games to Dodge City Community College Saturday at Hesston and Sunday in Dodge City.

Saturday, Hesston fell 6-1 and 15-2. Sunday, Hesston won 8-7 and lost 11-7.

In the first game of the series, Dawson Winter went two for three hitting for Hesston with an RBI. Kainoa Mane went the distance in the loss, striking out four.

In Saturday’s second game, Hesston was held to two hits. The game was called after six innings on the eight-run rule. Jack Brinkley drove in two runs for Hesston. Cayden Diccion took the loss for the Larks.

Stats for Sunday’s games weren’t reported.

Hesston is 13-14.

Wednesday’s games against the Bethany junior varsity were canceled because of rain. Hesston plays at 1 p.m. Saturday at North Central Missouri.

CONCORDIA — The Hesston College softball team split a twinbill Saturday at Cloud County Community College in Concordia.

Hesston lost the first game 9-1 and won the second game 15-12.

The first game was called after five innings on the eight-run rule. Hesston was held to three hits. Kimberlin Hopson drove in Hesston’s run. Teri Stanton took the loss pitching.

In the second game, Hesston scored 12 runs in the top of the third inning. The Larks broke open a tied game with a run in the fifth inning and two more in the seventh.

Hopson drove in five runs. Alexis Silvey drove in four runs. Mariah Gilmartin, Marissa Harrison and Izy Cain each drove in two runs. Natalie Fischer pitched 6.1 innings for the win, striking out two.

Hesston is 9-5, 1-1 in Jayhawk Conference East play, and hosts Cowley College at 4 p.m. Thursday.

HESSTON — The Hesston College women’s basketball team fell to Kansas City (Kan.) Community College 70-47 Saturday at Yost Center.

Hesston trailed 38-28 at the half and 50-43 after three quarters, but gave up a 20-4 fourth quarter.

Aliyah Myers led Kansas City with 17 points. Lacy Whitcomb scored 11 points and Aysia Arrowood scored 10 points.

Destiny Kessay scored 19 points for Hesston. Sydney Bontrager scored 18 points with 12 rebounds.

Hesston is 4-11, 0-7 in Jayhawk Conference II play, and plays Saturday at Fort Scott Community College.

HESSTON — The Hesston College volleyball team claimed its first win of the season, stopping Labette Community College in four sets Thursday in Jayhawk Conference play.

Hesston won 19-25, 25-22, 25-21, 25-22.

The Larks snap a 23-match losing streak.

Tannah Tilley led Hesston with 20 kills. Jessica Wilson had 14 kills. Olivia Galbraith and Tilley each served two aces. Kara Davis and Myley George each had 3.0 blocks. Alexis Zehr set 25 assists, followed by Davis with 20. Taylor Thompson had 25 digs, followed by Tilley with 16 and Zehr with 14.

Hesston is 1-22, 1-16 in Jayhawk Conference play. The Larks host Fort Scott Community College at 6:30 p.m. Thursday.

WHEELING, W.Va. — The Wichita Thunder went on the road to face the Wheeling Nailers for the first time in team history, winning two of three games in ECHL play.

Wichita won 3-2 Friday, lost 7-1 Saturday and won 6-4 Sunday.

In Friday’s game, Spencer Dorowicz scored the game winner with 5:38 remaining in regulation. Stefan Fournier scored two goals for Wichita. Evan Weninger had 36 saves in goal for the Thunder.

Patrick Watling and Garet Hunt each had a goal for Wheeling. Alex D’Orio had 15 saves.

In Saturday’s game, Michael Joly scored two goals with an assist for Wheeling. Brady Tomlak scored a goal with an assist. Lawton Courtnall, Vladislav Mikhalchuk, Patrick McNally and Shane Kuzmeski each added a goal. Matt Miller, Matt Foley and Watling each had two assists. D’Orio had 29 saves.

Austin McIlmurray scored for Wichita. Alex Sakellaropoulos had 44 saves for Wichita.

In Sunday’s game, Anthony Beauregard scored two goals with three assists for Wichita. Jay Dickman scored two goals with two assists. Fournier scored a goal with an assist. Beau Starrett scored a goal. Weninger had 31 assists.

Miller scored two goals with an assist for Wheeling. Austin Fyten and Joshua Winquist each added a goal. Taran Kozun had 27 saves for the Nailers.

Wichita is 23-10-4-1, second place in the ECHL Western Conference. Wheeling is 9-21-5-0 and in seventh place in the ECHL Eastern Conference.

Wichita hosts Kansas City at 7:05 p.m. Friday, then travels to Kansas City at 7:05 p.m. Saturday and 4:05 p.m. Sunday.